Arsenal all the way...City go chop am

Man city 5-1 Arsenal

them rape Ass-nal today

#TeamGunners #oloteunited

Ars s losing today...ma 6ta s nt putn on her arsenal towel today

GAME ON!

Let's do it COYG

mukina2:

GAME ON!

just hia to faint if arsenal win

City 1, Arsenal 2.

Up Gunners!

bayocanny:

Arsenal all the way...City go chop am

Rain no gree allow dstv load o... chai... so he benched lacazette... unbelievable man

OK just don't support us

I pray arsenal wins this one!!

OK just don't support us

I'm supporting you on this one.



I'm supporting you on this one.

Talk to your defence

4-0 in favour of city

City to take this one

Go gunners.

dessz:

4-0 in favour of city

Arsenal cant win this one

mukina2:

Man city 3 Assnal 1

Plssss, God let this game end in draw.....biko, Bet9ja

I'm supporting you on this one.



Don't bother yourself, assnal can't do us any favour.

E don happen



MNC 1-0 ARS 1 Like

It has begun!

imoh4king:

Plssss, God let this game end in draw.....biko, Bet9ja

This is impossible prediction bro, you should predict like

This is impossible prediction bro, you should predict like

You have intention to win not the other way round.

Goal...

Goal!!!!! city 1 Ars Nil

Iwobi is a fool 2 Likes