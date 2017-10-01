₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,744 members, 3,879,498 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 04:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo (4831 Views)
|Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:30pm
Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today.
Sharing the throwback photo of them on her IG page, She wrote;
"Started from the bottom...Happy 17th anniversary baby ���@nnamdioboli. We are far from perfect but we are perfect for each other. Thank you for loving the imperfect me so perfectly. Thank you Lord for keeping us. Love you Nnamdi always and forever. Words are not enough...forever beckons ��� #Unstoppable #Grace #LoveLivesHere ❤️"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BayTW0hjikI/?hl=en&taken-by=omonioboli
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:31pm
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by DuBLINGreenb(m): 12:31pm
Now now 17 kai remove 17 from my age chisos
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by obinnashady(m): 12:34pm
Good one
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by kay29000(m): 3:03pm
Wow!!! Thumbs up to her and her husband.
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Burger01(m): 3:03pm
17th wedding anniversary! Congrats.
When will I get married for goodness sake
Nairaland babes just don't cut it.. slaying girls busy slaying anything 'slayable'
1 Like
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Factfinder1(f): 3:04pm
This one will pain tonto dike and mercy aigbe
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by free2ryhme: 3:05pm
HML
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by free2ryhme: 3:05pm
Factfinder1:
everyone destiny different
5 Likes
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Prettyclever(f): 3:07pm
This is a woman of substance,17Lord help me when its time
1 Like
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by deebrain(m): 3:07pm
If you are easily pissed off about others and can't tolerate their sh**** , always think for once that those that manage friendship with you must be tolerating something and they may either like you a lot or are hypocrites to have never told you your faults-Mr and Mrs Perfect Oshi.
Perfect Marriage is created by the people in it.
1 Like
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Monaco2(m): 3:11pm
Fine mosogar babe
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Jhayson(m): 3:11pm
CooL
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by hezy4real01(m): 3:12pm
Sweet one....
1 Like
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Thukzee01(m): 3:17pm
17years ke
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by YoungRichRuler(m): 3:18pm
Happy Anniversary to the Obolis
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Yinxies(f): 3:18pm
Happy Wedding Anniversary!
May God grant you more years in love and prosperity...
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by killdiabetes(f): 3:22pm
HWA
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Evestar200(f): 3:29pm
Monaco2:I thought she is from Jesse town.
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by Mindfulness: 3:32pm
She was and is a beauty.
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by lovelygurl(f): 3:35pm
So crop tops were a thing then too
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by blackbeau1(f): 3:41pm
God continue to bless their marriage
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by oyb(m): 3:45pm
lovelygurl:
crops for him and her
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by lovelygurl(f): 3:58pm
oyb:
Loooool
Omg!!!!
Hahaha, I just noticed!!!
|Re: Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo by kikiwendy(f): 4:02pm
Happy wedding anniversary. I just love this lady
(0) (Reply)
Kolomental Video, D'banj Diss? / Adaeze Igwe, Is She Really That Beautiful? / Ay D Comedian Sucks: Hit A Woman At D Airport
Viewing this topic: pope191, Cyberrex(m), Udumeze1, Haryorbammmy(m), macminista(m), remola04(m), sijuwade5, oyb(m), ucheicon(m), bamideleafolabi, newsomtin(m), BintiKagundo, mrbizmart, HonabFaj(m), Goldenbaby(f), Yuneehk(f), shhladyj(f), classyc, kabaka1, gracefilled, Amsweets, realbaybe, able24(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12