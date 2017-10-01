₦airaland Forum

See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by stephenduru: 10:16am
Some men are so romantic.He got a hotel room, decorated it with flowers and candles and with portraits of her and surprised her.She could not hold back her tears.
Congratulations to them


Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by stephenduru: 10:19am
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by madridguy(m): 10:19am
Love is sweet with money.

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by NwaChibuzor: 10:19am
my own contribution is that the thief should not be stripped and beaten. He should be burnt to death instead so that he will not die. This will enable him return what he stole so that enough money will be saved for the muslim couple's church marriage.

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by uzoormah(m): 10:20am
Ok
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by itspzpics(m): 10:26am
so lovely.... but I hate love
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Tamarapetty(f): 10:35am
Lol, how sweet
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by nairavsdollars: 1:23pm
In my culture, only guys who dont suck their mothers breast kneel down to propose

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by hyfr(m): 1:24pm
Enough of these deceit and *notice me* attitude. What happened to old ways of proposing?
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by hyfr(m): 1:24pm
madridguy:
Love is sweet with money.
robot

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:24pm
Tamara Onyinye Petty a.k.a Tamarapetty you see your sef, this could have been me proposing to you but you too like money angry angry
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:24pm
angry
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Tbillz(m): 1:25pm
Love her right after the wedding and beyond, that will make this colorful proposal memorable.

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by barbiecue(f): 1:25pm
Sweet
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by nairavsdollars: 1:25pm
already sleeping with the bae. Where did he get her picture with nightie?

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by ouzo1(m): 1:25pm
Hope the guy no let that decoration waste ba

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by ylaa(f): 1:25pm
Creativity at its peak.

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Renzoprime(m): 1:26pm
Not a bad way to go about it. smiley
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by rocknation62(m): 1:27pm
WHO NO LIKE BETTER THING?

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by ekensi01(m): 1:27pm
On Top Bed

Let me be going before righteous people get me.

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:27pm
Sweet one there, pls let me have my share of d cake.
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by smithsydny(m): 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor:
my own contribution is that the thief should not be stripped and beaten. He should be burnt to death instead so that he will not die. This will enable him return what he stole so that enough money will be saved for the muslim couple's church marriage.
alabi will deal with u grin
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Nwaoma198(f): 1:27pm
I'm not jealous
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor:
my own contribution is that the thief should not be stripped and beaten. He should be burnt to death instead so that he will not die. This will enable him return what he stole so that enough money will be saved for the muslim couple's church marriage.
lol weeeeeeed

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by ACE1010: 1:28pm
nairavsdollars:
In my culture, only guys who dont suck their mothers breast kneel down to propose

grin grin grin grin grin
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by brownsugar23: 1:28pm
nice one
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by omoiyalayi(m): 1:28pm
Gud for them

But what if after all dis troubles he went tru & the lady say no?
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by propanet(m): 1:28pm
Why kneeling down to propose? Most men are so weak lately
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:28pm
Watch out for some single marriage councilors now

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by bcashy: 1:29pm
madridguy:
Love is sweet with money.

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin without money nko?
Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by designVATExcel: 1:29pm
Awwww. I'm touched lol.

Really sweet mehn. Love wantintin

Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:29pm
omoiyalayi:
Gud for them

But what if after all dis troubles he went tru & the lady say no?

move on now

