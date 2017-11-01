Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Have You Ever Been Humiliated For Visiting Your Crush? Share Your Experiences (5220 Views)

Mine goes this way.



I paid a courtesy visit to this girl I was crushing on who always accused me of being uncaring and all that.



We were both in the sitting room kissing and smooching passionately and we got carried away, oblivious of the fact that her dad already drove in, unannounced and walked in quietly



The AC was on and we were both sweating profusely. She hurriedly took few text books littered on the dinning table so it would seem as if we were rubbing minds together in solving some questions.



As the man stepped in, he saw me on the table sweating profusely with my shirt unbuttoned and she explained to him that I actually came to help her out with her mathematics assignment.



I greeted the obviously perplexed man who shook his head and entered into his room without uttering a word. Few minutes later, he called and sent her on an errand just to deal with me.



Immediately she stepped out, he came out of his room and began to interrogate me. Before I knew it, he landed a slap on my face and quietly tortured me like a terrorist. How I got out of their house becomes a mystery to me till date



My people, na love clear for my eyes ooo





i had being trying to woo this babe but she's is being hard to get, perhaps because she is ajebo and am a full time ajepako guy





she comes and visit her friends around my place of work.





whenever she passes there i just stop her, trying to still wooing her, all she always says na 'i have boyfriend'.





so had being threatening her with this my proposal, so one faithful day she just call me say i should visit her, i was like wetin i hear sef, i was very excited like this babe finally agreed





so next day i go see one my hausa mohla wey dey sell accessories, na so i buy one chain, and one cheap handband, then i proceeds to one ipob goan buy one okrika jeans and one kind t shirt, abeg boy go fine nao





na so i entered bus, from bodija to oluyole



i called the babe on phone and she finally lead me to their house, behold na so i see her hugging one guy



me:hello but ur house too far oo



babe: (still hugging the guy) and so shebi nq u wan date a fine girl nao, so pls sit on that chair am coming





they trekked reach out of my sight





na so i angrily grab one chair wey dey their front house, i was frustrated and angered by what i just heard, i waited for 30 minutes, suddenly i began hearing laughter.



na the babe and her friend laughing now, i think the guy don go now.



babe: (laughing) that him, he wan date a fine girl na there he go wait till him dey go



friend : (laughing hard) why nao that too bad nao, just pity am nao



babe: i had already told him i have a boyfriend



friend: he no even fine sef







qnd that how they kept gossiping my whole drama,i just wish make ground swallow me in that moment i just left dat day, frustrated, flabbergasted, angered, dehydrated, starved n stuttered!!













I'm coming also 2 Likes

More than five times self

Humiliated in what manner please.. 1 Like

Met his girlfriend there and goat added to my humiliation by asking what I wanted. Notebook of course!! He was my sec school class mate. Stopped taking crushes serious after then. Allow the feelings die a natural death. 5 Likes

Be booking space to tell lies, we're waiting.

Yes I Was In Jss2... Her Name Was Ego! I Went To Her House With My Friend... God This Girl Is So Fvckin Fine... I Was So Anxious. She Permitted Me To Visit. Her Father Was A Film Producer... They Had A Casunut tree. When We Knocked I Heard Her Voice My Heart Jumped to My Back... She Came To The Gate She Smiled When She Saw me. And She Asked Why I Came, the Question Weak Me so I Just De Look Like Idiot and Before I Know It The Next Thing That came Out My Mouth Was "we Came To Pluck Casunut" she Then Laughed And Said We Should Enter and As I Put One Leg Na So I Hear her Papa voice "who Are Those Boys This Early morning? Will You Get Out Before I Shoot You" as I Look Back I Couldnt Find My Friend Again, i Could Have Sworn He Vanished. "are You Still There!" he Shouted, my Crush Sef just Weak, Na So I Take Off o... Shame Romance Me That Day. But Some Years Later We Dated. It Was A Dream Come Through 32 Likes 1 Share

lol

I don't have a crush

if u cant come to my house rest



No time for family house visit, I no engage u biko 6 Likes 1 Share

funny comments ..... I don't talk to people I crush on. 1 Like

I was always a very careful person scared of making mistakes, so I haven't ever been disgraced crushes don't last, I move on easily 4 Likes

Yes o for sinaj area, boys collect my shoes nd transport money 2 Likes

Y

Mine happened this way. It all happened with my ex



I came visiting her the night after we had sex chatted, on entering I saw this really huge guy on her bed with just boxers and my girl on wrapper. I shock, I first look myself look the guy but decided to fight for love anyway, I began interrogating the guy, the guy come keep face like "who be this small boy?",



I no mind am come dey ask wetin him dey do for my bed, before I know am,na so the guy vex comot for bed and almost beat me up to death. I had to run out of the house before the bastard kill me 29 Likes 2 Shares

lol



Crush? Who remembers that drink? 4 Likes

Deola had the a nicest body structure and enticing boobs I ever seen in my life. The type you see Lalasticlala pushing to the front page to garner huge traffic. I met her at a wedding party and I found out she was in my dept but running part time programme. She had a bf (a cultist) but I told the courage and boldly asked for her number.



Fast-forward



We hooked up 2 to 3 times @ a friends place. since I knw say the boyfriend no dey enter that side. One day, na so Konji make me wear bathroom slippers run go her place for lashing, then around 6am or so the next day. Na so her bf knock on the door oooo and she started panicking, and I was panicking say I don die. But I was wise enough to quickly go to her kitchen. Told her to open the door and she did.



The dude walked in and I came out of the kitchen 20

seconds later with garri, rice and fresh tomatoes. I greeted the obviously perplexed bf



I said to her, thank you Deola for giving me what to eat this morning. I slipped into my bathroom slippers and left the room.



I acted it so real that the babe called to hail me, that the dude never suspected anything



To reinforce the I am a broke guy, I went to her place by 5:30am

knocked on d door and she gave me more foodstuffs.



The guy even gave me his rug and curtains the following semester since he was graduating. I will share a near death experience I had in school because of konji. But I was very smart, if not, I would have been greatly Humiliated and torturedDeola had the a nicest body structure and enticing boobs I ever seen in my life. The type you see Lalasticlala pushing to the front page to garner huge traffic. I met her at a wedding party and I found out she was in my dept but running part time programme. She had a bf (a cultist) but I told the courage and boldly asked for her number.Fast-forwardWe hooked up 2 to 3 times @ a friends place. since I knw say the boyfriend no dey enter that side. One day, na so Konji make me wear bathroom slippers run go her place for lashing, then around 6am or so the next day. Na so her bf knock on the door oooo and she started panicking, and I was panicking say I don die. But I was wise enough to quickly go to her kitchen. Told her to open the door and she did.The dude walked in and I came out of the kitchen 20seconds later with garri, rice and fresh tomatoes. I greeted the obviously perplexed bfI said to her, thank you Deola for giving me what to eat this morning. I slipped into my bathroom slippers and left the room.I acted it so real that the babe called to hail me, that the dude never suspected anythingTo reinforce the I am a broke guy, I went to her place by 5:30amknocked on d door and she gave me more foodstuffs.The guy even gave me his rug and curtains the following semester since he was graduating. 90 Likes 7 Shares

tosyne2much:

