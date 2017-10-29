₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,284 members, 3,881,610 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 10:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose (12429 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by Letenwam: 7:36pm
A beautiful lady and Facebook user, DeAsia Symone, shared photos of herself taking an overdose of drugs as she claimed that her time is up and she doesn't want to live anymore.
DeAsia went further to say that she's better off alone and doesn't need anyone to come look for her. Here are some of her heartbreaking posts;
https://www.lailasblog.com/time-dont-want-live-lady-shares-photo-taking-overdose-drugs/
Lalasticlala
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by uzoormah(m): 7:37pm
See what she is wearing...don't kill urself o
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by wassade: 7:38pm
One spinal loss ko kan aye men.
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by SweetWJ(m): 7:39pm
Person wey won die dey post picture of how e won die?
Attention seeker. That's what she is.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by ifex370(m): 7:40pm
Depression is on the rise
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by harrycoko: 7:43pm
Depression is real
7 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by dollyjoy(f): 7:45pm
Please don't give up no matter what you are going through.
14 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by amunkita(m): 7:55pm
Devil kukuma dey find more slay queen .
Help me greet Abacha nd tell him he was more of a saint than wat he left behind.
15 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by divinehand2003(m): 8:07pm
She looks like a junkie
4 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by abdelrahman: 8:19pm
Attention seeker!
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by Daeylar(f): 9:44pm
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by Greenville990: 9:44pm
I have a question
CAN THE LACK OF BREAST CAUSE DEPRESSION?
13 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by obaival(m): 9:44pm
Congrats RIPieces
4 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by 1Rebel: 9:44pm
Depression or attention-seeking gone too far?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by vision2050: 9:44pm
May be she has anal cancer
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by fpeter(f): 9:45pm
Hope she donated her vital organs to terminally I'll patients? ....Iranu!
1 Like
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by ipobarecriminals: 9:45pm
why show us how u wanna die.Do it quietly. God nor go vex.Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by darkmarky(m): 9:45pm
But this lady is beautiful na.. Why she wan kill herself ni. Please someone should educate me.. What can make someone to be so depressed
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by eleojo23: 9:45pm
I hope she is not trying to kill herself because she could not keep up with the Kardashians.
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by emmyspark007(m): 9:45pm
Death is not the worst thing that can happen to someone.
We all die someday
I think she has made the decision which she feels is right for her. Depression is really bad. Better dead than live a miserably boring unfulfilling and sadistic life
Rip
4 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by Factfinder1(f): 9:45pm
Stupidity has taken over her
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by ceezarhh(m): 9:46pm
attention seeking e-diot...
3 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by wildcatter23(m): 9:46pm
.
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by PastorOluT(m): 9:46pm
Shake my head, peoples life is simple run by social media. If it was possible people will take selfie in the other side of eternity.
1 Like
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by BuhariNaWah: 9:46pm
she looks like a dog
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by missyb08(f): 9:46pm
Make she sha no forget to write will down.
2 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by Sojijulius: 9:46pm
Trying to get attention abi. ... if u want to die, die and don't disturb us...
1 Like
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by kambili999(f): 9:46pm
okay bye
1 Like
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by daremiarchs: 9:46pm
Aye toto aye akamara.
They've finally gotten this one
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by Onyenna(m): 9:47pm
Akpokwa nke a gini?
1 Like
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by N0T0RI0US: 9:47pm
Did i just hear some people call her an attention seeker? May depression not fall on you.
5 Likes
|Re: My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose by Abfinest007(m): 9:47pm
may sure u take fuel and matches that d devil will use to light up ur own hell fire for you
2 Likes
Female Student Bathed With Acid. Pure wickedness! / Ndlea Arrests Man With Drugs Stuffed Inside Tin Tomato / 1000 Nigerians In Egyptian Prisons
Viewing this topic: mitchel1(m), billycayana(f), simonlee(m), Macdonad, Apewa, THEPOTTER(m), money121(m), Sylver247, Nkemken(m), IRIEBOY(m), Softmojo, PrincessC11(f), kenkool(m), Killurself, Omolecturer419(m), eazylifer(m), S2kluv, olobemotors(m), ZACHIE, Chiadikaobi(m), StainlessH(m), pxjosh(m), Benitogucci(m), DanielPop(m), sleepingqueen25(f), Joshuamassodi(m), kowema(f), PromoteUrMusic, bjayNL, Cheks01(f), sandchi, closearms(m), Montez90, nnatom, afezy110, ssogundele, emmy178(m), beckhart(m), marcoreus(m), chukdy(m), ologun01(m), WIZGUY69(m), Dhotseal(m), Hashimyussufamao(m), Ezigboune(f), Ebios(m), Kaetoh, victorVIC1(m), reubenobi(m), DucciJay(m), PureMe01, Vickyluv012(m), pjfrank05(m), sharpwriter, arowoloalexis(m), awesome11(m), laCapri, Wefiak1414(m), engrolawei, Chanwealth(m), jamexborn(m), Dollyak(f), HemmanuelRichy(m), saintruky(m), januzaj(m), UdomoLeinad, Bamz(m), Scientist7, menace1, Talk2bryant(m), kayzat, abdolleez(m), finesounds01, herxix(m), golor(m), Okoshishi(m), Arewa12, franklynn(m), eazyjakes(m), BIBILARY(m), Larryton(m), sannio(m), Inkredible(m), phranq30(m), machiavelli93, Kimcutie(m), Tadeus(m), Atimeset, Ogezita(f), Betmaster3, ogemore(f), D7thSage(m), GatJokez(f), Khaliyah(m), chykc, PalmTree(m), Edunwa302(m), u3fine(m), waistbead, Memmie, mastermaestro(m), tomiwa20(m), rovher(m), dresh, Djtrips, adamsumale(m), Ezezima2012(m), YourGrace, AccessME(m), damola1, clem901, Dionnetech, FlokiBanks24, Actionleap, akj26(m), gentlebullet(m), curvilicious, patwilly(m), FagsamPHP(m), calyfresh, abdulsemiu02(m), whitering, TheEminentLaity, mcgaius, koredeeniola(f), humblenature, wilsonjay, Aplaudez(m), ashjay001(m), erisegun, Crixie(m), Proudgorgeousga(f), Ugoeze2016, EmmyMaestro(m), pesinfada(m), smilek(m), vaca1, abescom, misturib, giftphilips(f), jaybabz(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6