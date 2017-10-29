₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,284 members, 3,881,610 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 10:36 PM

81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) (9442 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Kundagarten: 7:20pm
When Buhari said he would favor the 97% who voted him he wasn't joking.
Buhari has now made himself the most bigoted President ever to rule Nigeria.

Check the facts, facts dont lie.

Come and see nepotism

21 Likes 5 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:21pm
Same old Buharri who jailed Ekwueme for 300 years and sent his boss Shagari home because he is a fellow Fulani

Same Buharri who failed to do any projects in the whole south under PHD

Same Buharri now, no difference

73 Likes 5 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by aolawale025: 7:23pm
That's why the government is haphazard. Everything is padi-padi

35 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by SweetWJ(m): 7:23pm
So u expected him to thread the path of his predecessor

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by TippyTop(m): 7:24pm
Buhari proved in the 80s how tribalistic he was after his coup de tat when he went to town arresting mostly southerners.
As PTF chairman he exhibited same trait.

We warned you people but you didn't listen.

74 Likes 5 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Biety: 7:24pm
Buhari is pro North but this is exageration.
Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Kundagarten: 7:25pm
How many Yorubas are there?

Send your answers to
Jagaban@coccaine.bourdillon.ng

72 Likes 5 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by oshe11(m): 7:26pm
bt Osibanjo sed "its" appointmnt were nt imbalanceundecided






well....

I thought it was Barca that sold their "Best" player to PSG, while is Madrid no longer playing Ronaldo "the god of football" in their matches?

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 7:28pm
GoroTango:
As a northerner i see nothing wrong in appointing more competent northerners to sensitive government positions. Also this news post is selective and doesn't tell the while story. Looking forward to Buhari's reelection campaign next year
Yorubas take note. One of the so called Omoluabi that are impersonating Yorubas



Debo Adeniran is a Big Fool. Read the article to hear what the idiot is saying

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by royalnose: 7:29pm
This man can never change, never seen a more divisive goat all my life

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Biety: 7:31pm
Kundagarten:
How many Yorubas are there?

Send your answers to
Jagaban@coccaine.bourdillon.ng
how many igbos jonathan appointed?

Send your answers to www.namdiot.kanupigs.and. idiots.com

4 Likes

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Kundagarten: 7:33pm
Biety:
how many igbos jonathan appointed?

Send your answers to www.namdiotkanupigsand idiots .com

43 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by forghon: 7:40pm
Wait if u become d president one day carry d appointments and giv it to ur enemies
Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Paperwhite(m): 7:41pm
Nepotism! Government of the north, by the north and for the north.No wonder the NEPA-bill certificate holder's government is filled with a lots of clueless people.

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by CampuChan: 7:42pm
forghon:
Wait if u become d president one day carry d appointments and giv it to ur enemies

Nobody told you about federal character in giving appointments abi?

He is supposed to be the President of Nigeria and not the president of the north.

Bros go and try the children section of Nairaland you're not cut out to speak in public.

51 Likes 6 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 7:49pm
Biety:
how many igbos jonathan appointed?

Send your answers to www.namdiot.kanupigs.and. idiots.com
The issue is about buhari grin


The only reason we are in recession is because the Hausas that scored 9 in Federal Government College Exams have now being appointed to manage Nigeria so we are stuck with illiterates and dull people all over

41 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 7:50pm
forghon:
Wait if u become d president one day carry d appointments and giv it to ur enemies
Who allowed you to enter here when you should have clicked on Nairaland Kiddies for your grade

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by hucienda: 7:55pm
81%.

One can't argue with hard fact that stares one in the face.

Nigeria currently has a conc. tribalist and bigot in power.

This sort of person has no business to be in the corridors of power in the first place - let alone this second time. A big disgrace to all men and women of supposed 'goodwill' who supported and brought him into office - and wrought such a catastrophe on all of the republic.

29 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Biety: 7:59pm
QueenOfNepal:
The issue is about buhari grin


The only reason we are in recession is because the Hausas that scored 9 in Federal Government College Exams have now being appointed to manage Nigeria so we are stuck with illiterates and dull people all over
yes we are talking about buhari but direct your sermon to one ipob miscreant above who directs his nonsense post to yoruba.
Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by forghon: 8:04pm
QueenOfNepal:
Who allowed you to enter here when you should have clicked on Nairaland Kiddies for your grade
u cant change anything dats hw it will be #letitpainu
Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by forghon: 8:05pm
CampuChan:


Nobody told you about federal character in giving appointments abi?

He is supposed to be the President of Nigeria and not the president of the north.

Bros go and try the children section of Nairaland you're not cut out to speak in public.
]u cant change anything dats hw it will be #letitpainu

1 Like

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 8:19pm
Biety:
yes we are talking about buhari but direct your sermon to one ipob miscreant above who directs his nonsense post to yoruba.
Shame on you for always fighting Hausa e-fight

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by fergie001(m): 8:20pm
Na waoh,
Some people are beating APC to their game oooo


See CIA with names attached.
No be small thing,
Assume Buhari has dealt with some of his people,we would have made some progress,now we are on auto reverse,haba......

