Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? (3471 Views)

How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by BrotherJesu(m): 1:53pm On Oct 30
How often do you tell ur mom i love u mom?

How does she react?
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by midehi2(f): 1:57pm On Oct 30
she replies "thank you De-girl" wink
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by BrotherJesu(m): 3:21pm On Oct 30
midehi2:
she replies "thank you De-girl" wink




how interesting, ur mom can not not pass for typical Nigerian mother who will look at u like...............
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Rukkydelta(f): 4:30pm On Oct 30
BrotherJesu:
How often do you tell ur mom i love u mom?

How does she react?
I love my mum alot
But I have never told her that I love her

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by NairalandSARS: 6:34pm On Oct 30
We don't say such in my house.

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by pcguru1(m): 6:39pm On Oct 30
BrotherJesu:
How often do you tell ur mom i love u mom?

How does she react?

She reacts the same way I do

"What do you want"

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by vanvick247(m): 8:10am
pcguru1:


She reacts the same way I do

"What do you want"


Hahahahahaha. So true @ "What do you want". Same as my mum.
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by nowpresence(f): 9:54am
I love my mom but I have never said those words to her. we are more on the expression of love than in the words.

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by mhizesther(f): 10:16am
Lol... she'll just be like
"Hmmm" hmmm".. I don't have any money to give u, go an love ur daddy

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Ishilove: 11:21am
Rukkydelta:

I love my mum alot
But I have never told her that I love her

Same with me too. I can't imagine telling my mum such. My actions tell it clearly enough so there is no need embarassed embarassed

When my younger sib tells my mum "I love you", she tells him "come on get out" , but when she thinks no one is looking, she smiles... smiley

He is the only one who is expressive in such a manner, and it is usually to annoy someone because expressions of affection in our household is so...embarrassing. embarassed

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by shadeyinka(m): 1:22pm
Interestingly all my children do say "....'love you daddy" to me. I probably said wrote it once to my parent.
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by BellaLuce: 2:13pm
I love you too my daughter.

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:53pm
I've never told her but Mama-B knows I Love her.


My Body language and behaviour says it all

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Vado(m): 2:53pm
Wetin consign Iya Funmi with "I love you". Leave that for Oyinbo people. Three words can't capture the feeling.

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by anitapreeti(f): 2:53pm
She would always say I love you first and then I would be shy to respond cos I wasn't used to it.
I miss my mom so much kiss
God bless her soul kiss kiss

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by MammyYoo567(f): 2:53pm
My mom will be like gerrarahia mehnnn cheesy cheesy i do tell her that after behaving like a crackhead.

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Proffdada: 2:53pm
There are things you don't need to say but show

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by BEENUEL: 2:53pm
ME: MUM I LOVE YOU

MUM: *slaps me* warned you to stop taking weed angry angry angry angry angry angry


Greatest Africa Mother!!!!
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by MrCuteking(m): 2:53pm
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by EmpresFIDEL(f): 2:53pm
she will just be blushing with her perfect smile

1 Like

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Oblongata: 2:55pm
I never think am before, I love you ke? She go begin dey worry maybe I done get bad dream about her abi I get malaria.

No get me wrong or, I really love her gaan

But na sharwama dey do the job for me

And her monthly stipends

Then occasional long hugs

Kiss to the cheeks

But no 'I love you', that one done register as bed talk

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by rotexteymie(f): 2:55pm
She'll open her teeth and be like.. Kuro fun mi jare cheesy grin

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by myners007: 2:55pm
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by safarigirl(f): 2:56pm
My mum is late..... Oya, people wey get mama, come talk
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by MammyYoo567(f): 2:56pm
MrCuteking:
I think the boy went too far, they should have collected the money from him and stopped the robber from vindicating himself else the police man wouldnt have caught him. Women should also learn from this and stop sleeping around except they use condom. #dropsweed

Next please
You care for anti igbo drugs? grin

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by wunmi590(m): 2:56pm
How do you wants your mum to react to "I love you".

They are believe its a normal love, and they believe you can't fall in love for them just like the way you fall for your girlfriend or your wife.

Mother is one of the thing that has ever happened to alot of people, mother the only one that can die for you.


When I say "I love you mum", she just smile and say thank you my son.

Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:56pm
Never said it!
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:56pm
MrCuteking:
I think the boy went too far, they should have collected the money from him and stopped the robber from vindicating himself else the police man wouldnt have caught him. Women should also learn from this and stop sleeping around except they use condom. #dropsweed

Next please

Chai.... Who do this to someborri?
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by safarigirl(f): 2:56pm
myners007:
Lame topic
very lame and insensitive
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:56pm
safarigirl:
My mum is late..... Oya, people wey get mama, come talk
I can be your mum and dad sad
Re: How Does Your Mother React To "I Love You Mom"? by nNEOo(m): 2:56pm
safarigirl:
My mum is late..... Oya, people wey get mama, come talk



Welcome aboard honey ....drink?

