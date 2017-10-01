Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue (3494 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mr Michael Okonkwo, the Managing Director, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, says the monthly internally generated revenue of the state has increased from N500 million to N1.5 billion.



Okonkwo told newsmen in Awka on Saturday that the Authority`s revenue profile also increased from N13 million to N20 million monthly.



He said that Gov.Willie Obiano`s administration inherited a monthly N500 million as IGR and directed that something is done to increase the revenue profile of the state.



“ When Gov. Obiano came in, he met a monthly figure of N500 million monthly as internally generated revenue. The governor said that the situation was unacceptable and that he expected N3 billion.



“ It has not been easy, but we have been able to reach N1.5 billion monthly,” he said.



Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, said revenue from the six Local Government Areas that make up the capital territory, contributed N20 million to the state`s internally generated revenue.



According to him, the production of a base map for the capital territory assisted to raise revenue for the state and led to the completion of an aerial photography of the state.



He said that the revenue drive had made the state to work towards self-sufficiency because of dwindling revenue from the federation account.



He said that work on the complete master plan of the territory was on-going.



“ While the comprehensive master plan of Awka territory is on-going, we have put together what we call the Awka Capital Territory Concept Masterplan.



“It will be released soon for people to see the new Awka capital territory urban design framework plan, in which we will offer new land use, new urban renewal initiatives, and implementation strategy,” Okonkwo said. NAN

Read more at: Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/anambra-hits-n1-5bn-monthly-revenue/





According to him, the production of a base map for the capital territory assisted to raise revenue for the state and led to the completion of an aerial photography of the state. I guess they will release IGR stats for 2017 since they missed party last year. I don't get the whole base statement. 1 Like

They tried. 1 Like

A large percent of my Nigerian subjects are based in Anambra State.



The volume of blood I receive from that region alone represents roughly 15% of my Kingdom's annual consumption. 1 Like

ArchangeLucifer:

A large percent of my Nigerian subjects are based in Anambra State.



The volume of blood I receive from that region alone represents roughly 15% of my Kingdom's annual consumption. seems you have really done well in your headquarters here in west where we have a thriving skull market. seems you have really done well in your headquarters here in west where we have a thriving skull market. 25 Likes

Ooni:

seems you have really done well in your headquarters here in west where we have a thriving skull market.







Yes my beloved.



Ogun State in particular supplies 95% of the skulls we use for floor insulation & potion drinking over here. Yes my beloved.Ogun State in particular supplies 95% of the skulls we use for floor insulation & potion drinking over here. 21 Likes 1 Share

Good enough for the state, it will get higher and higher 1 Like 1 Share

Kudos to the Alert Governor, may God bless and keep you..









God Bless Those That Bless Us 3 Likes

i hope this is not coming to corner votes but all the same good job

Yyeske:

Good enough for the state, it will get higher and higher Bro I thought you told us that you are from Anambra and that you stays at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA, so why are you referring Anambra state, your proclaimed state as "The State?? Bro I thought you told us that you are from Anambra and that you stays at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA, so why are you referring Anambra state, your proclaimed state as 21 Likes

It looks poor,

1.5billion a month? For a state like Anambra,

Let there be improvement by bringing out policies to ensure faster and easy growth of private sectors in Anambra. 3 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

Bro I thought you told us that you are from Anambra and that you stays at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA, so why are you referring Anambra state, your proclaimed state as "The State?? . if you believe that that eddiot is from anambra ,then you can as well believe that my wife is a virgin . if you believe that that eddiot is from anambra ,then you can as well believe that my wife is a virgin 18 Likes 1 Share

kettykin:

i hope this is not coming to corner votes but all the same good job It is not brother, when Gov. Obiano came on board, he promised the civil servants in Anambra 15% salary increment if Anambra generates N1bn monthly which he did as he promised. You can make make inquiry It is not brother, when Gov. Obiano came on board, he promised the civil servants in Anambra 15% salary increment if Anambra generates N1bn monthly which he did as he promised. You can make make inquiry 1 Like

mxrap aka chinonso,what do you make of the poor monthly revenue of the over hyped anambra?



please say something 4 Likes 1 Share

Agentsmith002:

. if you believe that that eddiot is from anambra ,then you can as well believe that my wife is a virgin I know where he's from but i just want him to tell us story(ies) I know where he's from but i just want him to tell us story(ies) 2 Likes

Amarabae:

It looks poor,

1.5billion a month? For a state like Anambra,

Let there be improvement by bringing out policies to ensure faster and easy growth of private sectors in Anambra. You could have asked how much was the Anambra's IGR during the past administration?? Just give kudos to Gov. Obiano he's trying his best though more is expected from him.. You could have asked how much was the Anambra's IGR during the past administration?? Just give kudos to Gov. Obiano he's trying his best though more is expected from him.. 8 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

Bro I thought you told us that you are from Anambra and that you stays at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA, so why are you referring Anambra state, your proclaimed state as "The State??

