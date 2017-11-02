₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by BrotherJesu(m): 1:53pm On Oct 30
How often do you tell ur mom i love u mom?
How does she react?
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by midehi2(f): 1:57pm On Oct 30
she replies "thank you De-girl"
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by BrotherJesu(m): 3:21pm On Oct 30
midehi2:
how interesting, ur mom can not not pass for typical Nigerian mother who will look at u like...............
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Rukkydelta(f): 4:30pm On Oct 30
BrotherJesu:I love my mum alot
But I have never told her that I love her
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by NairalandSARS: 6:34pm On Oct 30
We don't say such in my house.
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by pcguru1(m): 6:39pm On Oct 30
BrotherJesu:
She reacts the same way I do
"What do you want"
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by vanvick247(m): 8:10am
pcguru1:
Hahahahahaha. So true @ "What do you want". Same as my mum.
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by nowpresence(f): 9:54am
I love my mom but I have never said those words to her. we are more on the expression of love than in the words.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by mhizesther(f): 10:16am
Lol... she'll just be like
"Hmmm" hmmm".. I don't have any money to give u, go an love ur daddy
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Ishilove: 11:21am
Rukkydelta:
Same with me too. I can't imagine telling my mum such. My actions tell it clearly enough so there is no need
When my younger sib tells my mum "I love you", she tells him "come on get out" , but when she thinks no one is looking, she smiles...
He is the only one who is expressive in such a manner, and it is usually to annoy someone because expressions of affection in our household is so...embarrassing.
7 Likes
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by shadeyinka(m): 1:22pm
Interestingly all my children do say "....'love you daddy" to me. I probably
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by BellaLuce: 2:13pm
I love you too my daughter.
1 Like
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:53pm
I've never told her but Mama-B knows I Love her.
My Body language and behaviour says it all
2 Likes
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Vado(m): 2:53pm
Wetin consign Iya Funmi with "I love you". Leave that for Oyinbo people. Three words can't capture the feeling.
4 Likes
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by anitapreeti(f): 2:53pm
She would always say I love you first and then I would be shy to respond cos I wasn't used to it.
I miss my mom so much
God bless her soul
5 Likes
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by MammyYoo567(f): 2:53pm
My mom will be like gerrarahia mehnnn i do tell her that after behaving like a crackhead.
2 Likes
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Proffdada: 2:53pm
There are things you don't need to say but show
1 Like
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by BEENUEL: 2:53pm
ME: MUM I LOVE YOU
MUM: *slaps me* warned you to stop taking weed
Greatest Africa Mother!!!!
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by MrCuteking(m): 2:53pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by EmpresFIDEL(f): 2:53pm
she will just be blushing with her perfect smile
1 Like
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Oblongata: 2:55pm
I never think am before, I love you ke? She go begin dey worry maybe I done get bad dream about her abi I get malaria.
No get me wrong or, I really love her gaan
But na sharwama dey do the job for me
And her monthly stipends
Then occasional long hugs
Kiss to the cheeks
But no 'I love you', that one done register as bed talk
1 Like
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by rotexteymie(f): 2:55pm
She'll open her teeth and be like.. Kuro fun mi jare
2 Likes
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by myners007: 2:55pm
Lame topic. Op im quite sure that u think Nairaland is for Juvenile like urself. Please if u dont have a relevant topic to post next time u better go and complete thew errand your Mom asked u to do. Mods i think u guts are losing it by bringing to front page any topic by any dick and harry.Dont allow Nairaland to sink like HITV,
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by safarigirl(f): 2:56pm
My mum is late..... Oya, people wey get mama, come talk
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by MammyYoo567(f): 2:56pm
MrCuteking:You care for anti igbo drugs?
2 Likes
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by wunmi590(m): 2:56pm
How do you wants your mum to react to "I love you".
They are believe its a normal love, and they believe you can't fall in love for them just like the way you fall for your girlfriend or your wife.
Mother is one of the thing that has ever happened to alot of people, mother the only one that can die for you.
When I say "I love you mum", she just smile and say thank you my son.
1 Like
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:56pm
Never said it!
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:56pm
MrCuteking:
Chai.... Who do this to someborri?
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by safarigirl(f): 2:56pm
myners007:very lame and insensitive
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:56pm
safarigirl:I can be your mum and dad
|Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by nNEOo(m): 2:56pm
safarigirl:
Welcome aboard honey ....drink?
