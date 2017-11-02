Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? (3471 Views)

How often do you tell ur mom i love u mom?



How does she react?

she replies "thank you De-girl"

midehi2:

she replies "thank you De-girl"







how interesting, ur mom can not not pass for typical Nigerian mother who will look at u like...............

BrotherJesu:

How often do you tell ur mom i love u mom?



How does she react? I love my mum alot

I love my mum alot

But I have never told her that I love her

We don't say such in my house. 48 Likes 2 Shares

BrotherJesu:

How often do you tell ur mom i love u mom?



How does she react?

She reacts the same way I do



"What do you want"

pcguru1:





She reacts the same way I do



"What do you want"



Hahahahahaha. So true @ "What do you want". Same as my mum.

I love my mom but I have never said those words to her. we are more on the expression of love than in the words. 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol... she'll just be like

"Hmmm".. I don't have any money to give u, go an love ur daddy

Rukkydelta:



I love my mum alot

But I have never told her that I love her

Same with me too. I can't imagine telling my mum such. My actions tell it clearly enough so there is no need



When my younger sib tells my mum "I love you", she tells him "come on get out" , but when she thinks no one is looking, she smiles...



Same with me too. I can't imagine telling my mum such. My actions tell it clearly enough so there is no need

When my younger sib tells my mum "I love you", she tells him "come on get out" , but when she thinks no one is looking, she smiles...

He is the only one who is expressive in such a manner, and it is usually to annoy someone because expressions of affection in our household is so...embarrassing.

Interestingly all my children do say "....'love you daddy" to me. I probably said wrote it once to my parent.

I love you too my daughter. 1 Like

I've never told her but Mama-B knows I Love her.





My Body language and behaviour says it all 2 Likes

Wetin consign Iya Funmi with "I love you". Leave that for Oyinbo people. Three words can't capture the feeling. 4 Likes



I miss my mom so much

I miss my mom so much

God bless her soul She would always say I love you first and then I would be shy to respond cos I wasn't used to it.

i do tell her that after behaving like a crackhead. My mom will be like gerrarahia mehnn

There are things you don't need to say but show 1 Like





MUM: *slaps me* warned you to stop taking weed





ME: MUM I LOVE YOU
MUM: *slaps me* warned you to stop taking weed

Greatest Africa Mother!!!!

Next please 2 Likes 1 Share

she will just be blushing with her perfect smile 1 Like

I never think am before, I love you ke? She go begin dey worry maybe I done get bad dream about her abi I get malaria.



No get me wrong or, I really love her gaan



But na sharwama dey do the job for me



And her monthly stipends



Then occasional long hugs



Kiss to the cheeks



But no 'I love you', that one done register as bed talk 1 Like

She'll open her teeth and be like.. Kuro fun mi jare 2 Likes

My mum is late..... Oya, people wey get mama, come talk

MrCuteking:

You care for anti igbo drugs?

How do you wants your mum to react to "I love you".



They are believe its a normal love, and they believe you can't fall in love for them just like the way you fall for your girlfriend or your wife.



Mother is one of the thing that has ever happened to alot of people, mother the only one that can die for you.





When I say "I love you mum", she just smile and say thank you my son. 1 Like

Never said it!

MrCuteking:

Next please

Chai.... Who do this to someborri?

myners007:

very lame and insensitive

safarigirl:

I can be your mum and dad