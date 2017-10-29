₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Kundagarten: 7:20pm
When Buhari said he would favor the 97% who voted him he wasn't joking.
Buhari has now made himself the most bigoted President ever to rule Nigeria.
Check the facts, facts dont lie.
Come and see nepotism
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:21pm
Same old Buharri who jailed Ekwueme for 300 years and sent his boss Shagari home because he is a fellow Fulani
Same Buharri who failed to do any projects in the whole south under PHD
Same Buharri now, no difference
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by aolawale025: 7:23pm
That's why the government is haphazard. Everything is padi-padi
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by SweetWJ(m): 7:23pm
So u expected him to thread the path of his predecessor
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by TippyTop(m): 7:24pm
Buhari proved in the 80s how tribalistic he was after his coup de tat when he went to town arresting mostly southerners.
As PTF chairman he exhibited same trait.
We warned you people but you didn't listen.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Biety: 7:24pm
Buhari is pro North but this is exageration.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Kundagarten: 7:25pm
How many Yorubas are there?
Send your answers to
Jagaban@coccaine.bourdillon.ng
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by oshe11(m): 7:26pm
bt Osibanjo sed "its" appointmnt were nt imbalance
well....
I thought it was Barca that sold their "Best" player to PSG, while is Madrid no longer playing Ronaldo "the god of football" in their matches?
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 7:28pm
GoroTango:Yorubas take note. One of the so called Omoluabi that are impersonating Yorubas
Debo Adeniran is a Big Fool. Read the article to hear what the idiot is saying
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by royalnose: 7:29pm
This man can never change, never seen a more divisive goat all my life
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Biety: 7:31pm
Kundagarten:how many igbos jonathan appointed?
Send your answers to www.namdiot.kanupigs.and. idiots.com
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Kundagarten: 7:33pm
Biety:
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by forghon: 7:40pm
Wait if u become d president one day carry d appointments and giv it to ur enemies
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Paperwhite(m): 7:41pm
Nepotism! Government of the north, by the north and for the north.No wonder the NEPA-bill certificate holder's government is filled with a lots of clueless people.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by CampuChan: 7:42pm
forghon:
Nobody told you about federal character in giving appointments abi?
He is supposed to be the President of Nigeria and not the president of the north.
Bros go and try the children section of Nairaland you're not cut out to speak in public.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 7:49pm
Biety:The issue is about buhari
The only reason we are in recession is because the Hausas that scored 9 in Federal Government College Exams have now being appointed to manage Nigeria so we are stuck with illiterates and dull people all over
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 7:50pm
forghon:Who allowed you to enter here when you should have clicked on Nairaland Kiddies for your grade
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by hucienda: 7:55pm
81%.
One can't argue with hard fact that stares one in the face.
Nigeria currently has a conc. tribalist and bigot in power.
This sort of person has no business to be in the corridors of power in the first place - let alone this second time. A big disgrace to all men and women of supposed 'goodwill' who supported and brought him into office - and wrought such a catastrophe on all of the republic.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Biety: 7:59pm
QueenOfNepal:yes we are talking about buhari but direct your sermon to one ipob miscreant above who directs his nonsense post to yoruba.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by forghon: 8:04pm
QueenOfNepal:u cant change anything dats hw it will be #letitpainu
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by forghon: 8:05pm
CampuChan:]u cant change anything dats hw it will be #letitpainu
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 8:19pm
Biety:Shame on you for always fighting Hausa e-fight
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by fergie001(m): 8:20pm
Na waoh,
Some people are beating APC to their game oooo
See CIA with names attached.
No be small thing,
Assume Buhari has dealt with some of his people,we would have made some progress,now we are on auto reverse,haba......
He can't do anything anymore,he has gone too far to avoid mistakes,he has necked himself into so many he shouldn't have been involved with,he has armed the opposition and indeed neutral Nigerians that he is not only a bigot but out of place with present realities,
He has failed himself and the Oath of his Office,for every corrupt tendencies GEJ got involved with,Buhari has condoned double,so who be the thief and who be the owner?
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Biety: 8:25pm
QueenOfNepal:shame on you bloody hypocrite.
If you are not having eye problems, you suppose to have seen that one osu draged yoruba into this discussion.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by zionmade1: 8:34pm
OP is right
to my Yoruba brothers, dont be sad last time i checked Yoruba was in the north. or are they now southerners?
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by DutchBruh: 8:38pm
Kundagarten:Look at what the former cocaine druglord from Chicago, Tifnubu, has caused.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 8:45pm
Biety:The biggest supporters of buhari in Southern Nigeria is the Yorubas so it's a shame that the man they are supporting doesn't consider them fine enough to dine on his table.
You are still a disgrace to the Yoruba race if you think you are defending the Yorubas here. Wake up and smell the coffee if you can afford a sachet
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by vedaxcool(m): 8:53pm
More foolishness from our merit system hypocrites.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by GrandFinale2017(m): 8:59pm
Kundagarten:Ipob wailer's propaganda.
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by BigIyanga: 9:03pm
97% vs 5%
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by doctokwus: 9:05pm
Buhari's bigotry cum clannishness is so crude that even a mentally challenged person would be astonished on how a president of a country could be so openly clannish.
This BusinessDay analysis has further exposed how this president lies unashamedly.Buhari told us just a few weeks ago that Ibos are more favored in his cabinet than Northerners!
|Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by GoroTango: 9:08pm
As a northerner i see nothing wrong in appointing more competent northerners to sensitive government positions. Also this news post is selective and doesn't tell the while story. Looking forward to Buhari's reelection campaign next year
