₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,666 members, 3,882,958 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 02:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) (15097 Views)
|See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by stephenduru: 10:16am
Some men are so romantic.He got a hotel room, decorated it with flowers and candles and with portraits of her and surprised her.She could not hold back her tears.
Congratulations to them
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-romantic-way-this-man-proposed-to.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by stephenduru: 10:19am
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by madridguy(m): 10:19am
Love is sweet with money.
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by NwaChibuzor: 10:19am
my own contribution is that the thief should not be stripped and beaten. He should be burnt to death instead so that he will not die. This will enable him return what he stole so that enough money will be saved for the muslim couple's church marriage.
4 Likes
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by uzoormah(m): 10:20am
Ok
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by itspzpics(m): 10:26am
so lovely.... but I hate love
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Tamarapetty(f): 10:35am
Lol, how sweet
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by nairavsdollars: 1:23pm
In my culture, only guys who dont suck their mothers breast kneel down to propose
5 Likes
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by hyfr(m): 1:24pm
Enough of these deceit and *notice me* attitude. What happened to old ways of proposing?
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by hyfr(m): 1:24pm
madridguy:robot
2 Likes
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:24pm
Tamara Onyinye Petty a.k.a Tamarapetty you see your sef, this could have been me proposing to you but you too like money
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:24pm
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Tbillz(m): 1:25pm
Love her right after the wedding and beyond, that will make this colorful proposal memorable.
1 Like
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by barbiecue(f): 1:25pm
Sweet
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by nairavsdollars: 1:25pm
already sleeping with the bae. Where did he get her picture with nightie?
3 Likes
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by ouzo1(m): 1:25pm
Hope the guy no let that decoration waste ba
1 Like
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by ylaa(f): 1:25pm
Creativity at its peak.
1 Like
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Renzoprime(m): 1:26pm
Not a bad way to go about it.
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by rocknation62(m): 1:27pm
WHO NO LIKE BETTER THING?
1 Like
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by ekensi01(m): 1:27pm
On Top Bed
Let me be going before righteous people get me.
1 Like
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:27pm
Sweet one there, pls let me have my share of d cake.
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by smithsydny(m): 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor:alabi will deal with u
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Nwaoma198(f): 1:27pm
I'm not jealous
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor:lol weeeeeeed
7 Likes
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by ACE1010: 1:28pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by brownsugar23: 1:28pm
nice one
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by omoiyalayi(m): 1:28pm
Gud for them
But what if after all dis troubles he went tru & the lady say no?
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by propanet(m): 1:28pm
Why kneeling down to propose? Most men are so weak lately
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:28pm
Watch out for some single marriage councilors now
1 Like
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by bcashy: 1:29pm
madridguy:
without money nko?
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by designVATExcel: 1:29pm
Awwww. I'm touched lol.
Really sweet mehn. Love wantintin
1 Like
|Re: See The Romantic Way A Man Proposed To His Girlfriend That Has Gone Viral(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:29pm
omoiyalayi:move on now
Why Do Girls Ditch The Good,nice Guys To Go For The Bad Guys Instead? / Most Risky Sexual Position And Penile Fracture. (viewers Discretion Is Advised) / Is Height Really Important?
Viewing this topic: Graiccy(f), SangoCrusader, krich1, amunkita(m), Xxpress(m), Kulikulitapa, seyiaa, Lyns32uk(m), Omuneizzy6, KardinalZik(m), Thommhy89(m), rerhji(m), onunwa21(m), terabyte2015(m), Ne0w1zarD, peddyholly, kelliazy(m), yassjib, tolulope2021(m), okoliexpress, Baruwaaaaa(m), Austiano89, Deemango, phoebe69, heckymaicon(m), Ladycroon(f), Tosekan(m), boogie2910, mictomedia(m), longjohn1993, Mcweber(m), ueneja, objhack(m), Scientist7, SirKriz(m), SydneyBrown(f), menyoo(m), venronski(m), pesuwe, ninocia18(m), sawansa(m), nevaadullmoment, isblog(m), Rollwitu(f), Hadone(m), Caliph69, Blackbuddy, cyntobless(f), Ksslib(m), Opiletool(m), shedybaba44(m), Dumkele1, SamueloAderemi(m), josh18(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18