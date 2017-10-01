Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Security Men Raid Dreaded Forest In Imo After Arrest Of Notorious Cultist.Photos (6679 Views)

Source; Security operatives recently raided the dreaded Igwebuike forest in Awara in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state where the remains of one Eluwa Stanley who was killed and buried in a shallow grave by 18 year old John Bobo four others who are now at large, were exhumed by the police and the villagers.Bobo and his group are said to be members of the Iceland confraternity.The slain Eluwa who was a commercial motorcycle rider - was killed and his body buried in a shallow grave inside a forest after snatching his motorcycle. Eluwa was killed on October 5,while one of his killers was arrested by the police on October 24.It could be recalled that the remains of a 63 year old woman were also exhumed by the police in the same Igwebuike Forest on December 26 ,2015,after his abductors had killed and buried her in a shallow grave in the forest after collecting 510,000 as ransom from her family members.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/security-operatives-raid-dreaded-forest-imo-state-arrest-notorious-cultist-photos.html 1 Like 1 Share

It is 'their' work ooo....









Soft werk Soft werk 7 Likes 1 Share

Too bad

These ones rob, kill and Bury, very bad crime.



But if the thing happened in the south west,



The skull will be in Oshogbo

the blokos will be in Ibadan

while the hands will be in a showcase in Ikare ekiti



crime is bad. 7 Likes

Nah wao





This guy must have lived in the south west?



He learnt this from the region that owns this type of thing TerribleThis guy must have lived in the south west?He learnt this from the region that owns this type of thing 7 Likes

Young guy that support to do something useful with his life.very bad.

So its someone backyard you call dreaded forest? Because I am seeing a nice roof in almost all the pic.



Well, Thanks to the police for investigating the matter. 2 Likes

one farm like that, bloggers don dey lie upandan mtchew . bloggers and lies eeh dreaded forest indeedone farm like that, bloggers don dey lie upandan mtchew . 5 Likes

okay...this is what will happen to him...he will be analized in jail...ama kip praying for your life...especially yo ass....chai.ama kip praying

This one is even doing comparison



God, why are ipobs so daft This one is even doing comparisonGod, why are ipobs so daft 2 Likes













but erm......



Please re-type in English. Please re-type in English. 2 Likes

Good job

hb

Where are those kids that like shouting afonja? Let's stop pointing fingers. If you know yourself as a saint, do you know your brother? Pls embrace peace n love!

Ori ti daru that all.................. we dey our own jeje you dey find palava ok continue....you go see am......ori e bi ori Mongo Park yen go hear am today Ori ti daru that all..................we dey our own jeje you dey find palava ok continue....you go see am......ori e bi ori Mongo Park yen go hear am today

what is going here..everyone who has commented before me seems to be on a mission to bury grammar....

Afonja is comin

Good one

So it is crime to develop forest again?

Soft work

Kudos to our security operatives

you are vely wekit you are vely wekit 3 Likes

Kudos to our policemen