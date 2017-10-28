Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX (3843 Views)

Errm.. Our esteemed menopause-approaching Nairaland aunties, I actually brought this here for y'all. There are 9 Saturday's left in 2017, God bless you So I was browsing OLX Enugu looking for a decent one bedroom apartment for rent and came across this extraordinary ad. And just in case you get to this point and try to question why I'm looking for a one bedroom apartment.. Well, I'm about to settle down with my baby mama and we don't plan on having more than one baby together, so as a struggling young man I think we will be just comfortable with that. Now back to the topic of this thread, isn't this man a joker? I don't think anyone will take him serious on this though.Errm.. Our esteemed menopause-approaching Nairaland aunties, I actually brought this here for y'all. There are 9 Saturday's left in 2017, God bless you 1 Like 1 Share

this is serious









While this man is looking for a wife..I wonder if Nigeria is running out of "wife material" type of ladies? Cardi B juz got engagedWhile this man is looking for a wife..I wonder if Nigeria is running out of "wife material" type of ladies? 3 Likes

lalasticlala this is my 1st Nairaland thread since registration in 2009. Appreciate my effort unkku

lalticlala this is my 1st Nairaland thread since registration in 2009. Appreciate my effort unkku NA wa for you o.... like the thread making front page will add a kobo to your bank account.. smh. 9 Likes

wetin man no go see 4 here sef 2 Likes 1 Share

NA wa for you o.... like the thread making front page will add a kobo to your bank account.. smh.

Lol, but I never mentioned anywhere that I want the thread moved to Frontpage Lol, but I never mentioned anywhere that I want the thread moved to Frontpage

What kind of joke is this? What's wrong with approaching menopause? It's a phase in a woman's life...a phase only the living get to experience. What kind of joke is this? What's wrong with approaching menopause? It's a phase in a woman's life...a phase only the living get to experience. 17 Likes 5 Shares

What kind of joke is this? What's wrong with approaching menopause? It's a phase in a woman's life...a phase only the living get to experience. A sensible one spotted.. A sensible one spotted..

Ritualistic spotted!

Weh done! u're looking for N1 wife abi?? okay!



Sinaj, any vacancy in your heart?

While this man is looking for a wife..I wonder if Nigeria running out of "wife material" type of ladies? Cardi B juz got engagedWhile this man is looking for a wife..I wonder if Nigeria running out of "wife material" type of ladies? go and apply and stop saying bullshit go and apply and stop saying bullshit 2 Likes

Why the #1 tag?

Continue ...nah only retired olosho go apply...prepare

The world is a global village.....why limit your choice to your street, village, church or work?



Advertise on olx for an array of choices 1 Like

He should go on to check jiji.com.ng





Lol, I know he's taking a piss

I need a woman also

Hmmmm interesting

Do you have a problem with a woman approaching menopause? Do you have a problem with a woman approaching menopause? 2 Likes

Serious something.

Single ladies go and buy olx husband

lwkmd .. he forgets that olx is a site for selling fairly used items ? ... at the rate this advert thig is going .. we will start attending weddings online o 1 Like

I don't see anything wrong with the ad.

There are few ladies on Nairaland who can be recommended to responsible guys





Don't quote me oooo

Waiting we no go see.... End time

What kind of joke is this? What's wrong with approaching menopause? It's a phase in a woman's life...a phase only the living get to experience. Lol... Aunty mummy please take it easy Lol... Aunty mummy please take it easy

Developers



He can be a skull miner oooo

manage anyone u see around you they are samething