₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,514 members, 3,882,426 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 10:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic (6567 Views)
|L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by OneHead: 9:06pm On Oct 29
Sad Story On How This Lady Was Crushed To Death In Anambra
See more photos http://www.naaija.com/2017/10/sad-story-lady-crushed-death-anambra/
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by RealZizou(m): 9:17pm On Oct 29
H
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by wahles(m): 9:22pm On Oct 29
God epp us! May her soul rest in peace! We all have a date
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by naaija: 6:37am
Mynd44
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by brunofarad(m): 10:00am
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by PAROTLAND(m): 10:01am
Rest in peace
Dear
Crying
3 Likes
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Mzperry(f): 10:01am
Jesus!!!
1 Like
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Boyooosa(m): 10:01am
Okada should be banned from main roads, they compete a lot with big vehicles and they don't have any form of leverage. They should only and strictly operate within streets and minor roads. May God help us
RIP fyn geh.
8 Likes
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Remijuice(m): 10:01am
Not understanding
RIP
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by justi4jesu(f): 10:02am
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by BrotherJesu(m): 10:03am
R i p
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Vera800: 10:03am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
3 Likes
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by webngnews: 10:03am
Sad
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by madridguy(m): 10:03am
So touching.
RIP.
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by deebrain(m): 10:03am
My God
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by agarawu23(m): 10:03am
Omg!!
1 Like
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Caseless: 10:03am
RIP
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by obryneblaque: 10:04am
Okay
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by lenghtinny(m): 10:04am
Lawd have mercy
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Blessedup: 10:04am
Omg so tragic...
Awwn
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by macuwon(m): 10:04am
Tragic.... Little things we do.
He killed someone out of carelessness.
Now some people would like to lynch the guy.
Mhen we don't know our end..
Careless for a second turns murder.
Would the guy be punished or forgiven?
But there's blood in his hands. . It could be anybody
Life!
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by jnrbayano(m): 10:04am
Avoidable death.
No proper training on road usage in this country. Irresponsibility of grandeur.
A crude man gets a bus on hire purchase, walks into the offices of the VIO and Road Safety, they ask him about his Licenses, he brandishes a few neat naira notes in their faces, they collect it, award him necessary licenses and the man hits the road, after all the powers that be have blessed him.
He causes an accident bringing a fatality, people turns up to link God to it saying, "God brought, God took"
The crude man is spared, he hits the road again tomorrow, same thing happens, same commentary is run, he gets back to the road yet again....
...the cycle continues. Sad Country.
2 Likes
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Ogbenisoft27: 10:05am
rip
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by jenyna: 10:05am
I reject untimely death in our lives in Jesus name Amen.
1 Like
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Lilimax(f): 10:06am
OMG
I break the power of untimely death in Jesus name.
Blood sucking demons, the Lord rebuke you. Amen
1 Like
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by wizjid69: 10:06am
OMG!
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by koker18(m): 10:07am
agarawu23:
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by ogelekpomgam(m): 10:07am
This tipper drivers sometimes can be high on something.pls check well if he is one of those cattle rearer bwodas.RIP to the fine lady.*tears*
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by val4sure(m): 10:08am
I sabi the girl,i still can't believe this story.
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by Probz(m): 10:08am
obryneblaque:
Is that all you can say?
|Re: L300 Bus Driver Throws A Lady On Bike Into Running Truck In Anambra (Graphic Pic by zolapower: 10:08am
Tha facebook user must be written the incident in Igbo english language. Rest in peace English
Dv Lottery 2011 Has Began! / Dubai Matter / Travelling To Bukina Faso
Viewing this topic: kwyllancy, cocoberry, Tpdot, donsamsheg(m), histemple, Vera800, Zanxx(f), Com4tee, Anub, obiseq, KobraSerpent(m), kulikuli45, Heartmender1, mount1ng(m), Haryor3(m), positivelord, alyarmouk(m), profdarkin(m), forlahkhe, janga02(m), GEJPosterity, multiple1(m), DrGill(m), Dmeji4444(m), vickyvershy96(m), olurotimi(m), Excelento(m), correct7, beckybecca27(f), Haryorbammmy(m), kevin25(m), aciza, princeohiku(m), irririchris(m), chesterlee(m), SSPX(m), Bold11, iambabatunde, tlops(m), holybabayo(m), DzTzl(f), aikhimself, thuyur1 and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10