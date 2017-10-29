Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr. Eazi Shares Halloween Photo (3268 Views)

Here's the Star Boy act's Halloween look;



https://www.lailasblog.com/mr-eazi-shares-halloween-photo/



OMO odeh jati jati! 4 Likes

Halloween abi robocop 1 Like

and that seems scary to you? Ode and that seems scary to you? Ode 3 Likes

He has bad sense of dressing. 6 Likes

This looks like a Ghanaian robot made of plastic. 11 Likes

I tire for this musician.



A skeptical analysis of his face.



Nose;:

when ever I look at his nose , i believe this nigga really wants to sneeze .



Ears'::;

A very funny looking set of ears . it looks as if his head wants to fly 3 Likes 1 Share

Them don come again. Foreign trash!!! 1 Like

to the posters above me chai bad belle people everywhereto the posters above me

enedoboy:

For Goat For Goat 1 Like





An African adage says: he who do not know where the rain started beating him wont know when it stopped.



Useless!!!



Abeg make them comot this one for my face mbok Please abeg wetin concern African man with holloween. We too dey carry things wey no concern us for head pass people wey get am. When it's time for New yam festival or Ogun festival now, nobody go still notice.An African adage says: he who do not know where the rain started beating him wont know when it stopped.Useless!!!Abeg make them comot this one for my face mbok 6 Likes 1 Share

No need for costumes, you already as ugly as FvCK 1 Like

mtchew

Haterz would hate cheaply.

Why the halloween come get belle



This Eazi guy needs medial attention Asap This Eazi guy needs medial attention Asap

He should just do and leave my otedola girlfriend for me ni temi

I thought this animal said he was never signed to star boy records?



Animal eazi!

FlirtyKaren:



Halloween in Manchester. Fair enough



Maybe some artistes will soon start endorsing Osun Oshogbo and some of our indigenous festivals Halloween in Manchester. Fair enoughMaybe some artistes will soon start endorsing Osun Oshogbo and some of our indigenous festivals

JON01:

OMO odeh jati jati!

Na fight? Na fight?

burmese:

B B for buffalo B for buffalo

Where is my candy am at your door

I have been seeing different pictures and and reading various comments about Halloween celebration in Nigeria. They are saying come for our costume party i am surprised when did Nigerians start celebrating Halloween?



Oh really you want to celebrate Ghost and spirits, it is amazing because when you hear weird noise at your backyard at night in Nigeria will you be bold enough to verify where the sound is coming from.



The yearly Osogbo festival you never go there, the new yam festival celebration comes up you never go there either. Herbalists will carry rituals behind your backyard you wont go. Wizards & Witches will doing their yearly celebrations, you never say Hello. Herbalist will be celebrating Ifa, you won't go there either.



But when white people are celebrating Halloween you are always ready. Your head like locusts beans I have been seeing different pictures and and reading various comments about Halloween celebration in Nigeria. They are saying come for our costume party i am surprised when did Nigerians start celebrating Halloween?Oh really you want to celebrate Ghost and spirits, it is amazing because when you hear weird noise at your backyard at night in Nigeria will you be bold enough to verify where the sound is coming from.The yearly Osogbo festival you never go there, the new yam festival celebration comes up you never go there either. Herbalists will carry rituals behind your backyard you wont go. Wizards & Witches will doing their yearly celebrations, you never say Hello. Herbalist will be celebrating Ifa, you won't go there either.But when white people are celebrating Halloween you are always ready. Your head like locusts beans 1 Like

Dindinrin with senseless brain

Nawa ooooo, common sense is not really common

Funkybabee:

Dindinrin with senseless brain

LMAO



Wetin e collect from you LMAOWetin e collect from you 1 Like