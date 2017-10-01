Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Dear Employers This Is What Motivates Us, So Stop Asking - Topwritersden (5849 Views)

I was at an interview some days ago – I hope my present boss doesn’t read this, and a scene played out. It was the second stage of the interview, and I was faced with the MD of the company.



The good-looking old man engaged me in some meaningful discussion, and I clearly stated to him how I intended to improve the revenue of the company with the strategies I would bring in as I resume.



Then came the question “What is your motivation”







I have read several job interview books that are so fantastic and has helped me to ace several job interviews. The questions and answers in it are so great and give you a direction on how to ace your interview.



But…



What this a time to pretend and respond with crammed answers like



“Climbing up the career ladder? Working in a company that has focus and meets my objectives? Working together with result oriented workers to move any organization I find myself forward?”



All the above answers are wonderful, but can it pay my bills? Would it be able to buy me the car I dreamed of? Would it be able to help me save and establish my own firm in the future?



I quickly responded by saying “Money is my motivation Sir”



He was so shocked that his facial expression gave him away. Did I become scared and swallowed my words? Hell No!



I told him “if you want me to perform more than I will do if hired, always increase my salary and incentives.” He was shocked as well as bemused.



“Why should money motivate you?” He asked me.



The same way he values the profit of his organization, that is the same way I value the money paid for my services. We are in Nigeria, and it is time to be real. If you don’t want money to be my motivation, what else should motivate me to take up the insults, stress, and pressure that would come my way if I end up working for you?







Did I finally get the Job, NOP! We had an inconclusive argument after we began negotiating, and I thanked him and left.



I am not proud, I just know what I am worth. If you can’t pay me for what I am worth, you can call the employee next door. I know that “there are no jobs in Nigeria” – or so they say, but I can never go below what I am worth.



I am a part-time blogger, and I know that what motivates me to keep awake all night creating contents – even though it’s my personal business; so why should I pretend money isn’t my motivation in someone else’ business?



Just to all those who would think I am blabbing, here is a quote of what my present boss told me;



“Hello Mike, my relationship with you is still smooth because you are still bringing value to the company. The day you stop bringing value, then our relationship will seize”



The question is, “since I am bringing in value, why shouldn’t I charge a premium for any value I am bringing to the table?”



We all should take a cue from footballers in the 21st century. We have seen a lot of them getting motivation in monetary terms, so why shouldn’t I also be motivated likewise? Or am I not a human too?



A friend asked me to calm down with this my ideology, and I replied him thus;



“If Money motivates footballers who play for the love of playing, why shouldn’t it motivate me who works just to survive the harsh economy?”



Anyone who asks you never to allow money motivates you, see that person as who doesn’t want your progress.



If you think I am lying, why is Neymar the Brazilian star at PSG FC?







“Who wouldn’t follow his/her hear with such an amount?”



#whatmotivatesyou #Knowyourworth







cc: lalasticlala



True that!

kunlesufyan:

True that!

You get the drill Smiles...You get the drill 1 Like

God bless you

....But remember to have one job already before saying such,someone looking for a job like me can't try it yet 2 Likes 1 Share

If Money is your Motivation, you might life will be bored...Money is essential, but that should not be a motivation, even the world richest man still needs money. 1 Like

money should always be the first motivation. I went to school so i can get a good job and live a good life. other things are secondary.How many people can accept the job without pay? 3 Likes

Would you rather earn a lot of money in a redundant position or be comfortable in a challenging position.



Money doesn't motivate all of US. 3 Likes

. Money only motivates when u receive first salary. Money doesnt motivate lack of money demotivates. Ur a leaner op. Take a look at these 2 pple. Both accountants. One gets a job in an oil coy as a treasurer collecting 500k per annum. The oda in an audit firm collecting 100k does acca and other courses. In 7 years time. Mr treasurer is still a treasurer but the oda guy is now a manager. So if a position is available in d oil coy for manager or cfo. Who dem go give. Money only motivates when u receive first salary. 2 Likes

We don hear d story

Yes, you have a point but there are better ways of saying money is what motivate you.

Guy you need to change your view of money. 1 Like

Money Money Money

True. But if you dint have a job already, I doubt you would have said that. There are many other factors to consider before such truths are said 2 Likes

Its not always money, I turned down an offer with money pay, because my current jobs offers me more free time, and right now, i need that time for other things.



