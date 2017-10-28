₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,827 members, 3,879,842 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 07:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? (516 Views)
|Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by PrettyHelen(f): 7:04pm
Who can solve this
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by PrettyHelen(f): 7:10pm
AODT
Akinphysicist
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by PrettyHelen(f): 7:48pm
Mynd44
I see you viewing, help
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by Nostradamu(m): 7:55pm
'.
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by Omagzee(m): 7:56pm
Yes I can.
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:56pm
Go back and tell your junior brother, you know kuku know the answer.
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by jeff1993: 7:56pm
Who Quantitative EPP??
Put Dollar signs in front of those numbers and see me solve it with the speed of light!!!
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by Rayhandrinni(m): 7:56pm
Ok
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by moscobabs(m): 7:56pm
Y
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by rix50: 7:57pm
,
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by kay29000(m): 7:57pm
Hmm! I used to blast this thing back in the day.
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by Keneking: 7:57pm
No answer
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by chuqdennis(m): 7:57pm
...you want to use us to shine before you cousin?niece? nephew? sibling? Just tell them you don't know how to solve it,
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by Khonvicted(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by AnonyNymous(m): 7:58pm
Hmm
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by awa(m): 7:58pm
I am coming..
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by hyfr(m): 7:58pm
T
|Re: Can You Solve These Quantitative Aptitude Questions? by jbreezy: 7:58pm
K
(0) (Reply)
Get You Jamb 2012 Answers On Your Phone..uncle.p...08067508828 / NYSC Mobilization Time-table For 2012 Batch "B' Orientation Course / Learn How To Make Daily Income
Viewing this topic: Toyde(m), clasie, udemzyudex(m), escober90(m), ForeverYourng(m), emerged01(m), christaddicted, ezyk(m), Mynd44, Lolladey(f), britiko, narutop, Blackfyre, tirigbosa, Ken124, macb(m), Frankytof(m), RICKYMARIO(m), ibrah04(m), realborn(m), bobman(m), Nostradamu(m), Solonzo17(m), MrHandsome2013, Omagzee(m), cyrilomoh, andyboi4real(m), davroca16(m), Adenikelizabeth, ebezojo(m), Mznaett(f), bostonj, scholarlymind, delorkazee, johncasey1(m), Tjaywest(m), junido501(m), sirwilson(m), jimcoservices, Glokit(m), freakcin, Cybertext(m), C4Ltd, Geraldyne(f), nameoh, jaymejate(m), Rayhandrinni(m), Tobbey(m), Chiefoomii, ssogundele, haibe(m), Crieff(m), xelow231(m), moscobabs(m), Augustinaz, straight123, kay29000(m), mideope, 2RUTHHURTS(m), Boyooosa(m), JUBILEE2000, kingsleyy32, abefeb1(m), wwwkaycom(m), olalekan1(m), thanta(m), ceezarhh(m), buckeye(m), Kitequincy, deedat205(m), Gerrard59(m), joburiel(m), akins177(m), wabsod(m), Sfateema(f), rasojie, Dauraking, davymike(m), sincerlyyo(m), oloriooko(m), stankezzy, jemigold, kennygee18(m), Eddee(m), surgecom(m), idiagbo86(m), DanielsParker, Khonvicted(m), deboydebo, Paulismech, shervydman(m), jagabanban, kaycyor, Sunywa, Cordisclement, Kennitrust, AnonyNymous(m), bjayNL, awa(m), lizabeet(f), Tboiyyy, hyfr(m), chuqdennis(m), sunnyp20(m), bewacharlie(m), Johnsown1(m), doyex03, ejifranks(m), 1nigeriamyfoot, latyph(m), paparazzi1987(m), loneatar, datizy(f), cummando(m), BlueRayDick, betesi(m), ginggerxy, harmbhrosz(m), Liadi2(m), Phi001(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), clems88(m), apalemighty01(m), Vutseck(m), oyeludef(m), daududaniel(m), yusscity(m), BigJakie, rix50, Jeezuzpick(m), Nawteemaxie(m), grandpoh(m), jbreezy, Kyase(m), kayintrested and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18