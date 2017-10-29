Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) (9816 Views)

Maina says he is in possession of documents that will expose the level of corruption in Nigeria. He called on Nigerians not to believe the rumours about him, saying that he never stole N195 billion and alleging that N300 million was being stolen every day.



The time or date of the interview could not be ascertained but it is believed to have been taken during the period he went into hiding.



Watch the video below;



https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/29/not-thief-documents-will-expose-stolen-money-maina-video/





I am neither God,A judge or King Solomon,



But having spent some time perusing through this video and straining my ears to understand all he was saying,I kept on hearing trillion,billion and million,can someone remind me how many zeros are in a million because I am not understanding anymore.



Maina further re-inforced my belief that he is a more clever thief than I thought he was...You are a fugitive,declared wanted and you had all these information,and kept mute.

You insisted you had papers,all were to nought.Papers,we did not see....You move around with a retinue of security officials only the President can have access to....When you were smuggled in to deliver "change",you started work with double promotion and didn't bother about exposing these armed bandits....



Please,if its Jonathan,say it oooo,

I will not support any thief

Nigerians will not support any thief,

Nigeria will also not stand with any Ananias that tend to kunu-lise our treasury........

Days have gone where Nigerians see this emotional attraction as sympathetic....The kind of wisdom APC has given us ehn....Solomon is a learner.......



Maina,aptly put,you are not a thief

You are a Rogue.

It is the accomplices,we want to know....and we have known them...





Let's toast to HIS anti-corruption stance 47 Likes 4 Shares

Fugitive........









A fantastic corrupt individual who is trying to buy our sympathy.











We are wiser now........ Mtcheeww 10 Likes 1 Share

Another APC Crook 20 Likes 3 Shares

Let me drop this here.

He called on Nigerians not to believe the rumours about him, saying that he never stole N195 billion and alleging that N300 million was being stolen every day. 3 Likes 2 Shares

then lets unravel this scandal.Waiting for the day he'll face justice.Ndi ara. So you had all these so called evidences yet have been on the run for how many years now? APC smart thief / crook.Come out from hiding first.then lets unravel this scandal.Waiting for the day he'll face justice.Ndi ara. 17 Likes 3 Shares

All ó know is

NIGERIA IS FANTASTICALLY CORRUPT

simple 12 Likes 1 Share

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail. 3 Likes

Sai buhari 4 Likes 1 Share

Opakangallant:

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail. And you think this will not have been the latest thing for zombies to masturbate on or the Buhari government will not have cleared him by now? Whalahi Buhari get sense pass you. And you think this will not have been the latest thing for zombies to masturbate on or the Buhari government will not have cleared him by now? Whalahi Buhari get sense pass you. 31 Likes 4 Shares

Opakangallant:

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail.





Dedicated zombie. Keep _masturbating over GEJ while buhari loots you and your children's future away. Dedicated zombie. Keep _masturbating over GEJ while buhari loots you and your children's future away. 37 Likes 4 Shares

That's for a court to decide. 1 Like 1 Share

Opakangallant:

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail.

The witches from your village are really busy with your brain The witches from your village are really busy with your brain 38 Likes 4 Shares

Nigeria and corruption are like siamese twins cojoined by the brain. 4 Likes

BankeSmalls:





The witches from your village are really busy with your brain

You keep toasting me on every thread as if it's by force. Said I'm not doing.



Can't one drop comment in peace again? Nawa o. You keep toasting me on every thread as if it's by force. Said I'm not doing.Can't one drop comment in peace again? Nawa o. 2 Likes

Opakangallant:





You keep toasting me on every thread as if it's by force. Said I'm not doing.



Can't one drop comment in peace again? Nawa o.

I am in love with your stupidity I am in love with your stupidity 23 Likes 4 Shares

BankeSmalls:





I am in love with your stupidity

Keep pushing your luck..



I might just reciprocate the gesture one day. Maybe. Keep pushing your luck..I might just reciprocate the gesture one day. Maybe. 1 Like 1 Share

Opakangallant:





Keep pushing your luck..



I might just reciprocate the gesture one day. Maybe.

Let's meet and talk somewhere soon? Let's meet and talk somewhere soon? 13 Likes 3 Shares

I believe this guy has some vital information against some prominent people in Nigeria even within APC-led government. 3 Likes

BankeSmalls:





Let's meet and talk somewhere soon?

Will think about it. Will think about it. 1 Like 1 Share

Opakangallant:

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail.

Go and get medical help Opakangallant:





Will think about it.

Stupid zombie. Go and get medical helpStupid zombie. 16 Likes 1 Share

Maina should be given a chance to be heard. It's only fair 1 Like

If Mainaldo reveals what he knows about present administration, there would be riot on the streets.



Anyway this video might have been recorded inside Aso Rock who knows.



It's no mystery Bubu is the most corrupt politician in Africa. How he manages to hide his billions is the mystery. 9 Likes

Opakangallant:

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail.

How can anyone be this dumb? Use the brain God gave you and stop making a fool of yourself How can anyone be this dumb? Use the brain God gave you and stop making a fool of yourself 13 Likes

Opakangallant:

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail.

This is zombeism at it's peak This is zombeism at it's peak 13 Likes

I weep for my country. As for the zombies that still fight and defend the polithiefians,(both those on pay role and those not on payroll) I prophecy eye opener upon your life. Amen. 5 Likes

Opakangallant:

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail. Will you please shut the hell up? Rubbish!!!!! Will you please shut the hell up? Rubbish!!!!! 6 Likes

Nigeria is a just like a cinema. When one movie ends, another one starts. This one is mainagate season 4. This won't be the last one, APC movie productions will still produce another blockbuster movie for us to watch. 5 Likes 1 Share

Opakangallant:

I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.



He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.

One way or the other, truth will prevail. Guy, you don play penalty go throw-in Guy, you don play penalty go throw-in 5 Likes