I have also taken a lower paying job before, to move to another company with a higher position. That position gave me the opportunity to be at my new place, heading a department in a multinational.



So, it is not always about money. 5 Likes

money money money!! is my motivation. I have a passion for any job provided I'm paid well 1 Like

Not everyone is motivated by money.

I'd like to say making money for the organization. If they'll be glad to hear that.

Job security is my motivation but the Pepe cannot be left out anyway

yeyerolling:

Money doesnt motivate lack of money demotivates. Ur a leaner op. Take a look at these 2 pple. Both accountants. One gets a job in an oil coy as a treasurer collecting 500k per annum. The oda in an audit firm collecting 100k does acca and other courses. In 7 years time. Mr treasurer is still a treasurer but the oda guy is now a manager. So if a position is available in d oil coy for manager or cfo. Who dem go give . Money only motivates when u receive first salary. do you wish to remain an employee all your life. Make you money and cash out. Make money invest ad build your business. Forget cfo. Do you know how many people will be up for cod position? do you wish to remain an employee all your life. Make you money and cash out. Make money invest ad build your business. Forget cfo. Do you know how many people will be up for cod position? 3 Likes

Oludn20:

Job security is my motivation but the Pepe cannot be left out anyway there is nothing like job security but financial security there is nothing like job security but financial security

Op I bleeping love u!!!

True word my bro. I recall when was with one international firm and was been owed 1 month salary of 100k, my moral was down customer staff relationship was gone my eyes was always red. Immediately I got alert, motivation was restored. so cash is the motivation we need . 2 Likes

Speak for yourself.



Bankers would disagree.



Job security with lower pay trumps no security and jumbo pay.



In an uncertain environment any paycheck could be your last. Speak for yourself.Bankers would disagree.Job security with lower pay trumps no security and jumbo pay.In an uncertain environment any paycheck could be your last.

I salute your courage in the face of joblessness, hunger and trending mediocrity! In saner climes your sincerity would have gotten you the job real quick but we are in Nigeria where employers prefer stories... I am inspired by the fact that you have placed a value on yourself that you are not willing to compromise.

They ask why do you want to change jobs and I start the ''akosori''- I want to further learn ..blah...blah blah- Yet myself and the interviewer knows I need to move up the food chain mahn! I don try na, u don see things wey I achieve within few years on the job, and even certification.



Even If I no talk am, shey him church mind no go tell am say na money the boy dey find! 1 Like

OP. I got a job for you with a sum of #750k multinational company along sambisa road.

For my current job, I was asked the same question. My answer was "two things. give me a challenge and give me money".

i tell people always challenge your interviewer smartly, can't forget one interview i went for like that dude just kept giving me wrong definitions about stuffs when i couldn't take it anymore i just started correcting him, he looked at me bemused thanked me for coming to the interview and asked the next person to come in



Nigerians by default don't like being told the truth, we answer interview questions well rehearsed like program robots, almost all interview questions and answers have the same reply, so when you say something different you look like a traitor .





Money is the only motivation when it comes to work, its an input and output kinda thing, give and take but if i tell my interviewer this i won't get the job.



Very rare interviewers can stomach honest interview replies. i tell people always challenge your interviewer smartly, can't forget one interview i went for like that dude just kept giving me wrong definitions about stuffs when i couldn't take it anymore i just started correcting him, he looked at me bemused thanked me for coming to the interview and asked the next person to come inNigerians by default don't like being told the truth, we answer interview questions well rehearsed like program robots, almost all interview questions and answers have the same reply, so when you say something different you look like a traitorMoney is the only motivation when it comes to work, its an input and output kinda thing, give and take but if i tell my interviewer this i won't get the job.Very rare interviewers can stomach honest interview replies.

SNIPER123:

Yes, you have a point but there are better ways of saying money is what motivate you.

Guy you need to change your view of money.



Leave point of view jare. Na money sure pass!! Leave point of view jare. Na money sure pass!!

Folaoni:

OP. I got a job for you with a sum of #750k multinational company along sambisa road.

... Gimme address na



Let me resume ASAP ... Gimme address naLet me resume ASAP