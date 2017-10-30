₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by joseph6071: 2:13pm
This lady is claiming that her husband is trying to kill her and took it to Facebook to tell the world
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cg3EbCe_qd8
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Johnflowey1738(m): 2:15pm
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by ekensi01(m): 2:15pm
What are you living for?
Go and die silently.
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by biacan(f): 2:16pm
Kill him first nah
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by purem(m): 2:25pm
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by aldexrio(m): 2:33pm
What did you do.?
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Kufie(m): 2:33pm
Her friends and family shouldn't see it as a joke. They should reach out and ensure she's safe.
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Fernandowski(m): 2:33pm
Hmmmm......
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Tbillz(m): 2:33pm
Now the world knows the man who once loved U wants to kill, now that we aware dont worry if anything happens the world knows the truth. But please call him your ex already.
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Cloggym(m): 2:34pm
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Edopesin(m): 2:34pm
Police is yhur friend since you ahr a lady
Abi you are just looking for attention
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by MSN1(m): 2:34pm
ok meanY.....Help me!
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by coalcoal1(m): 2:34pm
ok ... we have heard
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by loomer: 2:34pm
Go police station. Ngo and leave Facebook alone.
Irish government no send you o
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Daddybright1986(m): 2:36pm
Actually I did not read the post but I think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuse to pay his rent they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.
THats all i have to say for now.
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by sylviaeo(f): 2:37pm
SOCIAL MEDIA IS NOT D POLICE STATION MADAM
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by nairavsdollars: 2:37pm
Marriage is for better and for worse. Did you tell us when he was showering all manners of gifts plus good sex on you?
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by awa(m): 2:37pm
Hmm...internet of everything
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by beccab78: 2:38pm
report him to the police for proper statement.
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by dayleke(m): 2:38pm
Eleyi tun kamama ooo!!!!!
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by dayleke(m): 2:39pm
Daddybright1986:
Initially it was funny....
But it's stale now....
And not all topic deserve that.....
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by WarriAproko: 2:40pm
I could not finish reading the topic . I believe he died of poison after eating Ewedu and Amala combine with Akpu and ofonigbo soup. Too much intake of 7 bottles of cold beer with isiewu. Also later in the evening he took Tiwo and also included kilishi which is disastrous.pls i need a new supplier.
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by cutefergiee(m): 2:40pm
who see death no dey talk madam.... na dia dead body dey talk
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by morereb10: 2:40pm
watin u do am?
Confess
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by freshinko: 2:41pm
okuko nyuo ahuru, ala-achuba ya oso.
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by DopeBoss(m): 2:41pm
So u think posting dat crap u call a video on social media will help u.. abeg dnt u knw any police station
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by ayoblinks: 2:42pm
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by saaedlee: 2:42pm
Tbillz:
YOU BE REAL OTONDO
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Titto93(m): 2:43pm
Power of social media.
|Re: ''my Husband Emeka Okojie Is Trying To Kill Me'' - Nigerian Lady by Nukilia: 2:45pm
Domestic violence all in the name of getting married...
