₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,284 members, 3,881,611 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 10:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) (9816 Views)
|Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by kirajustice: 7:01pm
Embattled Ex-pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina is seen in the video below saying that he is not a thief and narrating his side of the story.
Maina says he is in possession of documents that will expose the level of corruption in Nigeria. He called on Nigerians not to believe the rumours about him, saying that he never stole N195 billion and alleging that N300 million was being stolen every day.
The time or date of the interview could not be ascertained but it is believed to have been taken during the period he went into hiding.
Watch the video below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/29/not-thief-documents-will-expose-stolen-money-maina-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZH-zZ_PcoY
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by fergie001(m): 7:04pm
I am neither God,A judge or King Solomon,
But having spent some time perusing through this video and straining my ears to understand all he was saying,I kept on hearing trillion,billion and million,can someone remind me how many zeros are in a million because I am not understanding anymore.
Maina further re-inforced my belief that he is a more clever thief than I thought he was...You are a fugitive,declared wanted and you had all these information,and kept mute.
You insisted you had papers,all were to nought.Papers,we did not see....You move around with a retinue of security officials only the President can have access to....When you were smuggled in to deliver "change",you started work with double promotion and didn't bother about exposing these armed bandits....
Please,if its Jonathan,say it oooo,
I will not support any thief
Nigerians will not support any thief,
Nigeria will also not stand with any Ananias that tend to kunu-lise our treasury........
Days have gone where Nigerians see this emotional attraction as sympathetic....The kind of wisdom APC has given us ehn....Solomon is a learner.......
Maina,aptly put,you are not a thief
You are a Rogue.
It is the accomplices,we want to know....and we have known them...
Let's toast to HIS anti-corruption stance
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by dre11(m): 7:09pm
Fugitive........
A fantastic corrupt individual who is trying to buy our sympathy.
We are wiser now........ Mtcheeww
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:11pm
Another APC Crook
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Evablizin(f): 7:11pm
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by ekensi01(m): 7:15pm
Let me drop this here.
He called on Nigerians not to believe the rumours about him, saying that he never stole N195 billion and alleging that N300 million was being stolen every day.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Paperwhite(m): 7:15pm
So you had all these so called evidences yet have been on the run for how many years now? APC smart thief / crook.Come out from hiding first. then lets unravel this scandal.Waiting for the day he'll face justice.Ndi ara.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by richeeyo(m): 7:15pm
All ó know is
NIGERIA IS FANTASTICALLY CORRUPT
simple
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Opakangallant: 7:16pm
I believe this guy has some informations that will nail GEJ and Okonjo Iweala.
He might not necessarily be the culprit, but caught in circumstance.
One way or the other, truth will prevail.
3 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by 1Rebel: 7:17pm
Sai buhari
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Paperwhite(m): 7:18pm
Opakangallant:And you think this will not have been the latest thing for zombies to masturbate on or the Buhari government will not have cleared him by now? Whalahi Buhari get sense pass you.
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by 1Rebel: 7:18pm
Opakangallant:
Dedicated zombie. Keep _masturbating over GEJ while buhari loots you and your children's future away.
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Lovetinz(m): 7:21pm
That's for a court to decide.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:23pm
Opakangallant:
The witches from your village are really busy with your brain
38 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Tekzyflex(m): 7:24pm
Nigeria and corruption are like siamese twins cojoined by the brain.
4 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Opakangallant: 7:25pm
BankeSmalls:
You keep toasting me on every thread as if it's by force. Said I'm not doing.
Can't one drop comment in peace again? Nawa o.
2 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:26pm
Opakangallant:
I am in love with your stupidity
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Opakangallant: 7:28pm
BankeSmalls:
Keep pushing your luck..
I might just reciprocate the gesture one day. Maybe.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:29pm
Opakangallant:
Let's meet and talk somewhere soon?
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by iliyande(m): 7:30pm
I believe this guy has some vital information against some prominent people in Nigeria even within APC-led government.
3 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Opakangallant: 7:30pm
BankeSmalls:
Will think about it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Megatrix: 7:34pm
Opakangallant:
Go and get medical help
Opakangallant:
Stupid zombie.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by aolawale025: 7:36pm
Maina should be given a chance to be heard. It's only fair
1 Like
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Kundagarten: 7:36pm
If Mainaldo reveals what he knows about present administration, there would be riot on the streets.
Anyway this video might have been recorded inside Aso Rock who knows.
It's no mystery Bubu is the most corrupt politician in Africa. How he manages to hide his billions is the mystery.
9 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by mexxmoney: 7:40pm
Opakangallant:
How can anyone be this dumb? Use the brain God gave you and stop making a fool of yourself
13 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by coluka: 7:43pm
Opakangallant:
This is zombeism at it's peak
13 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Oshidaguy: 7:49pm
I weep for my country. As for the zombies that still fight and defend the polithiefians,(both those on pay role and those not on payroll) I prophecy eye opener upon your life. Amen.
5 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Chrisbeks: 7:51pm
Opakangallant:Will you please shut the hell up? Rubbish!!!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Neminc: 8:03pm
Nigeria is a just like a cinema. When one movie ends, another one starts. This one is mainagate season 4. This won't be the last one, APC movie productions will still produce another blockbuster movie for us to watch.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by Neminc: 8:23pm
Opakangallant:Guy, you don play penalty go throw-in
5 Likes
|Re: Maina: I Am Not A Thief, N300 Million Stolen Everyday, I Have Documents (Video) by QueenOfNepal: 8:31pm
Opakangallant:This is an Hausa guy that claims Yoruba. He is same as Opakan who is on ban
6 Likes
My View On Radio Biafra By A Northerner / Nigerians Overseas Told To Come Home and Fight / Boko Haram Forced the Closure of University Of Maiduguri
Viewing this topic: nnamezie87(m), Flexlord2, fa4dmike(m), emmancecute(m), Pecutme1, manlawal(m), Temas(m), Hyflya(m), Hardeife, reginacealis, doctimonyeka(m), Financeguru1, popplm(m), webmatic, maskamdo(m), Dochido(m), lovedatruth(m), ogmask, prince57(m), ETHIX(m), ay4press, Iro1989(m), jidewash(m), Pweezy(m), narrowpathy(m), sucre2(m), needy, sunny777, omenti(m), bolethings, prinz92, nonesense, omokab, easyfem, noboski, networkrecharg, sadoz(m), IamEmem, stuxnet, delightchamp, yvonnechaka(f), Immune1(m), Brimmie(m), thankfulsoul, chigbogbo, kjsun15, etoroh, CHINE55(m), Uzowee1, IAMJojo(m), DelRosa(f), topzeezo, Horotodus, Jasper14(m), Dannykool(m), Dibal007, Emperor119(m), Olarajee(m), Jssamuel33(m), smile4excel(f), Leo001(m), Betmaster3, zeestunner(m), ofiko123(m), Hasino2258, amanze54, kinzodigital, 8stargeneral, habbey99(m), golor(m), jkaro(m), olaleye3, Eyop, Koolbobby(m), Ollymoney, sexybaby22(f), ademakanak(m), ChelseaDr(m), saucespecies, suxkill, Gadgetmobil(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), Musheed17(m), Genfront, megbu, Opaakn2, excelway(m), Abuleoshi, Bari22(m), d4gmail, saintegs(m) and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26