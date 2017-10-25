Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) (2497 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Rainbow bus-stop is notorious for bikes because of the impassable state of the road leading to Apapa through TINCAN.. These bikes have been a saving grace for people who ply that route as private vehicles and commercial buses would take forever to get to Apapa.



https://autojosh.com/lagos-state-task-force/ In a bid to prevent motorcycles from riding on major roads, Lagos State Task Force officials invaded one of the most notorious places you will find Okadas in Lagos. It's 2nd Rainbow bus-stop around Mile 2. Consequently, 163 motorcycles were impounded and 29 bike riders arrested.Rainbow bus-stop is notorious for bikes because of the impassable state of the road leading to Apapa through TINCAN.. These bikes have been a saving grace for people who ply that route as private vehicles and commercial buses would take forever to get to Apapa.

Another 163 Nigerians rendered jobless in this difficult society. May God help us all, your fellow man will not stop your hustle.. 3 Likes

Noted 2019 around the corner 1 Like

E nọ gọ easy ọ for ọkada mehn o

Nawa ooo



Come for your website design

(08130767357)

awon yeye people. no be yahoo boys again now, na Okada wey we dey use manage that road 3 Likes

Welcome to Lagos

Misplaced priority. Lagos State is now dirty as something yet, the governor is not concerned about people's health but only concerned on how to take people's means of live hood.

They should have fixed the roads first before impounding and arresting their ancestors. Stupid amoebas. 3 Likes

bad

nice

give them job, useless government

.

price of bike is 210 thousand naira or more.



instead of seizing the bike, why don't you give them fine of community service, Go to America not everything is done like babarians.



this Nigeria government is very unfair to poor people, and yet you say No To Suicide,don't worry, you all voted for change, enjoy the change 3 Likes

This may be right but wrong... Hunger is already in high scale...



They should be compensated(empowered) by the government if they really want to curb the rates of crime in the state



What a time...

Next up is a spike in pick pockets and robbery in the area 1 Like







On a lighter mood:



What happened to the remaining 134 riders?

I guess they were like: "abeg they should take the bike, the cost of the bike no go reach bail money" Eyah, tho a law is a law, I feel for them... This current situation we are facing in this country, these people are just trying to survive and make their families survive as well, taking their means of livelihood from them would be very depressing....God help them, infact God help us all in this countryOn a lighter mood:What happened to the remaining 134 riders?I guess they were like: "abeg they should take the bike, the cost of the bike no go reach bail money" 2 Likes

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working

The police will end up converting the bikes to personal use

Those bikes don go

AutoReportNG:

Welcome to Lagos

If you are familiar with that route you will know that those okada men have bitten more than they can chew, they have complete and utter disregard for traffic. They do whatever they like on that express risking lives daily. The few bad ones among them now find it easier to rob and maim people there. That area is very very notorious for robbery. The worst culprits are the danfos like the okadas they do whatever they like on that express. The only bad thing about this is that people will find it harder to move around. Nobody should even talk about rendering anybody jobless. Okada is not banned in lagos their are areas you can do your okada business and nobody will harass you. They always knew that it is banned there and they took the risk. If you commit you just face the wahala finish.

Let them provode free Keke Napep for them.... chai.. for dis season

playcharles:

Another 163 Nigerians rendered jobless in this difficult society. May God help us all.



What make bike riding a job please?



Because they make a living from it does not make it a job What make bike riding a job please?Because they make a living from it does not make it a job

Nice one. Okada riders(aboki) are a big menace on Lagos roads especially Okoko-Iyana Iba-Mile 2 axis. The aboki riders do not understand English, do not understand any traffic signs including traffic indicator light on your car. They drive against traffic in hordes. They hit your car and threaten you with violence and mob action if you dare confront them. The high number of accident victims(about 90%) at Igbobi and other general hospitals in Lagos is as a result of reckless riding by (aboki) okada riders. They do not understand the importance of protective gears like helmets and most times expose themselves and their passengers to risks of permanent injuries or death. They are used as get-away means by hoodlums to perpetrate criminal activities(bag-snatching, drive-by shooting, armed robbery and similar evils).



It is a welcome development.

A massive win for all who purchased my fixed game last time, another game available from the same source, call or whatsapp to purchase for your booking.

Where is that NLANDER that keeps saying Lagos is better than New york...??



He needs deliverance ....

Pure wickedness....make provision for an alternate source of living for these people before you subject them to more pain and suffering coupled to their existing hardship....



I have never seen a useless and senseless govt. Like this APC in my entire life..

APC is the most useless govt I have ever seen.

Fashola bought helmets for motorcyclists while seeking 2nd term. And started impounding motorcycles when he won.

Motorcycles are banned in ABUJA city, but on the day of Buhari's swearing in, they were all given free passage into town. Just for them to start impounding them the next day.

Bitter deceitful politicians of APC- I doff my hat

Nice.



Keep Lagos Safe.



Save lives and people from accident.



Save our cars from 'okada' scratch on the body

Lagos state government should take easy in this economy hardship ooo



I don't want to hear that human head is missing ooo