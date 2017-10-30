₦airaland Forum

Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by skuki123: 10:49am
A self-professed feminist, Sharon Ezeamaka launched her acting career at the age of five with her appearance in the movie, ‘Narrow Escape’ alongside Nollywood juggernaut, Pete Edochie.

Ever since, she has progressed into appearing in dozens of movies and TV series much to viewers’ delight.

In this chat, Sharon reveals that she is a feminist and doesn't have time for men.



See chat below......

You started acting what year?

I started acting when I was five, but before that I did a commercial. I did my first commercial when I was a year and six months, it was a Peak Milk calendar. I remember because it is my favourite picture ever, and I did a lot of commercials in-between. I did my first film when I was five-years-old. My first film was called ‘Narrow Escape’. It’s really, really old. It was with Pete Edochie and Ann Njemanze.

How did you get into acting at such an early age?

I had a modeling agent because I was doing commercials when I was much more younger. I think he used to be my mum’s modeling agent because my mum was a model. So, somehow he said, ‘there is a film, do you want to do it?’ I was like, ‘yeah, sure let’s try it’. Apparently, I’ve always had a thing for performing, acting and singing and just being all over the place, so my mum thought it was a good idea, and I did it. So long as I enjoyed it, I continued to do it.

Acting for the first time at five, what was the experience like?

I think the first time I got the feeling of ‘okay, I’m an actor’ was when I did this film called, ‘Romantic Attraction’ with RMD, Stella Damasus and Chioma Chukwuka; that was my first major role as a child. That was when I kind of fell in love with acting. I really enjoyed doing this and it was really exciting getting to play someone else, because I’ve always loved playing dress-up anyway. I remember when I was younger and my mum had visitors; I used to dress-up with her wigs and her shoes and imitate her the way she talks, imitate her friends and stuff like that. So, it was really nice for me.

So basically, you are following in your mother’s footsteps?

Yes. I got my creative part of myself from my mom.


The feminist movement is…?

I’m a feminist! Let’s start from there. I don’t joke with that part of my life. I’m a feminist. I’ve been a feminist since before it became a ‘thing’. I’ve always been a feminist. 

How do you describe your version of feminism, as there are different types?

For me, whenever someone says, ‘you are a feminist?’ I’m like, ‘have you gone to the dictionary to know what that word means?’ It just basically means someone who believes that men and women should have equal opportunities; economically, socially and in every area of their lives, and I don’t think that is far-fetched. I think that if I work hard for something, I should be able to get it whether I am a man or a woman. It means that I believe that we should have equal opportunities. Just because I’m a girl doesn’t mean I can’t do this because I’m a girl.

You are not single are you?

I am.

Searching?

No.


Why?

I don’t have the time. I mean, being in a relationship is fun but I feel like there are times in your life when you need to be by yourself, because you are trying to evolve as a person and figure out what you want and it’s hard to do that when there is someone else’s feelings you have to consider on everything. I am not searching; I’m happy, single and okay with it.

After your secondary school, did you advance to the university?

I didn’t want to.


Why is that?

I don’t know, maybe because I have spent a long time being an actor. I didn’t just want to go to school just for… ‘Okay she went to school’. I am going to school in a couple of years to study film. I figured if I have to go to university, I might as well do something I cared about. Get some experience and do something that I really, really love, something that I can actually use in my real life. 


You grew up with a single mother?

Yes, I did and I turned out like this because she is amazing. I grew up with a single parent and I never felt like I was missing anything because she puts all of her attention on us. My mum is a superhero and there are lots of mums in the world who are superheroes like her and most people don’t see it that way because you don’t have a dad. I don’t think why people feel there is something wrong with you because you grew up with a single mother.

How did it feel like growing up without a male figure in your life, were you bullied because of this?

I dare someone to bully me about that. I wasn’t bullied by anyone, I never felt weird, and I never felt some type of weight, I never. It was just my reality; it’s perfect.

What about your dad?

My parents are divorced. I don’t hide it. I’m comfortable about it. The thing is, it’s a reality for so many people, but somehow it still seems like such a taboo and I don’t understand why. Sometimes, relationships don’t work, and at the end of the day, parents do what’s best for the children and my mum did an incredible job.

Most people would say that a woman’s place is in the kitchen, what’s your take on that?

No it is not. A grown woman’s place is wherever she decides that it is. There are lots of women who are so well-educated, they have great jobs, it’s not like people expect them to end up in the kitchen or making the beds and all I can say is, would you expect that of a man?


Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by pyyxxaro: 10:57am
The young shall really grow

This small gal that year


She's now ripe for consumption cool
Interesting

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by NaijaCelebrity: 11:04am
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by itspzpics(m): 11:37am
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by rossyc(f): 12:36pm
Sharon has really grown so big especially in the TV series SHUGA. Guess she shedded some weight, which is okay.

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by LesbianBoy(m): 1:01pm
Who even has time for her sef! Let her go jor, she doesn't look like someone that wee be sweet in bed angry

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Jointhemiltons2(m): 1:33pm
Mtchew who even get ur time sef. Na ur type go dey gv men wahala for relationship. If en reach sex na ur type go lie down like log of wood.

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by omooba969: 2:10pm
Who's she?
Who's she?

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Odianose13(m): 2:11pm
This can't be true. Oh boy, Sharon of those days. Don grow finish. Thanks to Peak milk! grin

BTW, she talks like she really hates her father or she just came out of a broken relationship. Cos she just dey vex!

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by morereb10: 2:11pm
taaaaa
getrrout
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by iyke926(m): 2:11pm
But you have time for your dildoooo
But you have time for your dildoooo sad

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Nellybank(m): 2:12pm
So u have time for women? Hmmmm! End time fine girl

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by fratermathy(m): 2:12pm
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by Mistermamus(m): 2:12pm
shatapp dere
shatapp dere

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by Ibrahim9090: 2:12pm
Noted
Noted

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by kesikeller(m): 2:13pm
Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.
THats all i have to say for now...abeg no insults I get family problem

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by Sirheny007(m): 2:13pm
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by brownsugar23: 2:13pm
i dont even have time either am a very busy person

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Christane(m): 2:13pm
smart girl dnt av time 4 men bt gat al d time in d world for agile young boys ...bt truth b told dz girl av really enjoyed lyf 4rm childhood to now ...

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by MirJay: 2:14pm
She definitely seeks for attention. Very soon nudes Go folloe

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by ekensi01(m): 2:14pm
I pity those who openly say such.

Most men going to her now will be going in order to win or finish her.

Use your head people.

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by Guyman02: 2:14pm
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by openmine(m): 2:16pm
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Paperwhite(m): 2:16pm
Then she must have taken to les......... lipsrsealed Slayqueen them.
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by kesikeller(m): 2:16pm
all men are pigs/trash still women want to be equal to men - ideology of feminism

Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by babztee(m): 2:16pm
She's thick mehn..enof guyz wey dy crush on u..y gv us zobo
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 2:17pm
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by Leez(m): 2:17pm
so we shoo fry beans abi?
meanwhile sumbori hit me up with dt gej meme wia he dy hold lips
ds kpekus go make brain
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don’t Have Time For Men by givan(m): 2:17pm
Her own na play...I guess my mom once said this to my Dad.

If she meet Bobo korrect, story go change.
Re: Sharon Ezeamaka: I Am A Feminist, I Don't Have Time For Men by nairavsdollars: 2:17pm
and you think men have time for you too?
and you think men have time for you too?

