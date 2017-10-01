Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe (21684 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Biyi Adegoroye and Ola James





Against the backdrop of the recent invitation of former President Goodluck Jonathan by a Federal High Court and sundry statements made against his person, a Niger Delta Commentator and Ijaw leader, Hon. Kennedy Orubebe, has said that Nigeria will burn if the former President is arrested.



Speaking to Sunday Telegraph in Warri, Delta State, Orubebe, a founding member of the Federated Niger Delta Izon Communities (FNDIC) and PANDEF, said any effort to probe the ex-President should commence with thorough investigation into all sleaze practices carried out under previous Presidents and Heads of state.



Orubebe said: “I vehemently say that for them to make any mistake of arresting Jonathan will not augur well for the present government. But we know that past Presidents and Heads of State in the country have committed a lot of atrocities against this country and nobody raised an eyebrow. I repeat if Buhari’s government makes any attempt to arrest President Jonathan, it will not be taken kindly particularly by the Ijaws. In fact, the country will burn.



“I know for sure that Buhari’s government will not arrest Jonathan. So, let’s leave it like that. But in case it happens, the entire Niger Delta will boil and Buhari will not be comfortable wherever he is. In fact, government should not think of that.



“Although Jonathan ignored his people when he was in power and developed the North, be that as it may, let this government remember that he (Jonathan) came from somewhere because he remains our son no matter what.



“If the government wants to make any arrest, they should start from the past Presidents and Heads of State that did something unconstitutional against this country. I remember that Chief Obasanjo’s name was mentioned in the Halliburton scandal; so, they should not think of arresting Dr. Jonathan because it will backfire seriously on them.”



He decried what he referred to as disparaging statements made against Jonathan by Buhari’s aides, stating that that was uncalled for. According to him, there is nothing unusual about opposition party speaking against politics of the incumbent, provided they are based on facts.



He advised Jonathan, however, to maintain a dignified silence and feel free to offer advice privately to President Buhari when need be, even as he (Jonathan) should speak out when his government or person is being vilified or Nigerians are fed with lies about him.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/nigeriall-burn-jonathan-arrested-says-orubebe/





lalasticlala 4 Likes 1 Share





Nkea osikwaoo gunu? Hiaaan!!Nkea osikwaoo gunu? 9 Likes 1 Share

11 Likes 1 Share

Any attempt to probe Dr Jonathan without probing former presidents like Obasanjo would be disastrous.



Buhari is already fighting Biafra, lets see if he has the balls to join the Niger Delta in his unholy war. 82 Likes 11 Shares

Story.



The Hausa/Fulani owns Nigeria.

If Buhari arrests Jonathan ,.nothing will happen.



The worst that will happen is protests, and the terrorists called Nigerian army will slaughter as many as possible.



And worst part is,

Other Nigerians will rejoice and celebrate over the slaughter.





Jonathan has no balls.......

Shame on him and his likes... 68 Likes 5 Shares

BornAgainMay:

I JUST DECIDED TO CAUSE TROUBLE TODAY !!!



I humblly went to a RESTAURANT and after seeing every table being occupied by couples, I took out my phone and made a very loud phone call, saying,

"My friend, your husband is here with another woman just come and see"



Five Men DISAPPEARED IMMEDIATELY!!!

��� Happy Sunday

but you forgot to give credit to the original poster

even when you claimed a born against

. but you forgot to give credit to the original postereven when you claimed a born against 24 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria and its people, only God can save us.

. Am waiting and watching . Am waiting and watching 1 Like

Two questions: 1. Who will burn Nigeria? 2. Who has the gut to arrest Jonathan? 27 Likes 1 Share

BornAgainMay:

I JUST DECIDED TO CAUSE TROUBLE TODAY !!!



I humblly went to a RESTAURANT and after seeing every table being occupied by couples, I took out my phone and made a very loud phone call, saying,

"My friend, your husband is here with another woman just come and see"



Five Men DISAPPEARED IMMEDIATELY!!!

