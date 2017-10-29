₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by newsbook: 6:53pm On Oct 29
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by sarrki(m): 6:57pm On Oct 29
For all I care
Gej saved lives
He a hero
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by kelvine(m): 7:19pm On Oct 29
Now we cant tell if this story is true or false.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by vedaxcool(m): 7:20pm On Oct 29
Hero of rigging
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by clevvermind(m): 7:22pm On Oct 29
sarrki:HERO MY ASS.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by ehie(f): 7:24pm On Oct 29
What jega didnt tell us was that his connection to major general jega who was Buhari's colleagues in the 60s and also served as a military governor of Gongola during buharis regime, in fact atahiru jega is buhari's boy
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by clevvermind(m): 7:24pm On Oct 29
vedaxcool:NOT ONLY RIGGING BUT LOOTING.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by aolawale025: 7:25pm On Oct 29
But INEC manipulated it from the beginning by their skewed distribution of PVCs.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Paperwhite(m): 7:25pm On Oct 29
sarrki:Nah you be this or nah another you? Dont tell us say BMC work don tire you.Our chief resident incubo-opposition leader don repent.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by highsurge: 7:35pm On Oct 29
This man GEJ na hero him be ooooh... Instead people go look front and work into the future they keep looking back for him.. If he his coming... #gejUtooMuch# also try
#haveUblameGejToday#
We have major issues at hand that could Mar or make this country yet negligence to responsibility for the betterment of the common man treated as nothing... #GodHelpUs#
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by QueenOfNepal: 7:36pm On Oct 29
clevvermind:He is still better than anything you dream to be.
Your generations to come will still reverence him.
Your enemies and well wishers will still bow before him
Your immediate and extended family will do the highest skull mining sorry sacrifice to be 1/100 of his person.
Boy why don't you give up because Hate is dangerous
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Pain: 7:43pm On Oct 29
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Clerverly: 7:46pm On Oct 29
sarrki:
Are you looking for LIKES from ipob yoots? smh!
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by udemzyudex(m): 8:04pm On Oct 29
ehie:
Don't mind the old man..
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Cajal: 8:15pm On Oct 29
sarrki:...a..hero?...just because he conceded ..defeat. Tell me u are joking.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Cajal: 8:17pm On Oct 29
clevvermind:..hero..for..bar side at otukpo
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Cajal: 8:18pm On Oct 29
Paperwhite:...mind...me...jega..saved lives
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by sarrki(m): 8:34pm On Oct 29
Clerverly:
Me ?
Likes ?
I have over tenth of thousand likes already
I don't care
I may not like his way of governance
He tried in that aspect , in African standard by conceding
I say it the way it is
He really did
We are all human ?
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by clevvermind(m): 5:04am
QueenOfNepal:I WILL DOWNLOAD YOU A HOT SLAP IF DON'T Bleep OFF MY MENTION. HE CAN BE YOUR HERO NOT MINE. KID. I CANNOT CELEBRATE CRIMINAL LIKE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. YOUR LIKES ARE THE REASON WHY THIS COUNTRY IS LIKE THIS. ZOMBI. ASSLICKER. YOU SHOULD'T HAVE BEEN BORN.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by erinolu(m): 5:16am
Why is Jega giving us half truth....
What about the underaged voters APC used in the North and which was done with the clear knowledge of INEC. This one no be attempt oo, but was actually done.
What about the multiple finger printing done by APC again in the North
Haba Jega
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by WaffenSS(m): 6:32am
2015 is almost 3 years ago.
Jega is stuck in the past.
Indeed with the mess APC is creating maybe it wouldn't have been a bad thing if GEJ had interfered with the elections.
Not that GEJ was a good president...but at least he only said he was humble, not claimed to be a saint.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by agbangam: 8:11am
sarrki:
Na thieves dey always be una hero. Stupid hero dat looted d country dry. He shud have held unto power and d Gbagbo treatment would have been meted unto him.
Hero my foot. Person loose election and accepted he lost but my bia bia pple no go let us have peace with their useless "Hero" tag.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by lilfreezy: 9:41am
Independent Northern Electoral Commission
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by bukynkwuenu: 9:42am
finally the usher that ushered in the dullardeen administration speaks.......
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by quiverfull(m): 9:42am
We knew this already.
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by cstr1000: 9:42am
And what about the child voters in the north?
Isn't that a manipulation?
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Sharon6(f): 9:43am
k
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Seunaj05(m): 9:43am
Bros, we'll also appreciate you tell us how much APC gave you for your retirement, your vacation destination plus how many land and housing properties you acquired as deal for the successful kinkumcrakum.
Vacation is over I guess, Jega scoring some political points to gain entrance and popularity, dude has to remain relevant. Don't quote me, I never indicate GEJ won either
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by hezy4real01(m): 9:43am
Jaga u did a good job during the election
|Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by agarawu23(m): 9:43am
Mr jega, na now u know?
