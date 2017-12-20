Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / How To Build A Quadcopter (9672 Views)

A quadcopter, also called a quadrotor helicopter or quadrotor, is basically a multi-blade helicopter that is lifted and propelled by four rotors. Quadcopters are classified as rotorcraft, as opposed to fixed-wing aircraft, because their lift is generated by a set of vertically oriented propellers.



Quadcopters generally use two pairs of identical fixed pitched propellers; two clockwise (CW) and two counterclockwise (CCW) se. These use independent variation of the speed of each rotor to achieve control. By changing the speed of each rotor it is possible to specifically generate a desired total thrust; to locate for the centre of thrust both laterally and longitudinally; and to create a desired total torque, or turning force.



Quadcopters are not new. There are several models on sale from various vendors.

Sizes range from tiny machines that can fit into a man's pocket to full-sized models able to lift a full grown man.

These are either flown for fun or used to make aerial photography.



Building a quadcopter on your own is quite an interesting project and requires a lot of work. Basic soldering skills is an advantage.

I can tell since I have made several models.



Basically you would need the following:

Frame (Different sizes available)

Motors (Different sizes here too)

Propellers

ESCs

Battery

Transmitter

Receiver

Battery charger



The idea of this thread is to guide and provide support to interested persons from parts acquisition through to the actually working model.



RCDIY:

Oh yes we can....

Yes, sure. I have built quite a few but I will start a new build and follow down till completion on this thread. Yes, sure. I have built quite a few but I will start a new build and follow down till completion on this thread.

So, like earlier mentioned, we need some parts to make this build happen.

I have decided to make a small quadcopter of 250mm size.



Lets discuss the various parts required.



Frame

The frame is the chassis of the quadcopter. On this chassis, every other component is installed (Motors, ESCs, Flight controller, etc).

There are many factors that can influence the choice of a frame. These includes

- Size of quad

- Purpose

- Payload

The choice of frame will determine what motors and propellers you'd use, what size of battery it'd run and the amount of gear it could carry.

Once you make up your mind on the frame to use, you can move onto the next thing; Propellers.



Propellers

Propellers are determined by frame size first before load/thrust care considered. This is because the frame span can only accommodate propellers of particular size to avoid them touching while spinning.

Other features to be considered while choosing props are diameter and pitch. We will discuss this better much later.

When you're done selecting the propellers based on frame size, you'd need to pick your motors.



Motors

Motors are the engines of the quadcopter, spinning the props with instructions from the flight controller to lift the craft.

Motors are classified based on Stator size and KV (KV refers to the rpm constant of a motor - the number of revolutions per minute that the motor will turn when 1V (one Volt) is applied to it with no load attached).

There are standardized charts available online showing motor types/sizes and propeller combination.



Electronic Speed Controller

ESCs interprets the PWM signals from the flight controller or radio receiver, and drives the brushless motor by providing the appropriate level of electrical power. They are rated in Amps (A).

Choice is determined by the estimated maximum current drawn by each motor at full throttle (measured in Amps)

The rule of the thumb here is to choose ESCs with ratings well above the maximum Amp draw of your motors, else failure becomes inevitable.



Flight Controller

A flight controller (FC) is the brain of the aircraft, which is basically a circuit board that has built-in sensors (Gyros, Accelerometers, barometers) that detects orientation changes. It also receives user commands from a Receiver paired to a Transmitter, and controls the motors in order to keep the quadcopter in the air.

FCs are of different kinds usually distiguished by features and capabilities. Cost is also a major maker; the more sophisticated, the more expensive.

While all good FCs can take a quadcopter into the air, the level of control achievable depends on the design of different FCs.

For instance, a NAZE32 FC acro has no kind of computer assited flight like self leveling. The pilot is essentially responsible for ALL control using inputs on the transmitter.

Other FCs like NAZE32 (10DOF), KK2 and Naza can do self level flights. The Naza, using GPS, can achieve amazing stability in the in 3D.



Transmitter and Receiver

These are as their names imply. The transmitter is used to send commands to the FC through the Receiver which is mounted on the Quadcopter and connected to the FC.

Common TX/RX use 2.4GHZ radio band.





In the next post, we will look at the components chosen for this build and possibly discuss them more.



RCDIY:





Yes, sure. I have built quite a few but I will start a new build and follow down till completion on this thread.

Yeah... Awaiting your progress! Yeah... Awaiting your progress!

Hello...

So like earlier mentioned, I want to something small (not so small) and fast.. very fast and maybe a little bit noisy.

I have ordered a 250mm Frame. I should have it in a bout a week or so.

I have 2200KV motors (Racestar) from my previous 330mm build.