So if I use for the term" for the country" it means I'm from Ghana? 11 Likes

GavelSlam:





So if I use for the term" for the country" it means I'm from Ghana? Please, leave the guy I asked the question to answer me.. Thanks Please, leave the guy I asked the question to answer me.. Thanks 2 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

Please, leave the guy I asked the question to answer me.. Thanks

I just dislike illogical questions.



No vex. 11 Likes 1 Share

Ooni:

seems you have really done well in your headquarters here in west where we have a thriving skull market. hahahaha, this guy funny hahahaha, this guy funny 2 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

You could have asked how much was the Anambra's IGR during the past administration?? Just give kudos to Gov. Obiano he's trying his best though more is expected from him.. I know but is still poor and need improvement,

Anambra should be on 4g network in terms of development,

So the election is really holding? I know but is still poor and need improvement,Anambra should be on 4g network in terms of development,So the election is really holding?

GavelSlam:





I just dislike illogical questions.



No vex. He has been claiming Anambrarian illogically that's why he needs an illogical question. I no dey vex He has been claiming Anambrarian illogically that's why he needs an illogical question. 8 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:



I know but is still poor and need improvement,

Anambra should be on 4g network in terms of development,

So the election is really holding? Election will hold in Anambra but, there will be a very very low turnout that's what i am sure of Election will hold in Anambra but, there will be a very very low turnout that's what i am sure of 4 Likes

ArchangeLucifer:











Yes my beloved.



Ogun State in particular supplies 95% of the skulls we use for floor insulation & potion drinking over here. hahahaha this guy no kill me. Hitler alone suppose floor hell finish na. hahahaha this guy no kill me. Hitler alone suppose floor hell finish na.

Amarabae:

It looks poor,

1.5billion a month? For a state like Anambra,

Let there be improvement by bringing out policies to ensure faster and easy growth of private sectors in Anambra. Our people find it difficult to pay their taxes, Anambra economy is run by indigenous people, you tax them they lament, our situation it's just like flies that perch on scrotum you need to apply wisdom to kill it they believe its their state, you tax them they go,against you during election. Our people find it difficult to pay their taxes, Anambra economy is run by indigenous people, you tax them they lament, our situation it's just like flies that perch on scrotum you need to apply wisdom to kill it they believe its their state, you tax them they go,against you during election. 2 Likes

The monthly revenue increased by 200% just few days to elections eekwa 3 Likes

And it is most likely the real thing and unexaggerated.

Unlike some states that claim to have the IGR of california and still have workers protesting for salaries and a shambolic public service system.

Atleast anambra don't owe salaries, don't borrow much, and have decent educational and health system.

The other time they said Osun state has a bigger IGR than the entire SE, until breeze blow fowl yansh and the state was exposed as a mere IDP state. 8 Likes 1 Share

CaptainJeffry:

The monthly revenue increased by 200% just few days to elections eekwa Ignoramus can you check Anambra IGR 2015. Ignoramus can you check Anambra IGR 2015. 2 Likes

Anambra1stSon:



Our people find it difficult to pay their taxes, Anambra economy is run by indigenous, you tax them they lament, our situation it's just like flies that perch on scrotum you need to apply wisdom to kill it they believe its their state, you tax them they go,against you during election. That may also be a factor. Most of the industries there are indigenous.

Over-tax them and they may fold up, or deal with you during elections.

Anambra should focus on more export and trade-oriented IGR, instead of unnecessary taxation.

The government have not done much nationwide to help industries to then justify over-taxation. That may also be a factor. Most of the industries there are indigenous.Over-tax them and they may fold up, or deal with you during elections.Anambra should focus on more export and trade-oriented IGR, instead of unnecessary taxation.The government have not done much nationwide to help industries to then justify over-taxation. 2 Likes

What Peter Obi could not achieve







Agentsmith002:

mxrap aka chinonso,what do you make of the poor monthly revenue of the over hyped anambra?please say something Chyke the Abakaleke miscreant, we are not talking about gala hawking here. Go and hawk your gala and mineral drinks. Cursed almajiri-igbos.