|Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by skuki123: 10:49am
A self-professed feminist, Sharon Ezeamaka launched her acting career at the age of five with her appearance in the movie, ‘Narrow Escape’ alongside Nollywood juggernaut, Pete Edochie.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/i-dont-have-time-for-men-sharon-ezeamaka-actress/amp/
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by pyyxxaro: 10:57am
The young shall really grow
This small gal that year
She's now ripe for consumption
Interesting
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by NaijaCelebrity: 11:04am
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by itspzpics(m): 11:37am
Ohhkk I see
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by HottestFire: 11:47am
When you are lying..
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by rossyc(f): 12:36pm
Sharon has really grown so big especially in the TV series SHUGA. Guess she shedded some weight, which is okay.
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by LesbianBoy(m): 1:01pm
Who even has time for her sef! Let her go jor, she doesn't look like someone that wee be sweet in bed
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Jointhemiltons2(m): 1:33pm
Mtchew who even get ur time sef. Na ur type go dey gv men wahala for relationship. If en reach sex na ur type go lie down like log of wood.
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by omooba969: 2:10pm
Who's she?
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Odianose13(m): 2:11pm
This can't be true. Oh boy, Sharon of those days. Don grow finish. Thanks to Peak milk!
BTW, she talks like she really hates her father or she just came out of a broken relationship. Cos she just dey vex!
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by morereb10: 2:11pm
taaaaa
getrrout
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by iyke926(m): 2:11pm
But you have time for your dildoooo
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Nellybank(m): 2:12pm
So u have time for women? Hmmmm! End time fine girl
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by fratermathy(m): 2:12pm
pyyxxaro:
Pervert alert!
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Mistermamus(m): 2:12pm
shatapp dere
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Ibrahim9090: 2:12pm
Noted
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by kesikeller(m): 2:13pm
Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.
THats all i have to say for now...abeg no insults I get family problem
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Sirheny007(m): 2:13pm
pyyxxaro:
I bet she's a palatable recipe
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by brownsugar23: 2:13pm
i dont even have time either am a very busy person
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Christane(m): 2:13pm
smart girl dnt av time 4 men bt gat al d time in d world for agile young boys ...bt truth b told dz girl av really enjoyed lyf 4rm childhood to now ...
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by MirJay: 2:14pm
She definitely seeks for attention. Very soon nudes Go folloe
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by ekensi01(m): 2:14pm
I pity those who openly say such.
Most men going to her now will be going in order to win or finish her.
Use your head people.
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Guyman02: 2:14pm
pyyxxaro:
Na you wan consume am
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by openmine(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Paperwhite(m): 2:16pm
Then she must have taken to les......... Slayqueen them.
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by kesikeller(m): 2:16pm
all men are pigs/trash still women want to be equal to men - ideology of feminism
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Ochadez(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by babztee(m): 2:16pm
She's thick mehn..enof guyz wey dy crush on u..y gv us zobo
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 2:17pm
pyyxxaro:consumption....so she don be agidi?
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Leez(m): 2:17pm
skuki123:so we shoo fry beans abi?
meanwhile sumbori hit me up with dt gej meme wia he dy hold lips
ds kpekus go make brain
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by givan(m): 2:17pm
Her own na play...I guess my mom once said this to my Dad.
If she meet Bobo korrect, story go change.
|Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by nairavsdollars: 2:17pm
and you think men have time for you too?
