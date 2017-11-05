₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,997 members, 3,894,408 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 03:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live (5456 Views)
Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Today At 4:15pm / Chelsea Vs Arsenal today at 1:30pm / EPL : Liverpool Vs Watford Today At 3:15pm (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by bayocanny: 3:13pm
Arsenal all the way...City go chop am
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by abayomi79: 3:13pm
Man city 5-1 Arsenal
them rape Ass-nal today
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by microbaris: 3:16pm
#TeamGunners #oloteunited
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by Sahaboi(m): 3:17pm
Ars s losing today...ma 6ta s nt putn on her arsenal towel today
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 3:17pm
GAME ON!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by vicardino(m): 3:18pm
Let's do it COYG
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:18pm
mukina2:
Please help me defeat my noisy neighbors
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by Mustack(m): 3:19pm
just hia to faint if arsenal win
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by Stevengerd(m): 3:19pm
City 1, Arsenal 2.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by yinkson(m): 3:23pm
Up Gunners!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by dgreatrock(m): 3:24pm
bayocanny:Let the bants begin
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by fadahero(m): 3:24pm
Rain no gree allow dstv load o... chai... so he benched lacazette... unbelievable man
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 3:25pm
aieromon:
OK just don't support us
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by Antina(f): 3:25pm
I pray arsenal wins this one!!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:27pm
mukina2:
I'm supporting you on this one.
Talk to your defence
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by dessz(m): 3:27pm
4-0 in favour of city
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by Drummerboy15: 3:29pm
City to take this one
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by Mariinee(f): 3:29pm
Go gunners.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by Mariinee(f): 3:30pm
dessz:15-0 nih.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by abusan00: 3:30pm
Arsenal cant win this one
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:31pm
mukina2:Man city 3 Assnal 1
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by imoh4king(m): 3:31pm
Plssss, God let this game end in draw.....biko, Bet9ja
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:33pm
aieromon:Don't bother yourself, assnal can't do us any favour.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:34pm
E don happen
MNC 1-0 ARS
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by KingOfThePay(m): 3:34pm
It has begun!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by mazimee(m): 3:34pm
imoh4king:
This is impossible prediction bro, you should predict like
You have intention to win not the other way round.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by obafemee80(m): 3:34pm
Goal...
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by Drummerboy15: 3:34pm
Goal!!!!! city 1 Ars Nil
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:34pm
Iwobi is a fool
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) - Live by manci(m): 3:34pm
So Benevento are on their way to win juventus in first half unbelievable
2 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Champions League: Man United - Wolfsburg (2-1) On Wednesday 30th September 2009 / UCL Semi: Lyon Vs Bayern Munich [0 - 3] on Tuesday, 27th April / Barca 4 Life ! To All Barcelona Fc Fans
Viewing this topic: miriude, Calebbold, Dzes, EngrMarve(m), busar(m), eduevolutionnow(m), Emmamikeagropro, dotcomnamename, nanadeeva01(f), phenzy, mysteriousman(m), everozone, ikwubaba, Godsblessing(m), hero10(m), giwish(m), aieromon(m), 4Play(m), Proudlyngwa(m), microbaris, EmekaBlue(m), deeLima86(m), carperlar(m), Giantslayer(m), iamJ, Spykey, Gbengazzee(m), rman, fredoooooo, samju100(m), sirfee(m), phranq30(m), Smellymouth, kadree(m), Banter1, femi4, mokset123, emmflexcsc400(m), whitefa, HARDDON, tundejoseph4(m), profoslan(m), Sahaboi(m), Ashleyma77(m), zelexotunla(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), dammyloye(m), AlanTuringAI, lummyD, dadabashua1(m), seye001, Neimar, brainpulse, 2special(m), spencekat(m), whizpa(m), Taofeekdboy(m), vicardino(m), Sheun001(m), Dreamswayne, coolexz7(m), donmatin(m), Chrisrare, Joy83(m), lexluthur007(m), Aminat508(f), pyrex23(m), akorlade(m), 9free(m), Trippledee(m), eltido(m), Omoluabi16, Xzbit91, senboy204(m), anytexy, badtestguy, Antina(f), EzePromoe, Dinzelflash(m), kecee99(m), Dayo4real12, fweshdisney, bopm, henrydadon(m), temple2grace, bayocanny, ChappyChase(m), romeorailss, flexgee, elolove(m), abohwun, Philosopher101, masterz(m), RegalD(m), jones2014, Mustack(m), Evansjj(m), Iyalayaibomaku, Binchie(f), lapagegirl(f), Ibbravo(m), YoungRichRuler(m), skydon(m), lasmile(f), Kenerd, DONADAMS(m), frainc(m), JamesReacher(m), odunukweval, yeogar(m), Timmypaul, Simeonarome, miguella20(f), Smooyis(m), praisedd(m), AlexCk, kingjoe(m), LesbianBoy(m), hisoccer(m), Bullet1234(m), yahrant140(m), BCISLTD, I124U, Varys, abusan00, Bold11, Fornication, oluwaseunla(m), hok4u(f), betesi(m), bettercreature(m) and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25