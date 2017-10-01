₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mr Michael Okonkwo, the Managing Director, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, says the monthly internally generated revenue of the state has increased from N500 million to N1.5 billion.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/anambra-hits-n1-5bn-monthly-revenue/
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Blue3k2: 6:24pm
I guess they will release IGR stats for 2017 since they missed party last year. I don't get the whole base statement.
According to him, the production of a base map for the capital territory assisted to raise revenue for the state and led to the completion of an aerial photography of the state.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by GavelSlam: 6:24pm
They tried.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by ArchangeLucifer: 6:28pm
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Ooni: 6:42pm
ArchangeLucifer:seems you have really done well in your headquarters here in west where we have a thriving skull market.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Yyeske(m): 6:58pm
Good enough for the state, it will get higher and higher
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:59pm
Kudos to the Alert Governor, may God bless and keep you..
God Bless Those That Bless Us
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by kettykin: 7:10pm
i hope this is not coming to corner votes but all the same good job
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:27pm
Yyeske:Bro I thought you told us that you are from Anambra and that you stays at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA, so why are you referring Anambra state, your proclaimed state as "The State??
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Amarabae(f): 7:30pm
It looks poor,
1.5billion a month? For a state like Anambra,
Let there be improvement by bringing out policies to ensure faster and easy growth of private sectors in Anambra.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Agentsmith002: 7:31pm
BeeBeeOoh:. if you believe that that eddiot is from anambra ,then you can as well believe that my wife is a virgin
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:32pm
kettykin:It is not brother, when Gov. Obiano came on board, he promised the civil servants in Anambra 15% salary increment if Anambra generates N1bn monthly which he did as he promised. You can make make inquiry
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Agentsmith002: 7:33pm
mxrap aka chinonso,what do you make of the poor monthly revenue of the over hyped anambra?
please say something
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:34pm
Agentsmith002:I know where he's from but i just want him to tell us story(ies)
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:38pm
Amarabae:You could have asked how much was the Anambra's IGR during the past administration?? Just give kudos to Gov. Obiano he's trying his best though more is expected from him..
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by GavelSlam: 7:38pm
BeeBeeOoh:
So if I use for the term" for the country" it means I'm from Ghana?
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:40pm
GavelSlam:Please, leave the guy I asked the question to answer me.. Thanks
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by GavelSlam: 7:42pm
BeeBeeOoh:
I just dislike illogical questions.
No vex.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Kyase(m): 7:42pm
Ooni:hahahaha, this guy funny
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Amarabae(f): 7:43pm
BeeBeeOoh:I know but is still poor and need improvement,
Anambra should be on 4g network in terms of development,
So the election is really holding?
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:43pm
GavelSlam:He has been claiming Anambrarian illogically that's why he needs an illogical question. I no dey vex
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:47pm
Amarabae:Election will hold in Anambra but, there will be a very very low turnout that's what i am sure of
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Kyase(m): 7:50pm
ArchangeLucifer:hahahaha this guy no kill me. Hitler alone suppose floor hell finish na.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:51pm
Amarabae:Our people find it difficult to pay their taxes, Anambra economy is run by indigenous people, you tax them they lament, our situation it's just like flies that perch on scrotum you need to apply wisdom to kill it they believe its their state, you tax them they go,against you during election.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by CaptainJeffry: 7:53pm
The monthly revenue increased by 200% just few days to elections eekwa
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by cstr1000: 7:54pm
And it is most likely the real thing and unexaggerated.
Unlike some states that claim to have the IGR of california and still have workers protesting for salaries and a shambolic public service system.
Atleast anambra don't owe salaries, don't borrow much, and have decent educational and health system.
The other time they said Osun state has a bigger IGR than the entire SE, until breeze blow fowl yansh and the state was exposed as a mere IDP state.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:57pm
CaptainJeffry:Ignoramus can you check Anambra IGR 2015.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by cstr1000: 7:58pm
Anambra1stSon:That may also be a factor. Most of the industries there are indigenous.
Over-tax them and they may fold up, or deal with you during elections.
Anambra should focus on more export and trade-oriented IGR, instead of unnecessary taxation.
The government have not done much nationwide to help industries to then justify over-taxation.
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by Keneking: 7:59pm
What Peter Obi could not achieve
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by MXrap: 7:59pm
Chyke the Abakaleke miscreant, we are not talking about gala hawking here. Go and hawk your gala and mineral drinks. Cursed almajiri-igbos.
Agentsmith002:
|Re: Anambra Hits N1.5BN Monthly Revenue by MXrap: 8:04pm
Keneking:
I think this 1.5b/m is even 2016 returns. 2017 IGR should be up to 2b/m by now.
