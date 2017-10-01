₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by dainformant(m): 3:32pm
Security operatives recently raided the dreaded Igwebuike forest in Awara in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state where the remains of one Eluwa Stanley who was killed and buried in a shallow grave by 18 year old John Bobo four others who are now at large, were exhumed by the police and the villagers.
Bobo and his group are said to be members of the Iceland confraternity.
The slain Eluwa who was a commercial motorcycle rider - was killed and his body buried in a shallow grave inside a forest after snatching his motorcycle. Eluwa was killed on October 5,while one of his killers was arrested by the police on October 24.
It could be recalled that the remains of a 63 year old woman were also exhumed by the police in the same Igwebuike Forest on December 26 ,2015,after his abductors had killed and buried her in a shallow grave in the forest after collecting 510,000 as ransom from her family members.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/security-operatives-raid-dreaded-forest-imo-state-arrest-notorious-cultist-photos.html
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by dainformant(m): 3:33pm
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by dainformant(m): 3:33pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by decatalyst(m): 3:39pm
It is 'their' work ooo....
Soft werk
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by Keneking: 3:39pm
Too bad
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 3:40pm
These ones rob, kill and Bury, very bad crime.
But if the thing happened in the south west,
The skull will be in Oshogbo
the blokos will be in Ibadan
while the hands will be in a showcase in Ikare ekiti
crime is bad.
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 3:41pm
Nah wao
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 3:42pm
Terrible
This guy must have lived in the south west?
He learnt this from the region that owns this type of thing
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by Atiku2019: 3:43pm
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by rebirthforgoody(f): 3:44pm
Young guy that support to do something useful with his life.very bad.
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by pyyxxaro: 3:45pm
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by hisgrace090: 3:59pm
So its someone backyard you call dreaded forest? Because I am seeing a nice roof in almost all the pic.
Well, Thanks to the police for investigating the matter.
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by Evablizin(f): 4:06pm
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by chinedubrazil(m): 7:01pm
bloggers and lies eeh dreaded forest indeed one farm like that, bloggers don dey lie upandan mtchew .
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by josielewa(m): 7:39pm
okay...this is what will happen to him...he will be analized in jail...ama kip praying for your life...especially yo ass....chai.ama kip praying
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by Rmxr: 7:40pm
BankeSmalls:
This one is even doing comparison
God, why are ipobs so daft
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by oshe11(m): 7:40pm
Some people would say Oko shud build statue for Him
but erm......
I thought it was Barca that sold their "Best" player to PSG, while is Madrid no longer playing Ronaldo "the god of football" in their matches?
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by lilytender: 7:41pm
rebirthforgoody:
Please re-type in English.
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by Titto93(m): 7:42pm
Good job
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by Offpoint: 7:42pm
hb
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by josielewa(m): 7:42pm
rebirthforgoody:am praying for u now.....support......just kidding oo
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by Exponental(m): 7:44pm
Where are those kids that like shouting afonja? Let's stop pointing fingers. If you know yourself as a saint, do you know your brother? Pls embrace peace n love!
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by Awoofawo(m): 7:45pm
BankeSmalls:Ori ti daru that all.................. we dey our own jeje you dey find palava ok continue....you go see am......ori e bi ori Mongo Park yen go hear am today
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by ogtavia(m): 7:46pm
what is going here..everyone who has commented before me seems to be on a mission to bury grammar....
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by pesinfada(m): 7:46pm
Afonja is comin
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by apesinola001(m): 7:47pm
Good one
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by abdelrahman: 7:47pm
So it is crime to develop forest again?
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by apesinola001(m): 7:49pm
Soft work
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by apesinola001(m): 7:49pm
Kudos to our security operatives
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by giles14(m): 7:50pm
BankeSmalls:you are vely wekit
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by apesinola001(m): 7:50pm
Kudos to our policemen
|Re: Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos by bayocanny: 7:51pm
BankeSmalls:See as u take style inject tribalism in your comment..
wehdone ma!!