We should use 12A ESCs but I don't really feel like buying any new component apart from the frame so we gonna use the 30A ESCs I kept as spares. The should work just fine, the only downside being the extra few grams in weight.



I have Turnigy 9X transmitter. I have made a number of modifications to it. This has improved its capabilities and range.

1. Flashed ER9X software on it.

2. Installed Backlight on the LCD

3. Upgraded the module to Frsky DJT and V8FR II Receiver to improve range and allow me to activate Failsafe



Other extras required are available; things like PDB (Power Distribution board), bullet connectors and wires.

I also placed order for frames and propellers.

A hobby shop I visited online was having clearance sales so I couldn't resist picking some frames and propellers (2 Frames and over 2 propellers for less than $15)



I have attached below pictures of the frame and ESC we will use.



The build will commence when I receive the frame.



Hello...

I have been thinking of getting 12A ESCs. I'm only worried the shipping would take too long. So I will continue the project with the 30A units available.



Hopefully, the frame will arrive next week.



Cheers!

Hello Guys,

Its been few days now since my last update.

This is probably the worst thing about building anything RC. You have to wait for weeks to get parts and components.

I am still waiting for the frame and other parts.



Meanwhile< I received a different set of motors I previously ordered for another quadcopter, an F550 Alien frame. I have been using this for a while, making some videos around my area.

I had LHS 920k motors but gathered that Sunnysky's 980kv units perform better so I decided to try them.



On board, I carry a cheap 4K camera with wifi.



Below are some pictures of the Quad. 1 Like 1 Share

Here are some pictures from the Quad 2 Likes 1 Share

So the frame has arrived Lagos!

I will most likely receive it on Friday. This means the project will continue on Saturday.



It's going to be an interesting weekend!

ogocology:

So the frame has arrived Lagos!

So the Frame has been assembled.

Easy with the instructions that came with it. Some frames comes without a manual (Like the Lighted Diatone 250 I'm building for Christmas).



Next is to install the ESCs and Motors.

Before that, we have to do a little soldering. Not sure I mentioned it earlier but we need a PDB to provide central power to the ESCs, and to reduce weight, I soldered them directly instead of using Bullet connectors. On larger frames, I use the connectors.



Find pictures below....

RCDIY:

So the Frame has been assembled.

Next is to install the ESCs and Motors.



Find pictures below....

The last Picture is the Lighted Diatone Frame. I'll share pictures of that build here too.



By the way, the primary Build is missing a Motor. I have ordered 2 Pcs of 2206 2200Kv motors but I will have to remove one from the F330 since they're same motors. The last Picture is the Lighted Diatone Frame. I'll share pictures of that build here too.By the way, the primary Build is missing a Motor. I have ordered 2 Pcs of 2206 2200Kv motors but I will have to remove one from the F330 since they're same motors.

Here's the pre-build picture of Diatone 250!

RCDIY:

So the Frame has been assembled.....

With the Frame assembled and Motors/ESCs/PDB installed, we now need to mount the flight controller (FC).

I planned using a KK Mini (I have some unused units) but later decided to use a Naze variant instead as this will allow me access more features.

I ordered a Flip32 AIO FC on sale and was hoping to pick it last weekend but...

I'll check the P.O tomorrow. Hopefully, we can complete this build by Saturday.



Picture of FC below.. With the Frame assembled and Motors/ESCs/PDB installed, we now need to mount the flight controller (FC).I planned using a KK Mini (I have some unused units) but later decided to use a Naze variant instead as this will allow me access more features.I ordered a Flip32 AIO FC on sale and was hoping to pick it last weekend but...I'll check the P.O tomorrow. Hopefully, we can complete this build by Saturday.Picture of FC below.. 1 Like 1 Share

After picking the Flight controller from P.O, I discovered it has no PWM output to fit with my Receiver.

The FC is only compatible with PPM receivers. The only way around is to order a PWM to PPM encoder or a new Receiver.



In any case, the build will have to sit on the shelf for another 3 weeks. Quite unfortunate!

In the meantime, I will install a KK Mini FC on it just to get it rolling. I will switch back to the Naze32 when I get a PPM receiver

So I got it all done using the KK mini FC.

Not exactly happy but it flies OK. I considered swapping out the FC for Naza Lite so I can have auti-stabilized flights but I think I'll just get a PPM receiver and use Naze32 as initially planned.

Good use of your time.



Good use of your time.

Big ups Op.

Interesting.

These are the type of threads worth FP 7 Likes 1 Share

Ok. Make I build mine too. 1 Like

Do you use Loctite to hold the screws from being vibrated loose?