Source; A 30-year-old man was attacked by some cultists who have been reportedly disturbing him to join their group in Sapele area of Delta state. According to reports, the civil servant who is said to have been intimidated by the cult boys severally – was involved in an argument with one boy who allegedly stole his phone and in the course of the argument, the alleged thief who is said to be among the intimidating cultist – hit him on the head with a weapon for refusing to join their street cult in order to get back his phone.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/cultists-attack-30-year-old-civil-servant-refusing-join-delta-state-photo.html 1 Share

But na by force to join cult? Abi una members don dey deplete Dem burst im headBut na by force to join cult? Abi una members don dey deplete 6 Likes

Na dem dem

He should come and join boyz scout 2 Likes







They should leave people alone,is not everybody that want to live a wasted life like them. They should leave people alone,is not everybody that want to live a wasted life like them. 6 Likes

Abi na by force to become a cultist. What's wrong with some guys ? 7 Likes





They will all claim to be fighting intimidation yet they are the grandmasters of it. Don't bulge bro it's a wasted life.



Can completely relate to this.



As a fresher I hear am for school from those mofos but I played along.



Bright the boy wey worry my life pass

Was shot and killed in his 3rd year. Can still picture his face and the smell of his blood that fateful day.



Omo I go Thanksgiving next Sunday



Why is it that Delta and Asaba are always in the news for the wrong reason.

Leave dem for God bro...m sure nairaland will announce dia death very soon 2 Likes

An idle mind is a devil's workshop

Joblessness everywhere.

Youths, let's join ATIKU to change the status quo

Not again now, these Okowa boys no dey tire sef

Niger Delta Youths. Stop killing yourself. Say no to killing.

Cultism=Foolishness. 1 Like

#SayNoToCultism...

Abeg na who cult epp







Yeye boys

but which cult dem be Icelander's or Green landers? d guy dey fear to join so dat he no go delete be4 him time,but which cult dem be Icelander's or Green landers?

On ur own o 7 Likes 1 Share

How much do cultist earn monthly 1 Like

That was how they disturbed my brother in absu that year.

This is not Frontpage worthy. . Haba

It must be a slow news day if this dross can make front page



bleeping Ayaya!

hell fire people go plenty 1 Like

which way for the Nigerian youth...when as cultism become I thing of pride...may God rescue this generation... but I need to no there reward for being a cultist sha



It's obvious that most people don't know how to turn down cultist.

You need wisdom in doing it.



Danelo:

What I expect when I hear about broken heads 1 Like