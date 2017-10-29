Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Time Is Up, Don't Want To Live - Lady Shares Photo Of Her Taking An Overdose (12429 Views)

DeAsia went further to say that she's better off alone and doesn't need anyone to come look for her. Here are some of her heartbreaking posts;



https://www.lailasblog.com/time-dont-want-live-lady-shares-photo-taking-overdose-drugs/



See what she is wearing...don't kill urself o

One spinal loss ko kan aye men.

Person wey won die dey post picture of how e won die?

Attention seeker. That's what she is. 26 Likes 1 Share

Depression is on the rise 20 Likes 1 Share

Depression is real 7 Likes

Please don't give up no matter what you are going through. 14 Likes

Devil kukuma dey find more slay queen .

Help me greet Abacha nd tell him he was more of a saint than wat he left behind. 15 Likes

She looks like a junkie 4 Likes

Attention seeker!

I have a question



CAN THE LACK OF BREAST CAUSE DEPRESSION? 13 Likes

Congrats RIPieces 4 Likes

Depression or attention-seeking gone too far? 1 Like 1 Share

May be she has anal cancer

Hope she donated her vital organs to terminally I'll patients? ....Iranu! 1 Like

why show us how u wanna die.Do it quietly. God nor go vex.Nonsense why show us how u wanna die.Do it quietly. God nor go vex.Nonsense 1 Like

But this lady is beautiful na.. Why she wan kill herself ni. Please someone should educate me.. What can make someone to be so depressed

I hope she is not trying to kill herself because she could not keep up with the Kardashians.

Death is not the worst thing that can happen to someone.

We all die someday



I think she has made the decision which she feels is right for her. Depression is really bad. Better dead than live a miserably boring unfulfilling and sadistic life



Rip 4 Likes

Stupidity has taken over her

attention seeking e-diot... 3 Likes

Shake my head, peoples life is simple run by social media. If it was possible people will take selfie in the other side of eternity. Shake my head, peoples life is simple run by social media. If it was possible people will take selfie in the other side of eternity. 1 Like

she looks like a dog

Make she sha no forget to write will down. 2 Likes

Trying to get attention abi. ... if u want to die, die and don't disturb us... 1 Like

okay bye 1 Like



Aye toto aye akamara.

They've finally gotten this one Aye toto aye akamara.They've finally gotten this one

Akpokwa nke a gini? 1 Like

Did i just hear some people call her an attention seeker? May depression not fall on you. 5 Likes