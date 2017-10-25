₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by AutoJoshNIG: 9:18pm On Oct 29
In a bid to prevent motorcycles from riding on major roads, Lagos State Task Force officials invaded one of the most notorious places you will find Okadas in Lagos. It's 2nd Rainbow bus-stop around Mile 2. Consequently, 163 motorcycles were impounded and 29 bike riders arrested.
Rainbow bus-stop is notorious for bikes because of the impassable state of the road leading to Apapa through TINCAN.. These bikes have been a saving grace for people who ply that route as private vehicles and commercial buses would take forever to get to Apapa.
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by playcharles(m): 10:08am
Another 163 Nigerians rendered jobless in this difficult society. May God help us all, your fellow man will not stop your hustle..
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by Ibrahim9090: 10:08am
Noted 2019 around the corner
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 10:08am
E nọ gọ easy ọ for ọkada mehn o
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by obryneblaque: 10:08am
Nawa ooo
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by krisinfo: 10:08am
awon yeye people. no be yahoo boys again now, na Okada wey we dey use manage that road
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by AutoReportNG: 10:09am
Welcome to Lagos
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by madridguy(m): 10:09am
Misplaced priority. Lagos State is now dirty as something yet, the governor is not concerned about people's health but only concerned on how to take people's means of live hood.
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by ShitHead: 10:09am
They should have fixed the roads first before impounding and arresting their ancestors. Stupid amoebas.
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by Ogbenisoft27: 10:09am
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by stefanweeks: 10:09am
bad
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by perry1988(m): 10:09am
nice
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by coolestchris2(m): 10:10am
give them job, useless government
price of bike is 210 thousand naira or more.
instead of seizing the bike, why don't you give them fine of community service, Go to America not everything is done like babarians.
this Nigeria government is very unfair to poor people, and yet you say No To Suicide,don't worry, you all voted for change, enjoy the change
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by AishaBuhari: 10:10am
This may be right but wrong... Hunger is already in high scale...
They should be compensated(empowered) by the government if they really want to curb the rates of crime in the state
What a time...
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by itsIYKE(m): 10:11am
Next up is a spike in pick pockets and robbery in the area
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by Felixalex(m): 10:11am
Eyah, tho a law is a law, I feel for them... This current situation we are facing in this country, these people are just trying to survive and make their families survive as well, taking their means of livelihood from them would be very depressing....God help them, infact God help us all in this country
On a lighter mood:
What happened to the remaining 134 riders?
I guess they were like: "abeg they should take the bike, the cost of the bike no go reach bail money"
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by thesoulFX: 10:11am
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:11am
The police will end up converting the bikes to personal use
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by AuroraB(f): 10:11am
Those bikes don go
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by koker18(m): 10:11am
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by millomaniac: 10:12am
If you are familiar with that route you will know that those okada men have bitten more than they can chew, they have complete and utter disregard for traffic. They do whatever they like on that express risking lives daily. The few bad ones among them now find it easier to rob and maim people there. That area is very very notorious for robbery. The worst culprits are the danfos like the okadas they do whatever they like on that express. The only bad thing about this is that people will find it harder to move around. Nobody should even talk about rendering anybody jobless. Okada is not banned in lagos their are areas you can do your okada business and nobody will harass you. They always knew that it is banned there and they took the risk. If you commit you just face the wahala finish.
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by Myeternallove(f): 10:13am
Let them provode free Keke Napep for them.... chai.. for dis season
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by MICHEALADEX(m): 10:13am
playcharles:
What make bike riding a job please?
Because they make a living from it does not make it a job
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by Watermelonman: 10:15am
Nice one. Okada riders(aboki) are a big menace on Lagos roads especially Okoko-Iyana Iba-Mile 2 axis. The aboki riders do not understand English, do not understand any traffic signs including traffic indicator light on your car. They drive against traffic in hordes. They hit your car and threaten you with violence and mob action if you dare confront them. The high number of accident victims(about 90%) at Igbobi and other general hospitals in Lagos is as a result of reckless riding by (aboki) okada riders. They do not understand the importance of protective gears like helmets and most times expose themselves and their passengers to risks of permanent injuries or death. They are used as get-away means by hoodlums to perpetrate criminal activities(bag-snatching, drive-by shooting, armed robbery and similar evils).
It is a welcome development.
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by kinsmen235: 10:16am
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:16am
Where is that NLANDER that keeps saying Lagos is better than New york...??
He needs deliverance ....
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by netflicks: 10:17am
Pure wickedness....make provision for an alternate source of living for these people before you subject them to more pain and suffering coupled to their existing hardship....
I have never seen a useless and senseless govt. Like this APC in my entire life..
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by meforyou1(m): 10:18am
APC is the most useless govt I have ever seen.
Fashola bought helmets for motorcyclists while seeking 2nd term. And started impounding motorcycles when he won.
Motorcycles are banned in ABUJA city, but on the day of Buhari's swearing in, they were all given free passage into town. Just for them to start impounding them the next day.
Bitter deceitful politicians of APC- I doff my hat
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by davodyguy: 10:19am
Nice.
Keep Lagos Safe.
Save lives and people from accident.
Save our cars from 'okada' scratch on the body
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by CocoaOla: 10:22am
Lagos state government should take easy in this economy hardship ooo
I don't want to hear that human head is missing ooo
|Re: Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) by playcharles(m): 10:24am
MICHEALADEX:
Not a job, but same local government generate revenue from it.
Please do not quote my post, if there is noting important to say.
