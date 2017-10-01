Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Uganda Pastor Uses His Church Members As Foot Mart,as Directed By God(photos) (5726 Views)

source: Pastor Busoga of Uganda recently claimed God ordered him not to walk on ”ordinary” floor in order not to get contaminated, as he is too holy. Based on this divine order, his congregants had no choice but to submit their backs.source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/pastor-uses-his-church-members-as-foot.html 2 Likes 2 Shares

God can not direct anyone to do this 6 Likes

One of the reason i stop going to church 10 Likes

WTF is this 1 Like

Better start going to church these are NO reasons for you to stop going.....

Come force me now

Some pastors need serious flogging

Guy move out from here and run to church

it almost 1pm , maybe next sunday

Just be a good child mummy loves you

kanu family in uganda 1 Like 1 Share

For your mind... I be old man o





Old man ke 13yrs boy never reach to be man you hear wait till four years time

fake pastor. is he holier than Jesus who walked on ground? 1 Like

This would be pushed to front page but the nefarious acts of atheists states against Christians won't make it . 1 Like

You mean the nefarious act of bashing absurdities and superstitious believes?

Good for the useless members. mumu people, even when the pastor bleeps their wives, it is still going nonI...

That is why you should carry your brain to church.

when will Africans get sense?

God talk to u or u had a dream with Satan?



Christians are really brainwash with these criminals called pastors

Very good....Even his bodyguards for follow dey march na as all d mumu for ground dey fill up everywhere..no space to pass

Enjoy

This is laughable

This can only happen in Africa.