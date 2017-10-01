₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,239 members, 3,881,432 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 08:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe (21684 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by ijustdey: 2:43pm
Biyi Adegoroye and Ola James
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/nigeriall-burn-jonathan-arrested-says-orubebe/
lalasticlala
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:54pm
Hiaaan!!
Nkea osikwaoo gunu?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by femo122: 2:57pm
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by TippyTop(m): 2:58pm
Any attempt to probe Dr Jonathan without probing former presidents like Obasanjo would be disastrous.
Buhari is already fighting Biafra, lets see if he has the balls to join the Niger Delta in his unholy war.
82 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by ipoblogic: 3:02pm
Story.
The Hausa/Fulani owns Nigeria.
If Buhari arrests Jonathan ,.nothing will happen.
The worst that will happen is protests, and the terrorists called Nigerian army will slaughter as many as possible.
And worst part is,
Other Nigerians will rejoice and celebrate over the slaughter.
Jonathan has no balls.......
Shame on him and his likes...
68 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by Vutseck(m): 3:05pm
BornAgainMay:
but you forgot to give credit to the original poster
even when you claimed a born against
.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by Deenite(m): 3:09pm
Nigeria and its people, only God can save us.
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by SweetWJ(m): 3:13pm
. Am waiting and watching
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by dodelight(m): 3:17pm
Two questions: 1. Who will burn Nigeria? 2. Who has the gut to arrest Jonathan?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by nerodenero: 3:24pm
Plagerism is a criminal offence. You could be jail for it
BornAgainMay:The matter is very simple. Arrest and prosecute Jonathan for corruption and see him run his mouth like tap. Even Bubu won't be spared. All the noise is for the media. No President, past and present has the 'balls' to arrest and prosecute a former President. None of them can come to equity with a clean hand
24 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by BornAgainMay: 3:34pm
Vutseck:
I have been the one posting it here on nairaland unless somebody else copied n he/she will go in for it..
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by RoyalUc(m): 3:53pm
I'm sorry. Has anybody planned or made any attempt to arrest GEJ?
Obviously, our laws are made for the poor and helpless ones!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by dan9ice(m): 4:00pm
He go need plenty fuel to burn 9icegeria... Who go light the match...?
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by clevvermind(m): 4:45pm
SHUT UP. NIGERIA WILL NOT BURN.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by slimfit1(m): 4:48pm
Buhari need to arrest all them all not just Jonathan.
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by Promismike(m): 5:41pm
Orubebe! Nothing will happened. So long as the housa/fulani owns the military, police and air force.
The highest thing you guys can do is to bomb oil pipes and wait to be appeased with token from the housa/fulani, from the proceeds your own oil.
And if you guys go extra mile. The Hausa/fulani owned military, police and air force will hunt you down.
The greatest mistake you guys did was betraying the secession of biafra where you guys would have had a greater sense of belonging and influence.
I repeat! Nothing will happen.
20 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:41pm
The way criminals and scoundrels chest beat is amazing, in a sane clime if you do the crime you do the time but idiots and political jobbers will just be voicing nonsense and stoking ethnic tensions once their paymaster leaves office
14 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by femi4: 5:41pm
We will not take it
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by OlojoTaiwo(m): 5:41pm
Sell your paypal funds at 340/$ 0›››8›0›8›8›››7›1›9›9›3›7
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by kay29000(m): 5:41pm
Hmm! Orubebe has resurfaced.
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by dotcomnamename: 5:41pm
Lol.. The eediot is actually one of the people that made Jonathan lost the election. Just like when we heard this for months before election. ''NIGERIA WILL BURN IF JONATHAN DID NOT WIN THE ELECTION''
Come and burn Nigeria now if he's arrested... NOBODY is fvcking bigger than Nigeria in the presence of law. Nonsense!
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by Built2last: 5:42pm
They can't arrest GEJ but they will surely embarrass him before they leave office.
I supported GEJ during 2015 elections but the revelations coming out after he left office made me hate his weakness. I hate weak men.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by Blackfyre: 5:42pm
Somebody please quickly arrest Jonathan,
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by medolab90(m): 5:42pm
Which one is Nigeria will burn again
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by tballeyy(m): 5:42pm
U no go go sit down abi, ole
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 5:42pm
Shattap there liverless man.
It was people like you and your thuggish conduct that made GEJ lost.
Now you've started again.
Anyway ATIKU will fix the mess
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by LastSurvivor11: 5:43pm
Waiting for buhari to make another wrong move
9 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by juwoonn(m): 5:43pm
lol
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by abiolag(m): 5:43pm
Everyone knows who Orubebe is, so I’m not surprised. He’s full of empty threat though no one will arrest Jonathan.
D clueless present administration even respect GEJ
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by AishaBuhari: 5:43pm
TippyTop:
ipoblogic:
I quite agree with you guys, even Buhari needs to be arrested...
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Will Burn If Jonathan Is Arrested - Orubebe by xxxtedyxxx(m): 5:43pm
Stupid drunkard.
1 Like
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Justice Ngwuta Hid N27m, 3 Cars In Ebonyi Home – FG / Obasanjo's 80th Birthday: CAN Celebrates OBJ, Inaugurates Him Onigbagbo Of Ogun / Ogoni Hails Buhari On Implementation Of UNEP On Ogoniland
Viewing this topic: asksteve(m), immobilare(m), stieyven(m), SIRTAYLOR(m), FriendlyDeji, jejew(m), Busyguy(m), Okworigeorge(m), TOBIeee68(m), shoein(m), scudamore, Bjrokenhear003, psalmsam, mycece, bigblxd(m), eduevolutionnow(m), XTLikeNat777, fineeyez(m), raymondTELcom, fredcomsat, dechriscool(m), Organizer111222(m), Hasino2258, kowade, Ibrochaka, johnson11(m), Waley23, LAWJOUD(m), eltata(m), Henzok, ensamy, sdav, Deattorney, olufummy02(f), GCFR696(m), vetinosae, kenic(m), ccvizzle(m), walterjnr, Zenithpeak, olujackson, Sannixyz, patrick2015, JhaayYoung, jojo17(f), Mayflowa(m), guardian09(m), Adetoposh(f), biggykabaka, jossielle, Owimike, cepha4, Mkpakala, Dahveydson(m), siretiowo, ojonugwap(m), bluaero(m), sdpompy2019, pintoism(m), chybyke4ly(m), DJejehimself(m), tino22(m), Leez(m), segzyj(m), Emmytrill(m), Ibegtodiffer, soloehis(m), monatim, Donsammi(m), Usjimy(m), Biggcake, haloyeah(m), philcz(m), princeakins(m), daviefm(m), IAMJojo(m), Otitinelson(m), teddyJ5, haskeem, Spiritmask, paulpery, Arizona042, Olaide1295, covenantchildd, cmt1(m), Oruhuwin(m), Nosikebit(m), Confuciusng(m), muhaosabo(m), Paulex05(m), gregyboy(m), edochie(m), themano, Rocksteady1(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12