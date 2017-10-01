₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Angelanest: 10:27am
A 30-year-old man was attacked by some cultists who have been reportedly disturbing him to join their group in Sapele area of Delta state. According to reports, the civil servant who is said to have been intimidated by the cult boys severally – was involved in an argument with one boy who allegedly stole his phone and in the course of the argument, the alleged thief who is said to be among the intimidating cultist – hit him on the head with a weapon for refusing to join their street cult in order to get back his phone.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/cultists-attack-30-year-old-civil-servant-refusing-join-delta-state-photo.html
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by greatmarshall(m): 10:29am
Dem burst im head But na by force to join cult? Abi una members don dey deplete
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by zico530(m): 10:30am
Na dem dem
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 10:32am
He should come and join boyz scout
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:37am
They should leave people alone,is not everybody that want to live a wasted life like them.
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Cyynthialove(f): 10:49am
Abi na by force to become a cultist. What's wrong with some guys ?
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Franky826: 12:09pm
Sorry bro.
They will all claim to be fighting intimidation yet they are the grandmasters of it. Don't bulge bro it's a wasted life.
Can completely relate to this.
As a fresher I hear am for school from those mofos but I played along.
Bright the boy wey worry my life pass
Was shot and killed in his 3rd year. Can still picture his face and the smell of his blood that fateful day.
Omo I go Thanksgiving next Sunday
#SayNoToCultism
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by JohnieWalker12(m): 1:33pm
Why is it that Delta and Asaba are always in the news for the wrong reason.
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by jbreezy: 1:33pm
Leave dem for God bro...m sure nairaland will announce dia death very soon
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 1:34pm
An idle mind is a devil's workshop
Joblessness everywhere.
Youths, let's join ATIKU to change the status quo
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:34pm
Not again now, these Okowa boys no dey tire sef
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by felixomor: 1:34pm
Niger Delta Youths. Stop killing yourself. Say no to killing.
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by goldenarrow: 1:35pm
Cultism=Foolishness.
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by eddyslim(m): 1:35pm
#SayNoToCultism...
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by davibid: 1:35pm
Abeg na who cult epp
Yeye boys
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Riko2(m): 1:35pm
d guy dey fear to join so dat he no go delete be4 him time, but which cult dem be Icelander's or Green landers?
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by adeniyi55: 1:36pm
On ur own o
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 1:36pm
How much do cultist earn monthly
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Amberon11: 1:36pm
That was how they disturbed my brother in absu that year.
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by skullzflex(m): 1:37pm
This is not Frontpage worthy. . Haba
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by cremedelacreme: 1:38pm

|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:38pm
It must be a slow news day if this dross can make front page
bleeping Ayaya!
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by coolestchris2(m): 1:39pm
hell fire people go plenty
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Livefreeordieha(m): 1:39pm
ATIKUisCOOL:how old are you or ur fada?
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by stfadaanthony(m): 1:40pm
which way for the Nigerian youth...when as cultism become I thing of pride...may God rescue this generation... but I need to no there reward for being a cultist sha
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by Danelo(m): 1:41pm


|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by ekensi01(m): 1:46pm
It's obvious that most people don't know how to turn down cultist.
You need wisdom in doing it.
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by SNIPER123: 1:51pm
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by SNIPER123: 1:51pm
Danelo:
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by I124U: 1:52pm
What I expect when I hear about broken heads
|Re: Man's Head Broken By Cultists In Delta For Refusing To Join Them (Photo) by purem(m): 1:53pm
Factfinder1:
DEPENDS ON THE ONE U JOIN
SOM ARE WASTE OF TIME
SOME U GET PAID BY TAKING A LIFE