��� Happy Sunday The matter is very simple. Arrest and prosecute Jonathan for corruption and see him run his mouth like tap. Even Bubu won't be spared. All the noise is for the media. No President, past and present has the 'balls' to arrest and prosecute a former President. None of them can come to equity with a clean hand Plagerism is a criminal offence. You could be jail for itThe matter is very simple. Arrest and prosecute Jonathan for corruption and see him run his mouth like tap. Even Bubu won't be spared. All the noise is for the media. No President, past and present has the 'balls' to arrest and prosecute a former President. None of them can come to equity with a clean hand 24 Likes

Vutseck:





but you forgot to give credit to the original poster

even when you claimed a born against

.

I have been the one posting it here on nairaland unless somebody else copied n he/she will go in for it.. I have been the one posting it here on nairaland unless somebody else copied n he/she will go in for it.. 1 Like

I'm sorry. Has anybody planned or made any attempt to arrest GEJ?







Obviously, our laws are made for the poor and helpless ones! 10 Likes 2 Shares

He go need plenty fuel to burn 9icegeria... Who go light the match...?

SHUT UP. NIGERIA WILL NOT BURN. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari need to arrest all them all not just Jonathan. 1 Like 3 Shares

Orubebe! Nothing will happened. So long as the housa/fulani owns the military, police and air force.



The highest thing you guys can do is to bomb oil pipes and wait to be appeased with token from the housa/fulani, from the proceeds your own oil.



And if you guys go extra mile. The Hausa/fulani owned military, police and air force will hunt you down.



The greatest mistake you guys did was betraying the secession of biafra where you guys would have had a greater sense of belonging and influence.



I repeat! Nothing will happen. 20 Likes

The way criminals and scoundrels chest beat is amazing, in a sane clime if you do the crime you do the time but idiots and political jobbers will just be voicing nonsense and stoking ethnic tensions once their paymaster leaves office 14 Likes

We will not take it

Sell your paypal funds at 340/$ 0›››8›0›8›8›››7›1›9›9›3›7

Hmm! Orubebe has resurfaced.

Lol.. The eediot is actually one of the people that made Jonathan lost the election. Just like when we heard this for months before election. ''NIGERIA WILL BURN IF JONATHAN DID NOT WIN THE ELECTION''



Come and burn Nigeria now if he's arrested... NOBODY is fvcking bigger than Nigeria in the presence of law. Nonsense! 20 Likes 2 Shares

They can't arrest GEJ but they will surely embarrass him before they leave office.



I supported GEJ during 2015 elections but the revelations coming out after he left office made me hate his weakness. I hate weak men. 6 Likes 1 Share

Somebody please quickly arrest Jonathan, 2 Likes 2 Shares

Which one is Nigeria will burn again 2 Likes 1 Share

U no go go sit down abi, ole

Shattap there liverless man.

It was people like you and your thuggish conduct that made GEJ lost.

Now you've started again.

Anyway ATIKU will fix the mess

Waiting for buhari to make another wrong move 9 Likes

lol

Everyone knows who Orubebe is, so I’m not surprised. He’s full of empty threat though no one will arrest Jonathan.

D clueless present administration even respect GEJ 3 Likes

TippyTop:

Any attempt to probe Dr Jonathan without probing former presidents like Obasanjo would be disastrous.



Buhari is already fighting Biafra, lets see if he has the balls to join the Niger Delta in his unholy war. ipoblogic:

Story.



The Hausa/Fulani owns Nigeria.

If Buhari arrests Jonathan ,.nothing will happen.



The worst that will happen is protests, and the terrorists called Nigerian army will slaughter as many as possible.



And worst part is,

Other Nigerians will rejoice and celebrate over the slaughter.





Jonathan has no balls.......

Shame on him and his likes...

I quite agree with you guys, even Buhari needs to be arrested... I quite agree with you guys, even Buhari needs to be arrested... 2 Likes