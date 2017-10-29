Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) (9442 Views)

When Buhari said he would favor the 97% who voted him he wasn't joking.

Buhari has now made himself the most bigoted President ever to rule Nigeria.



Check the facts, facts dont lie.



Come and see nepotism

Same old Buharri who jailed Ekwueme for 300 years and sent his boss Shagari home because he is a fellow Fulani



Same Buharri who failed to do any projects in the whole south under PHD



Same Buharri now, no difference

That's why the government is haphazard. Everything is padi-padi

So u expected him to thread the path of his predecessor 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari proved in the 80s how tribalistic he was after his coup de tat when he went to town arresting mostly southerners.

As PTF chairman he exhibited same trait.



We warned you people but you didn't listen.

Buhari is pro North but this is exageration.

How many Yorubas are there?



Send your answers to

Jagaban@coccaine.bourdillon.ng















well....

I thought it was Barca that sold their "Best" player to PSG, while is Madrid no longer playing Ronaldo "the god of football" in their matches? bt Osibanjo sed "its" appointmnt were nt imbalance

GoroTango:

As a northerner i see nothing wrong in appointing more competent northerners to sensitive government positions. Also this news post is selective and doesn't tell the while story. Looking forward to Buhari's reelection campaign next year Yorubas take note. One of the so called Omoluabi that are impersonating Yorubas







Debo Adeniran is a Big Fool. Read the article to hear what the idiot is saying Yorubas take note. One of the so called Omoluabi that are impersonating Yorubas

This man can never change, never seen a more divisive goat all my life

Kundagarten:

How many Yorubas are there?



Send your answers to

Jagaban@coccaine.bourdillon.ng how many igbos jonathan appointed?



Send your answers to how many igbos jonathan appointed?Send your answers to www.namdiot.kanupigs.and. idiots.com 4 Likes

Biety:

how many igbos jonathan appointed?



how many igbos jonathan appointed?

Send your answers to www.namdiotkanupigsand idiots .com

Wait if u become d president one day carry d appointments and giv it to ur enemies

Nepotism! Government of the north, by the north and for the north.No wonder the NEPA-bill certificate holder's government is filled with a lots of clueless people.

forghon:

Wait if u become d president one day carry d appointments and giv it to ur enemies

Nobody told you about federal character in giving appointments abi?



He is supposed to be the President of Nigeria and not the president of the north.



Nobody told you about federal character in giving appointments abi?

He is supposed to be the President of Nigeria and not the president of the north.

Bros go and try the children section of Nairaland you're not cut out to speak in public.

Biety:

how many igbos jonathan appointed?



Send your answers to www.namdiot.kanupigs.and. idiots.com The issue is about buhari





The issue is about buhari

The only reason we are in recession is because the Hausas that scored 9 in Federal Government College Exams have now being appointed to manage Nigeria so we are stuck with illiterates and dull people all over

forghon:

Who allowed you to enter here when you should have clicked on Nairaland Kiddies for your grade

81%.



One can't argue with hard fact that stares one in the face.



Nigeria currently has a conc. tribalist and bigot in power.



81%.

One can't argue with hard fact that stares one in the face.

Nigeria currently has a conc. tribalist and bigot in power.

This sort of person has no business to be in the corridors of power in the first place - let alone this second time. A big disgrace to all men and women of supposed 'goodwill' who supported and brought him into office - and wrought such a catastrophe on all of the republic.

QueenOfNepal:

The issue is about buhari





The only reason we are in recession is because the Hausas that scored 9 in Federal Government College Exams have now being appointed to manage Nigeria so we are stuck with illiterates and dull people all over yes we are talking about buhari but direct your sermon to one ipob miscreant above who directs his nonsense post to yoruba. yes we are talking about buhari but direct your sermon to one ipob miscreant above who directs his nonsense post to yoruba.

QueenOfNepal:

Who allowed you to enter here when you should have clicked on Nairaland Kiddies for your grade u cant change anything dats hw it will be #letitpainu u cant change anything dats hw it will be #letitpainu

CampuChan:





Nobody told you about federal character in giving appointments abi?



He is supposed to be the President of Nigeria and not the president of the north.



Bros go and try the children section of Nairaland you're not cut out to speak in public. ]u cant change anything dats hw it will be #letitpainu ]u cant change anything dats hw it will be #letitpainu 1 Like

Biety:

Shame on you for always fighting Hausa e-fight

Some people are beating APC to their game oooo





See CIA with names attached.

Assume Buhari has dealt with some of his people,we would have made some progress,now we are on auto reverse,haba......



He can't do anything anymore,he has gone too far to avoid mistakes,he has necked himself into so many he shouldn't have been involved with,he has armed the opposition and indeed neutral Nigerians that he is not only a bigot but out of place with present realities,

He has failed himself and the Oath of his Office,for every corrupt tendencies GEJ got involved with,Buhari has condoned double,so who be the thief and who be the owner? 10 Likes 1 Share

QueenOfNepal:

Shame on you for always fighting Hausa e-fight shame on you bloody hypocrite.

If you are not having eye problems, you suppose to have seen that one osu draged yoruba into this discussion. shame on you bloody hypocrite.If you are not having eye problems, you suppose to have seen that one osu draged yoruba into this discussion. 1 Like

OP is right

OP is right

to my Yoruba brothers, dont be sad last time i checked Yoruba was in the north. or are they now southerners?

Kundagarten:

How many Yorubas are there?



Send your answers to

Look at what the former cocaine druglord from Chicago, Tifnubu, has caused.

Biety:

shame on you bloody hypocrite.

If you are not having eye problems, you suppose to have seen that one osu draged yoruba into this discussion. The biggest supporters of buhari in Southern Nigeria is the Yorubas so it's a shame that the man they are supporting doesn't consider them fine enough to dine on his table.







The biggest supporters of buhari in Southern Nigeria is the Yorubas so it's a shame that the man they are supporting doesn't consider them fine enough to dine on his table.

You are still a disgrace to the Yoruba race if you think you are defending the Yorubas here. Wake up and smell the coffee if you can afford a sachet

More foolishness from our merit system hypocrites.

Kundagarten:

When Buhari said he would favor the 97% who voted him he wasn't joking.

Buhari has now made himself the most bigoted President ever to rule Nigeria.



Check the facts, facts dont lie.



Lala.stic.lala come and see nepotism Ipob wailer's propaganda. Ipob wailer's propaganda. 1 Like

97% vs 5%

Buhari's bigotry cum clannishness is so crude that even a mentally challenged person would be astonished on how a president of a country could be so openly clannish.

This BusinessDay analysis has further exposed how this president lies unashamedly.Buhari told us just a few weeks ago that Ibos are more favored in his cabinet than Northerners! 7 Likes