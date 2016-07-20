₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:42pm
There was commotion after a goat gave birth to two creatures, which look so much like human being. It was gathered that the residents were thrown into shock after the goat allegedly gave birth to the baby goat in ‘human form’...
Residents were alleging that the owner of the goat may have had sex with the goat.
The shocking incident was said to have happened recently in Potiskum Local Government Area in Yobe State.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/shock-goat-gives-birth-human-children-yobe-state-photos.html
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:42pm
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 7:47pm
Are things like these real or made up?
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 7:52pm
IamPatriotic:They can't be real.
They're even larger than the goat
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by GuyWise(m): 7:58pm
When an almajiri finally decided to do it with a goat... the result will be this
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by kingjomezy(m): 7:58pm
Mogbe
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 7:59pm
dainformant:Hmmm
If the bolded is true,then the act is called bestiality
Some people,male/female only enjoy sex with animals
May God save us from satanic influences
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:59pm
Ha!
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Gossiplover: 7:59pm
if u are doubting, then see photos of the one that in Taraba state few months ago
http://dailypost.ng/2016/07/20/goat-gives-birth-human-child-taraba-photo/
IamPatriotic:
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Celcius: 8:02pm
Blood of Jesus.
So disturbing... my heart fly sef.
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by profmiganigal: 8:09pm
Hausa fulani
Haba......paedophilic character in u people is unsurmountable......
Tufiakwa......
Aru..........
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by mazimee(m): 8:13pm
I thought a human semen cannot felitilize a goat?
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Mynd44: 8:21pm
Aldebaran:A goat DNA and human's own are not compactable.
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by CEEcey(f): 8:31pm
I refuse to believe that some men can stoop so low to the extent of sleeping with a goat
Doctors in the house should please explain if this is scientifically right
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 8:42pm
Mynd44:Don't say that
Presently,scientist may think so..
But in the nearest future, all this happenings[comparability] may be proven right
Note:it may be 1 in 1000 cases of having sex with animals that will result in cases like this
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by julimax(m): 8:51pm
Na so them dey take contact goatpox
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:47pm
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Jimohdd: 9:48pm
One happened IN adankolo that year
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by obaival(m): 9:48pm
Goat ewu
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by OlojoTaiwo(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 9:48pm
What do you expect, is it not northerners again
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by lekanation(m): 9:48pm
it was impregnated by a man
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by abiolag(m): 9:49pm
End time goat
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 9:49pm
one abokee don commit sacrilage be dat.
chai
Buhari na wah o
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 9:49pm
human goat mix
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Musheed17(m): 9:50pm
Its not real..
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by PastorOluT(m): 9:50pm
Obviously there is more to this, both spiritually and physically.
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 9:50pm
even goat has started experiencing the change buhari promise us
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by crismark(m): 9:50pm
yeeey!!! pls kill dat tin asap
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by alagba333(m): 9:51pm
arrest the owner immediately
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by Titto93(m): 9:51pm
When you want to get goat milk, and Konji fell on you...
|Re: Goat In Yobe Gives Birth To 'Human-Like' Creature (Photos) by thebosstrevor: 9:51pm
why are people so stupid in this country thinking a human sperm can fertilise a goat
it is impossible for a human to fertised a goat because of different DNA alignment.
that is a premature goat
