see what someone posted on fb today.can it be true?



see what someone posted on fb today.can it be true?





Ehh 1 Like

olorun Shanu

Awon Organic products users. A lot of them don't even know the ingredients in the products they use, as long as you tell them its organic, they with buy. 4 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala,seun Mynd44





Since I stopped using anything called chemical on my body I have peace.



Since I stopped using anything called chemical on my body I have peace.

Palm kernel oil or coconut oil all the way. Very cheap and lasts me for months

Relaxer? that's very cancerous.

IT IS DISGUSTING TO SEE A BLEACHING SKIN

IS IT A SIGN OF INFERIORITY COMPLEX

Wetin go kill Boborisky plenty nah. Cancer of the skin, Anal cancer, HIV, curses. Nawao 1 Like

amaka please come to nairaland and see what They are taking about you

The truth is, bleachers know the dangers of bleaching but they don't care. I remember this girl my brother and I were trying to talk out of bleaching when she told us her intentions. We even drove her down to our old neighborhood and showed her a lady we knew that was bleaching back when we were kids in the 80...She saw how multicolored the woman had become, and yet, a couple of months after that, she went and bleached.



So, really, even if you tell these girls that their skins will start falling off like characters in old zombie movies, they will still bleach.

Hmm

Before nko? Is this new? But some people would rather die than embrace their dark skin lool.

whether it is a death some will still use it not to talk to cancer. the users prefer to cancerists from the cancerous creams than to leave the beautiful created body as it is being created 1 Like

Benin boys won't hear o

Lemme Wait And C Maybe Dos Gals Go Comment

They don't need to be warned, cause they all know there is a price for trying to recreate themselves. Inferiority complex really is their problem 1 Like





Everybody wants to make sharp sharp money and integrity is not longer a thing of consideration any more.





I would really have loved to talk on this issue but this isn't my thread and I won't say much.



However, I will just advise everyone who really appreciate their skin/health to always learn to do things by themselves, that way, you won't be given relaxer to rub as toning cream in the name of organic whitening cream. Lols



You can be part of us here and learn more.



Everybody wants to make sharp sharp money and integrity is not longer a thing of consideration any more.

I would really have loved to talk on this issue but this isn't my thread and I won't say much.

However, I will just advise everyone who really appreciate their skin/health to always learn to do things by themselves, that way, you won't be given relaxer to rub as toning cream in the name of organic whitening cream. Lols

You can be part of us here and learn more.

www.nairaland.com/1798724/

It's not new some even add aji no Moto,vedan,tooth paste, 1 Like

Op should keep her 'warning to herself'... I don't even take Facebook posts seriously because it's the only place where ignorant people can express themselves.

This must be a locally fabricated cheap bleaching cream probably learnt from a one day seminar from Infopreneurs...

There are really good quality bleaching and toning creams that a single bottle can pay part of your school fees or house rent... Lol

It's just like saying because Chinese phones emit more radiations, it automatically makes the likes of iPhones and galaxies harmful.

not true depend on ur product I have been using QEI+ for over 1year now and the results is fantastic.... I was born light skin but due to sun and some bad product I've used in the past, my hand,face and neck become darker... but my chest and leg is light. Qei corrected that.

my advice if you are going to lightning use a good product that will work in longterm not just an instant nonsense.

Issorite...

Ginaz:

Blood of Jesus!!!



Since I stopped using anything called chemical on my body I have peace.



Palm kernel oil or coconut oil all the way. Very cheap and lasts me for months



Nice. Do you just apply like directly?



Nice. Do you just apply like directly?

Well, very nice but you can do a lot with that to have even a better cream.

Organic creams, that's the latest tatic people use to sell bleaching creams. For those that don't wanted to buy bleaching creams, these evil sellers will just tell them that their cream is not bleaching o, it is 100% organic. What components makes the cream organic? They will not ask. That's how a lady came to one DIY page I follow that she was introduced to an organic cream, now her skin colour is no longer even with horrid stretch marks. I can't imagine selling something so potentially harmful to your fellow human being for a few coins. In their quest to make money, some people have thrown their conscience out of the window.

God gave you a proper skin tell me why you wanna bleach your skin soft? You wan look like half-caste now your body don caste (Awon "organic" buyers), when sun dey shine you no fit walk pass. Yawa don gasss #WhenAGoodGirlGoBleachHeeMeanSaySheNoDeyHearWetinHerPastorDeyPreach #Kantinu

Stop using Ghana soap, ladies

Girls with their wahala, I just pity those artificial yellow pawpaw.







Black girls rock!

Where is bobrisky..? I do hope he is reading this!??