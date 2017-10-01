Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) (15097 Views)

Congratulations to them





Some men are so romantic. He got a hotel room, decorated it with flowers and candles and with portraits of her and surprised her. She could not hold back her tears. Congratulations to them

Love is sweet with money. 50 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

so lovely.... but I hate love

Lol, how sweet

In my culture, only guys who dont suck their mothers breast kneel down to propose 5 Likes

Enough of these deceit and *notice me* attitude. What happened to old ways of proposing?

Love is sweet with money. robot robot 2 Likes

Tamara Onyinye Petty a.k.a Tamarapetty you see your sef, this could have been me proposing to you but you too like money

Love her right after the wedding and beyond, that will make this colorful proposal memorable. 1 Like

Sweet

already sleeping with the bae. Where did he get her picture with nightie? 3 Likes

Hope the guy no let that decoration waste ba 1 Like

Creativity at its peak. 1 Like

Not a bad way to go about it.

WHO NO LIKE BETTER THING? 1 Like

On Top Bed



Let me be going before righteous people get me. 1 Like

Sweet one there, pls let me have my share of d cake.

I'm not jealous

In my culture, only guys who dont suck their mothers breast kneel down to propose



nice one

Gud for them



But what if after all dis troubles he went tru & the lady say no?

Why kneeling down to propose? Most men are so weak lately

Watch out for some single marriage councilors now 1 Like

Love is sweet with money.

without money nko? without money nko?

Awwww. I'm touched lol.



Really sweet mehn. Love wantintin 1 Like