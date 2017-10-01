₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Johnnyessence: 12:30pm
Pastor Busoga of Uganda recently claimed God ordered him not to walk on ”ordinary” floor in order not to get contaminated, as he is too holy. Based on this divine order, his congregants had no choice but to submit their backs.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/pastor-uses-his-church-members-as-foot.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Yeligray(m): 12:32pm
God can not direct anyone to do this
6 Likes
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Thorhammer(m): 12:32pm
One of the reason i stop going to church
10 Likes
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by biacan(f): 12:32pm
WTF is this
1 Like
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by biacan(f): 12:35pm
Thorhammer:Better start going to church these are NO reasons for you to stop going.....
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by sim37(m): 12:38pm
Yeligray:
but god can direct someone to do this!
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Thorhammer(m): 12:39pm
biacan:Come force me now
3 Likes
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by baski92(m): 12:40pm
Some pastors need serious flogging
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by biacan(f): 12:42pm
Thorhammer:Guy move out from here and run to church
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Thorhammer(m): 12:45pm
biacan:it almost 1pm , maybe next sunday
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by biacan(f): 12:47pm
Thorhammer:Just be a good child mummy loves you
3 Likes
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Elmojiid(m): 12:48pm
kanu family in uganda
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Thorhammer(m): 12:52pm
biacan:For your mind... I be old man o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by OtemSapien: 12:53pm
Yahweh has really done much harm to Africa's brain. But be happy my people, because he is currently held in a spiritual cage so that gullibility can be taken away from minds.
Doctufos:
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Johnnyessence: 12:53pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc fynestboi cc oamj4
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by biacan(f): 12:54pm
Thorhammer:Old man ke 13yrs boy never reach to be man you hear wait till four years time
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by OtemSapien: 12:55pm
biacan:You mean it's compulsory to gather in a magic circus every day by day rather than using his brain to think? See what churches are compared with, according to the Doctufos of truth.
Doctufos: Otem Erectus 222:3-13
1 Like
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by terrezo2002(m): 2:28pm
fake pastor. is he holier than Jesus who walked on ground?
1 Like
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by KingEbukasBlog(m): 2:53pm
This would be pushed to front page but the nefarious acts of atheists states against Christians won't make it .
1 Like
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by chemystery: 3:56pm
KingEbukasBlog:You mean the nefarious act of bashing absurdities and superstitious believes?
2 Likes
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by KingEbukasBlog(m): 4:18pm
chemystery:
Atheists can have superstitious beliefs , there are atheist witches . Your position is materialism and materialism is not atheism .
Anyway , as usual , the lives of Christians don't matter to you just because your atheist mentors are the ones who execute them . Right in your heart , you gloat over their misfortune . The heart of an atheist is filled with rancor and wickedness !
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by castrol180(m): 4:38pm
Good for the useless members. mumu people, even when the pastor bleeps their wives, it is still going nonI...
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by 12inches1(m): 4:38pm
That is why you should carry your brain to church.
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by nairavsdollars: 4:38pm
when will Africans get sense?
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by dtruth50(m): 4:38pm
God talk to u or u had a dream with Satan?
Christians are really brainwash with these criminals called pastors
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:39pm
Very good....Even his bodyguards for follow dey march na as all d mumu for ground dey fill up everywhere..no space to pass
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by adeniyi55: 4:39pm
Terms and conditions never run
1 Share
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by LarryTreash(m): 4:39pm
Enjoy
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Titto93(m): 4:40pm
This is laughable
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Omadachi(m): 4:40pm
This can only happen in Africa.
|Re: Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) by Firstcitizen: 4:40pm
The problem started when the church became commercialized. Every charlatan is now a General Overseer and this is the result.
Today's Prophesy From TB Joshua / Where Does The Bible Say "Leave Misbehaving Pastors For God To Judge"? / Did Jesus Teach That Good Unbelievers Can Go To Heaven?