He can't do anything anymore,he has gone too far to avoid mistakes,he has necked himself into so many he shouldn't have been involved with,he has armed the opposition and indeed neutral Nigerians that he is not only a bigot but out of place with present realities,
He has failed himself and the Oath of his Office,for every corrupt tendencies GEJ got involved with,Buhari has condoned double,so who be the thief and who be the owner?

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by Biety: 8:25pm
QueenOfNepal:
Shame on you for always fighting Hausa e-fight
shame on you bloody hypocrite.
If you are not having eye problems, you suppose to have seen that one osu draged yoruba into this discussion.

1 Like

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by zionmade1: 8:34pm
OP is right
to my Yoruba brothers, dont be sad last time i checked Yoruba was in the north. or are they now southerners?

3 Likes

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by DutchBruh: 8:38pm
Kundagarten:
How many Yorubas are there?

Send your answers to
Jagaban@coccaine.bourdillon.ng
Look at what the former cocaine druglord from Chicago, Tifnubu, has caused.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by QueenOfNepal: 8:45pm
Biety:
shame on you bloody hypocrite.
If you are not having eye problems, you suppose to have seen that one osu draged yoruba into this discussion.
The biggest supporters of buhari in Southern Nigeria is the Yorubas so it's a shame that the man they are supporting doesn't consider them fine enough to dine on his table.



You are still a disgrace to the Yoruba race if you think you are defending the Yorubas here. Wake up and smell the coffee if you can afford a sachet

13 Likes

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by vedaxcool(m): 8:53pm
More foolishness from our merit system hypocrites.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by GrandFinale2017(m): 8:59pm
Kundagarten:
When Buhari said he would favor the 97% who voted him he wasn't joking.
Buhari has now made himself the most bigoted President ever to rule Nigeria.

Check the facts, facts dont lie.

Lala.stic.lala come and see nepotism
Ipob wailer's propaganda.

1 Like

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by BigIyanga: 9:03pm
97% vs 5%
Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by doctokwus: 9:05pm
Buhari's bigotry cum clannishness is so crude that even a mentally challenged person would be astonished on how a president of a country could be so openly clannish.
This BusinessDay analysis has further exposed how this president lies unashamedly.Buhari told us just a few weeks ago that Ibos are more favored in his cabinet than Northerners!

7 Likes

Re: 81 Of Buhari's 100 Appointees Are Northerners (cut From Newspapers) by GoroTango: 9:08pm
As a northerner i see nothing wrong in appointing more competent northerners to sensitive government positions. Also this news post is selective and doesn't tell the while story. Looking forward to Buhari's reelection campaign next year

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Illiteracy Rate In Nigeria Is Up To 70% - Vc / Nigeria Power Supply Will Be Among Best 20 By 2020 – Jonathan / Lagos Nairalanders, How's The Heavy Rain At Your End This Morning?

Viewing this topic: JayB11(m), YemyTemmy, ApostleBlack(m), danookisaiah, DonSolo3013, chikeze(m), adahib, lollmaolol, Chiefupper, Tensionstar(m), LadipoNG, dollarcoolcat(m), prince2pac(m), iyblaq(m), GODWIN78(m), DanoskiDaniels, hahn(m), astana1, eagleeye2, Saintinoo(m), gbugbru(m), fleshb(m), MPEROR, Enyinnaya17, saucespecies, lurther, Olowoniking, anibueli147(m), judeofgod(m), Pasmac14(m), photons(m), Hauwi(f), mike4real2(m), SWYM(m), SirdeKay, tope56(m), esandom(m), uzochinedu, donchi5050(m), Ochinex(m), Ohaneche(m), KobraSerpent(m), juman(m), Nasa28(m), SenatorJChris, habbey99(m), omowolewa, buffalowings, donmatin(m), Malawian(m), edupedia, Swints, kindmman(m), trenchard(m), Rew5, Olarajee(m), BannyE, stylse(m), crownit954, Okeikpu(m), BiafranBushBoy, Alonga, amanze54, Lush100(m), moscovite7(m), tripleaa, Femolacaster(m), mexxy1(m), martins946, yildaz, stone316, Jssamuel33(m), Xano(m), osscarr(m), Alao046(m), Cooleasy(m), Nogen, janey1984, jeffery90(m), Ucheoman, Gadgetmobil(m), buchitellem(m), Sunshyne200(m), phetto(m), Sundouglas, Leez(m), maimako, kaz, shine12, igbforlife, dembrown, profisaac2016, data123(m), megamank(m), Promismike(m), DharkPoet(m), desmond2pk, Michael004, Fadiga24(m), GoroTango, erekaa(m), nnaemekajoe, Statsocial, TheLogicalMind, Amarabae(f), frinx, Eibams60(m), tiredoflife, kolexy(m), dimeji877(m), Iykolysis, sirbenneth, RingimKabir(m) and 162 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.