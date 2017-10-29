₦airaland Forum

How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by newsbook: 6:53pm On Oct 29


Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that the immediate past government of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan attempted to interfere with the 2015 elections.

Jega claimed that Jonathan’s government tried to “interfere with the decision of INEC to use electronic card readers”.


In an interview with Jamie Hitchen, a policy researcher at Africa Research Institute, Jega said the attempt was resisted by the body.

Jega, however, commended the former President, saying he meant well for “our democracy”.

According to the former INEC boss, Jonathan granted all the financial requests of INEC.

He said, “The administration of Goodluck Jonathan, president from 2010 to 2015, never gave any reason to suspect that there was a deliberate and wilful attempt to emasculate the funding of INEC.


“For this they should be applauded. No situation arose where we had to go cap-in-hand to the executive looking for funding and I must add that when supplementary funding was needed, it was nearly always forthcoming.

“For most of the time during our tenure, President Jonathan tried not to personally interfere with the Commission’s work.

“Only in the run-up to the 2015 election did his government and ruling political party seek to interfere with the decision of INEC to use electronic card readers.

“We were able to remind them that they had supported the idea and funded it. Overall I think that President Jonathan meant well for democracy in our country, a view strengthened by the gracious way he conceded electoral defeat in 2015.”


He said the experiences of the Anambra election of 2013 and Osun, Ekiti in 2014, helped the commission to prepare well for the 2015 general election.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/29/jonathans-govt-pdp-tried-manipulate-2015-elections-jega/

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by sarrki(m): 6:57pm On Oct 29
For all I care

Gej saved lives

He a hero

81 Likes 8 Shares

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by kelvine(m): 7:19pm On Oct 29
Now we cant tell if this story is true or false.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by vedaxcool(m): 7:20pm On Oct 29
Hero of rigging

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by clevvermind(m): 7:22pm On Oct 29
sarrki:
For all I care
Gej saved lives
He a hero
HERO MY ASS.

20 Likes 4 Shares

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by ehie(f): 7:24pm On Oct 29
What jega didnt tell us was that his connection to major general jega who was Buhari's colleagues in the 60s and also served as a military governor of Gongola during buharis regime, in fact atahiru jega is buhari's boy

48 Likes 4 Shares

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by clevvermind(m): 7:24pm On Oct 29
vedaxcool:
Hero of rigging
NOT ONLY RIGGING BUT LOOTING.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by aolawale025: 7:25pm On Oct 29
But INEC manipulated it from the beginning by their skewed distribution of PVCs.

24 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Paperwhite(m): 7:25pm On Oct 29
sarrki:
For all I care

Gej saved lives

He a hero
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked Nah you be this or nah another you? Dont tell us say BMC work don tire you.Our chief resident incubo-opposition leader don repent.

20 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by highsurge: 7:35pm On Oct 29
This man GEJ na hero him be ooooh... Instead people go look front and work into the future they keep looking back for him.. If he his coming... #gejUtooMuch# also try
#haveUblameGejToday#
We have major issues at hand that could Mar or make this country yet negligence to responsibility for the betterment of the common man treated as nothing... #GodHelpUs#

24 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by QueenOfNepal: 7:36pm On Oct 29
clevvermind:
HERO MY ASS.
He is still better than anything you dream to be.

Your generations to come will still reverence him.

Your enemies and well wishers will still bow before him

Your immediate and extended family will do the highest skull mining sorry sacrifice to be 1/100 of his person.



Boy why don't you give up because Hate is dangerous

44 Likes 4 Shares

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Pain: 7:43pm On Oct 29
embarassed

3 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Clerverly: 7:46pm On Oct 29
sarrki:
For all I care

Gej saved lives

He a hero

Are you looking for LIKES from ipob yoots? smh!

2 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by udemzyudex(m): 8:04pm On Oct 29
ehie:
What jega didnt tell us was that his connection to major general jega who was Buhari's colleagues in the 69s and also served as a military governor of Gongla during buharis regime, intact atahiru jega is buhari's boy

Don't mind the old man..

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Cajal: 8:15pm On Oct 29
sarrki:
For all I care

Gej saved lives

He a hero
...a..hero?...just because he conceded ..defeat. Tell me u are joking.

1 Like

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Cajal: 8:17pm On Oct 29
clevvermind:
HERO MY ASS.
..hero..for..bar side at otukpo
Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Cajal: 8:18pm On Oct 29
Paperwhite:
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked Nah you be this or nah another you.Dont tell me say BMC work don tire you.
...mind...me...jega..saved lives
Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by sarrki(m): 8:34pm On Oct 29
Clerverly:


Are you looking for LIKES from ipob yoots? smh!


Me ?

Likes ?

I have over tenth of thousand likes already

I don't care

I may not like his way of governance

He tried in that aspect , in African standard by conceding

I say it the way it is

He really did

We are all human ?

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by clevvermind(m): 5:04am
QueenOfNepal:
He is still better than anything you dream to be.

Your generations to come will still reverence him.

Your enemies and well wishers will still bow before him

Your immediate and extended family will do the highest skull mining sorry sacrifice to be 1/100 of his person.



Boy why don't you give up because Hate is dangerous
I WILL DOWNLOAD YOU A HOT SLAP IF DON'T Bleep OFF MY MENTION. HE CAN BE YOUR HERO NOT MINE. KID. I CANNOT CELEBRATE CRIMINAL LIKE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. YOUR LIKES ARE THE REASON WHY THIS COUNTRY IS LIKE THIS. ZOMBI. ASSLICKER. YOU SHOULD'T HAVE BEEN BORN.

1 Like

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by erinolu(m): 5:16am
Why is Jega giving us half truth....

What about the underaged voters APC used in the North and which was done with the clear knowledge of INEC. This one no be attempt oo, but was actually done.

What about the multiple finger printing done by APC again in the North

Haba Jega

8 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by WaffenSS(m): 6:32am
2015 is almost 3 years ago.

Jega is stuck in the past.

Indeed with the mess APC is creating maybe it wouldn't have been a bad thing if GEJ had interfered with the elections.

Not that GEJ was a good president...but at least he only said he was humble, not claimed to be a saint.

4 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by agbangam: 8:11am
sarrki:
For all I care

Gej saved lives

He a hero


Na thieves dey always be una hero. Stupid hero dat looted d country dry. He shud have held unto power and d Gbagbo treatment would have been meted unto him.
Hero my foot. Person loose election and accepted he lost but my bia bia pple no go let us have peace with their useless "Hero" tag.

2 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by lilfreezy: 9:41am
Independent Northern Electoral Commission
Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by bukynkwuenu: 9:42am
finally the usher that ushered in the dullardeen administration speaks.......

grin

1 Like

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by quiverfull(m): 9:42am
We knew this already.
Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by cstr1000: 9:42am
And what about the child voters in the north?
Isn't that a manipulation?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Sharon6(f): 9:43am
k
Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by Seunaj05(m): 9:43am
Bros, we'll also appreciate you tell us how much APC gave you for your retirement, your vacation destination plus how many land and housing properties you acquired as deal for the successful kinkumcrakum.
Vacation is over I guess, Jega scoring some political points to gain entrance and popularity, dude has to remain relevant. Don't quote me, I never indicate GEJ won either

2 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by hezy4real01(m): 9:43am
Jaga u did a good job during the election

2 Likes

Re: How Jonathan’s Government, PDP Tried To Manipulate 2015 Elections – Jega by agarawu23(m): 9:43am
Mr jega, na now u know?

