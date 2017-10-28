₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Northmall(m): 11:12am
So I was browsing OLX Enugu looking for a decent one bedroom apartment for rent and came across this extraordinary ad. And just in case you get to this point and try to question why I'm looking for a one bedroom apartment.. Well, I'm about to settle down with my baby mama and we don't plan on having more than one baby together, so as a struggling young man I think we will be just comfortable with that. Now back to the topic of this thread, isn't this man a joker? I don't think anyone will take him serious on this though.
Errm.. Our esteemed menopause-approaching Nairaland aunties, I actually brought this here for y'all. There are 9 Saturday's left in 2017, God bless you
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by anthney87: 11:13am
this is serious
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:03pm
Cardi B juz got engaged
While this man is looking for a wife..I wonder if Nigeria is running out of "wife material" type of ladies?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Northmall(m): 12:40pm
lalasticlala this is my 1st Nairaland thread since registration in 2009. Appreciate my effort unkku
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Lordygram(m): 12:45pm
Northmall:NA wa for you o.... like the thread making front page will add a kobo to your bank account.. smh.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:46pm
wetin man no go see 4 here sef
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Northmall(m): 1:06pm
Lordygram:
Lol, but I never mentioned anywhere that I want the thread moved to Frontpage
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by pocohantas(f): 1:12pm
Northmall:
What kind of joke is this? What's wrong with approaching menopause? It's a phase in a woman's life...a phase only the living get to experience.
17 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Gmasterp(m): 1:42pm
pocohantas:A sensible one spotted..
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Kizyte(m): 3:20pm
Ritualistic spotted!
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Raph01: 3:20pm
Weh done! u're looking for N1 wife abi?? okay!
Weh done! u're looking for N1 wife abi?? okay!
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Lexusgs430: 3:21pm
Sinaj, any vacancy in your heart?
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by highchief1: 3:22pm
IamKashyBaby:go and apply and stop saying bullshit
2 Likes
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Titto93(m): 3:22pm
Why the #1 tag?
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by motun2017(f): 3:22pm
craze
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Franzinni: 3:23pm
Continue ...nah only retired olosho go apply...prepare
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Greenville990: 3:23pm
The world is a global village.....why limit your choice to your street, village, church or work?
Advertise on olx for an array of choices
1 Like
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Rayhandrinni(m): 3:23pm
He should go on to check jiji.com.ng
Lol, I know he's taking a piss
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by smithsydny(m): 3:24pm
I need a woman also
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by adebayo4ng(m): 3:24pm
Hmmmm interesting
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by ivolt: 3:24pm
Northmall:
Do you have a problem with a woman approaching menopause?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by dollyjoy(f): 3:25pm
Serious something.
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Chuvin22(m): 3:25pm
Single ladies go and buy olx husband
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Dasherz: 3:28pm
lwkmd .. he forgets that olx is a site for selling fairly used items ? ... at the rate this advert thig is going .. we will start attending weddings online o
1 Like
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by kay29000(m): 3:28pm
I don't see anything wrong with the ad.
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by tosyne2much(m): 3:28pm
There are few ladies on Nairaland who can be recommended to responsible guys
Don't quote me oooo
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by hezy4real01(m): 3:28pm
Waiting we no go see.... End time
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by Femich18(m): 3:32pm
pocohantas:Lol... Aunty mummy please take it easy
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by free2ryhme: 3:34pm
Developers
He can be a skull miner oooo
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by AWERESON: 3:37pm
manage anyone u see around you they are samething
|Re: Man Advertises Vacancy For A Decent Wife On OLX by TheTrueSeeker: 3:38pm
Northmall:
@Op why don't you just confess that you were the same person who posted that on olx
cos the reason you gave for settling down does not add up...!!!
First who asked for details on why you're going for a 1bedroom?
Second who asked about your baby mama?
Third who asked about if you want to settle down with her but planned to have only one kid?
Finally, you also live in Enugu
1 Like
