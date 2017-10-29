₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by FlirtyKaren(f): 4:08pm
Controversial Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi who headlined a show in Manchester today, appeared on stage with a Halloween costume.
Here's the Star Boy act's Halloween look;
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by JON01: 4:16pm
OMO odeh jati jati!
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by 2dice01: 4:17pm
Halloween abi robocop
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Tamarapetty(f): 4:21pm
and that seems scary to you? Ode
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Chybeibe(f): 4:25pm
He has bad sense of dressing.
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by talljennie: 4:32pm
This looks like a Ghanaian robot made of plastic.
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by enedoboy(m): 4:47pm
I tire for this musician.
A skeptical analysis of his face.
Nose;:
when ever I look at his nose , i believe this nigga really wants to sneeze .
Ears'::;
A very funny looking set of ears . it looks as if his head wants to fly
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by burmese: 4:47pm
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by GodblessNig247(m): 4:48pm
Them don come again. Foreign trash!!!
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Sheun001(m): 4:48pm
chai bad belle people everywhere to the posters above me
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by pyyxxaro: 4:49pm
enedoboy:
For Goat
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by johnydon22(m): 4:49pm
Please abeg wetin concern African man with holloween. We too dey carry things wey no concern us for head pass people wey get am. When it's time for New yam festival or Ogun festival now, nobody go still notice.
An African adage says: he who do not know where the rain started beating him wont know when it stopped.
Useless!!!
Abeg make them comot this one for my face mbok
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by itsIYKE(m): 4:49pm
No need for costumes, you already as ugly as FvCK
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Deefuray(f): 4:49pm
mtchew
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by givan(m): 4:49pm
Haterz would hate cheaply.
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Jayk1(m): 4:50pm
Why the halloween come get belle
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Seeker17(m): 4:50pm
This Eazi guy needs medial attention Asap
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by tstx(m): 4:50pm
Foreign
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Drsmith01(m): 4:51pm
He should just do and leave my otedola girlfriend for me ni temi
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by franklingud(m): 4:51pm
I thought this animal said he was never signed to star boy records?
Animal eazi!
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by emmyid(m): 4:51pm
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by alignacademy(m): 4:51pm
FlirtyKaren:
Halloween in Manchester. Fair enough
Maybe some artistes will soon start endorsing Osun Oshogbo and some of our indigenous festivals
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by OliveCynosure(f): 4:52pm
JON01:
Na fight?
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by OlojoTaiwo(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Drsmith01(m): 4:53pm
burmese:B for buffalo
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Dollarship(m): 4:53pm
Where is my candy am at your door
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by free2ryhme: 4:53pm
FlirtyKaren:
I have been seeing different pictures and and reading various comments about Halloween celebration in Nigeria. They are saying come for our costume party i am surprised when did Nigerians start celebrating Halloween?
Oh really you want to celebrate Ghost and spirits, it is amazing because when you hear weird noise at your backyard at night in Nigeria will you be bold enough to verify where the sound is coming from.
The yearly Osogbo festival you never go there, the new yam festival celebration comes up you never go there either. Herbalists will carry rituals behind your backyard you wont go. Wizards & Witches will doing their yearly celebrations, you never say Hello. Herbalist will be celebrating Ifa, you won't go there either.
But when white people are celebrating Halloween you are always ready. Your head like locusts beans
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Funkybabee(f): 4:54pm
Dindinrin with senseless brain
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by legendary4luv(m): 4:54pm
Nawa ooooo, common sense is not really common
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by SirLakes: 4:55pm
Funkybabee:
LMAO
Wetin e collect from you
|Re: Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo by Elnino4ladies: 4:55pm
He should fix up his life
