Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that the immediate past government of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan attempted to interfere with the 2015 elections.



Jega claimed that Jonathan’s government tried to “interfere with the decision of INEC to use electronic card readers”.





In an interview with Jamie Hitchen, a policy researcher at Africa Research Institute, Jega said the attempt was resisted by the body.



Jega, however, commended the former President, saying he meant well for “our democracy”.



According to the former INEC boss, Jonathan granted all the financial requests of INEC.



He said, “The administration of Goodluck Jonathan, president from 2010 to 2015, never gave any reason to suspect that there was a deliberate and wilful attempt to emasculate the funding of INEC.





“For this they should be applauded. No situation arose where we had to go cap-in-hand to the executive looking for funding and I must add that when supplementary funding was needed, it was nearly always forthcoming.



“For most of the time during our tenure, President Jonathan tried not to personally interfere with the Commission’s work.



“Only in the run-up to the 2015 election did his government and ruling political party seek to interfere with the decision of INEC to use electronic card readers.



“We were able to remind them that they had supported the idea and funded it. Overall I think that President Jonathan meant well for democracy in our country, a view strengthened by the gracious way he conceded electoral defeat in 2015.”





He said the experiences of the Anambra election of 2013 and Osun, Ekiti in 2014, helped the commission to prepare well for the 2015 general election.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/29/jonathans-govt-pdp-tried-manipulate-2015-elections-jega/

For all I care



Gej saved lives



He a hero

Now we cant tell if this story is true or false.

Hero of rigging

sarrki:

For all I care

Gej saved lives

HERO MY ASS. HERO MY ASS.

What jega didnt tell us was that his connection to major general jega who was Buhari's colleagues in the 60s and also served as a military governor of Gongola during buharis regime, in fact atahiru jega is buhari's boy

vedaxcool:

NOT ONLY RIGGING BUT LOOTING. NOT ONLY RIGGING BUT LOOTING.

But INEC manipulated it from the beginning by their skewed distribution of PVCs.

sarrki:

For all I care



Gej saved lives



Nah you be this or nah another you? Dont tell us say BMC work don tire you.Our chief resident incubo-opposition leader don repent.

This man GEJ na hero him be ooooh... Instead people go look front and work into the future they keep looking back for him.. If he his coming... #gejUtooMuch# also try

#haveUblameGejToday#

We have major issues at hand that could Mar or make this country yet negligence to responsibility for the betterment of the common man treated as nothing... #GodHelpUs#

clevvermind:

HERO MY ASS. He is still better than anything you dream to be.



Your generations to come will still reverence him.



Your enemies and well wishers will still bow before him



Your immediate and extended family will do the highest skull mining sorry sacrifice to be 1/100 of his person.







He is still better than anything you dream to be.

Your generations to come will still reverence him.

Your enemies and well wishers will still bow before him

Your immediate and extended family will do the highest skull mining sorry sacrifice to be 1/100 of his person.

Boy why don't you give up because Hate is dangerous

sarrki:

For all I care



Gej saved lives



He a hero

Are you looking for LIKES from ipob yoots? smh!

ehie:

What jega didnt tell us was that his connection to major general jega who was Buhari's colleagues in the 69s and also served as a military governor of Gongla during buharis regime, intact atahiru jega is buhari's boy

Don't mind the old man..

sarrki:

For all I care



Gej saved lives



...a..hero?...just because he conceded ..defeat. Tell me u are joking.

clevvermind:

HERO MY ASS. ..hero..for..bar side at otukpo ..hero..for..bar side at otukpo

Paperwhite:

Nah you be this or nah another you.Dont tell me say BMC work don tire you. ...mind...me...jega..saved lives ...mind...me...jega..saved lives

Clerverly:





Are you looking for LIKES from ipob yoots? smh!



Me ?



Likes ?



I have over tenth of thousand likes already



I don't care



I may not like his way of governance



He tried in that aspect , in African standard by conceding



I say it the way it is



He really did



Me ?
Likes ?
I have over tenth of thousand likes already
I don't care
I may not like his way of governance
He tried in that aspect , in African standard by conceding
I say it the way it is
He really did
We are all human ?

QueenOfNepal:

He is still better than anything you dream to be.



Your generations to come will still reverence him.



Your enemies and well wishers will still bow before him



Your immediate and extended family will do the highest skull mining sorry sacrifice to be 1/100 of his person.







I WILL DOWNLOAD YOU A HOT SLAP IF DON'T Bleep OFF MY MENTION. HE CAN BE YOUR HERO NOT MINE. KID. I CANNOT CELEBRATE CRIMINAL LIKE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. YOUR LIKES ARE THE REASON WHY THIS COUNTRY IS LIKE THIS. ZOMBI. ASSLICKER. YOU SHOULD'T HAVE BEEN BORN.

Why is Jega giving us half truth....



What about the underaged voters APC used in the North and which was done with the clear knowledge of INEC. This one no be attempt oo, but was actually done.



What about the multiple finger printing done by APC again in the North



Haba Jega

2015 is almost 3 years ago.



Jega is stuck in the past.



Indeed with the mess APC is creating maybe it wouldn't have been a bad thing if GEJ had interfered with the elections.



Not that GEJ was a good president...but at least he only said he was humble, not claimed to be a saint. 4 Likes

sarrki:

For all I care



Gej saved lives



He a hero



Na thieves dey always be una hero. Stupid hero dat looted d country dry. He shud have held unto power and d Gbagbo treatment would have been meted unto him.

Na thieves dey always be una hero. Stupid hero dat looted d country dry. He shud have held unto power and d Gbagbo treatment would have been meted unto him.

Hero my foot. Person loose election and accepted he lost but my bia bia pple no go let us have peace with their useless "Hero" tag.

Independent Northern Electoral Commission





finally the usher that ushered in the dullardeen administration speaks.......

We knew this already.

And what about the child voters in the north?

Isn't that a manipulation? 8 Likes 1 Share

Bros, we'll also appreciate you tell us how much APC gave you for your retirement, your vacation destination plus how many land and housing properties you acquired as deal for the successful kinkumcrakum.

Vacation is over I guess, Jega scoring some political points to gain entrance and popularity, dude has to remain relevant. Don't quote me, I never indicate GEJ won either 2 Likes

Jaga u did a good job during the election