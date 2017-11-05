₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by irenosen22(f): 4:44pm
Instead of dis mr bean of a coach to start lacazette he wil nt hear .mtcheeeeeeeeeeew
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Dreamswayne: 4:44pm
laca, biko add 2 more, make boys sleep well this night...
coyg!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by ENDTIMEgist(m): 4:44pm
DONADAMS:
We gat help am
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Blonchilli(m): 4:44pm
Lacazette with the sort of goal which makes you wonder why Wenger started a £50 million striker on the bench
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Spar7tan(m): 4:44pm
Arsenal all I demand from you is a draw, cos I know you cannot win, just draw and i'll be gatreful
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by abusan00: 4:44pm
Gulderbottle85:wetin you play arsenal?
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by JennyJuggs: 4:45pm
Ozil is playing against arsenal.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by ct2(m): 4:45pm
is kanu playing, I thought he should have scored
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by noruwasman(m): 4:46pm
Gulderbottle85:lol
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:47pm
See this useless Arsenal defence
MNC 3-1 ARS
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by chinedubrazil(m): 4:47pm
why are man city fans silient? i think lacazeta goal threw them speechless
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by DONADAMS(m): 4:47pm
offside goal...buh was given... PDP!!3-1
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Spiritmask: 4:47pm
Goal, 3-1
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:48pm
Clear offside
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by mazimee(m): 4:48pm
Hehehehe there is no way Assnal will win this match, quote anyday
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by abusan00: 4:48pm
I don't see this as a goal
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by JennyJuggs: 4:48pm
Premiers league is messed up. Stupid officiating.
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Nickizoe(f): 4:49pm
Goals.. Gabriel Jesus... 3:1
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by szen(m): 4:49pm
Arsenal FC...breaking Man United hearts since 1900
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by abusan00: 4:49pm
Told ya jesus go score
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by JasonBLood: 4:49pm
Man city have started paying referee like uefalona
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by krendo: 4:49pm
Iwobi need to start shooting
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by drsolob2(m): 4:50pm
Jesus has performed a miracle 3 - 1
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by dotcomnamename: 4:50pm
Commentator: ''Clearly offside''
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by DONADAMS(m): 4:50pm
sterling out!!! goundugan in!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by chinedubrazil(m): 4:50pm
offside goal, ain't watching the match but i know it is offside
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by djfalone(m): 4:50pm
someone shoot this ref...that was offside!
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Disneylady(f): 4:50pm
This is a shitty game.....Ref Mariner is a f*cktard
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by HPS3: 4:51pm
The referee killed this match
3 Likes
