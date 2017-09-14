₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by kidap: 3:32pm
Chief of army staff Lt Gen TY Buratai says the army belongs to the Nigerian people - The 35 artillery brigade commander, Brig Gen Bassey Adonkie, says the Operation Crocodile Smile 2 was aimed at flushing out pipeline vandals, kidnappers and miscreants Chief of army staff,Lt Gen TY Buratai, has described the Nigerian army as a professional force that would never do anything to harm law abiding citizens.
Speaking on Monday, October 30, at the closing ceremony of exercise Operation Crocodile Smile II in 6 division Nigerian army, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, the army boss said the army belonged to the Nigerian people.
He said: "The Nigerian Army is indeed the only professional Army belonging to the Nigerian people and will never do anything to harm law abiding citizens of this great nation.”
Meanwhile, the Nigerian army on Saturday, October 28, said no fewer than 399 suspects were arrested for various offences during the Exercise Crocodile Smile 2 in Lagos and Ogun states.
The 35 Artillery Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen Bassey Adonkie, disclosed this while giving an appraisal of the exercise during the closing ceremony of the Crocodile Smile 2 at 192 Battalion, Ajilete, Ogun state.
He said the Crocodile Smile 2 was aimed at flushing out pipeline vandals, kidnappers and miscreants.
See some photos of the event below:
http://gidifeed.com/photos-buratai-attends-closing-ceremony-operation-crocodile-smile-2/
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by VoiceOf1: 3:50pm
Good.
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Gulderbottle85: 4:52pm
The poster above me is an imposter
Buratai is a terrorist
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by 9jvirgin(m): 4:52pm
This man does his job with fierceness, ferocity and sternness. This is the only thing I admire about him; I would love him to stage a coup and take over this country.
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by nairavsdollars: 4:52pm
BURATAI- The name that strikes terror into IPOBIANS both home and abroad
BURATAI- The name that sends our DILECTOR into perpetual exile
Well done sir!
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Hushpuppi: 4:52pm
Buratai... The propagandist ...
We have technically defeated bokoharam ...
Defeat ko Defeat Nii
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by chukslawrence(m): 4:52pm
Using 4G network to search for the reason why i like this man.
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by divicode: 4:52pm
I hope those miscreants are properly dealt with
We need more of the special operations to deal with these miscreants
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by slimthugchimee(m): 4:53pm
And hardly were there incidents, but in the east, its a different story
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by jbreezy: 4:53pm
boys dey frown for street, na crocodile dey smile...sombody will now say man is a higher animal
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by 1Rebel: 4:53pm
The day of reckoning is coming.
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Spaxon(f): 4:53pm
The name Crocodile Smile jus d give me Joy
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by GoodiOG(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by 360great(m): 4:54pm
Isokay
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by modelmike7(m): 4:54pm
Good job from the FG.
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Sirheny007(m): 4:54pm
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Haabil: 4:54pm
Good one my general
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by chiscodedon(m): 4:55pm
Met his convoy going to bori while I was driving to gra where him and his boys were driving like ambulance carrying dying patient
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Leez(m): 4:55pm
kidap:how can d army take over police duties ffs?
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by MrMicholo(m): 4:55pm
So Nigerian Army still uses such an outdated combat helmet....
Their counterpart in the world are advancing in their efforts to protect their soldiers from harm...
Other armies are using advanced TSA Ballistic Helmet which is constructed with multi-layers of high ballistic PE impregnated with a thermoplastic resin and we're using this scrap...
Almost all country now use this scrap for training only.... Everything we do in this Nigeria is secondhand... tufiaaaaaa
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Almaiga: 4:55pm
Buratai the slayer of IPOB's and KANU the Coward.
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by TippyTop(m): 4:56pm
This corrupt General is still enjoying his many houses in Dubai. I now believe the reason David Cameron called Nigeria fantastically corrupt was because of people like this.
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by igwegeorgiano(m): 4:56pm
i doubt if crocordile actually smiled in pharcourt rather eaten by our gallant millitants. niger deltan kwenu
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Leez(m): 4:57pm
nairavsdollars:Afonjas see kanu in dia dreams and wake up screaming n crying
on behalf of ndigbo we tank u for una unsolicited publicity
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Antoeni(m): 4:58pm
Weldone sir
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by oshe11(m): 4:59pm
Wen dem strt wey dem dey close
dem dey fear
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Amah70: 5:00pm
Real generals triumph over defeat of foreign and invading armies
Gen. Buratai triumph over torturing and killing of unarmed Nigerian citizens in the southern end of the country.
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Seunaj05(m): 5:02pm
God bless the NA Can we have operation sambisa smile and boko dance please
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by asawanathegreat(m): 5:02pm
They should take it to ikorodu to wipe out cultist buys
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by Antoeni(m): 5:03pm
Hw can dis IPoB militia think dey can ever match our great Nigeria Army
|Re: Buratai At The Closing Ceremony Of Operation Crocodile Smile 2 In Port Harcourt by deafeyez: 5:05pm
South South is a peaceful community hence the operation crocodile smile was crying because they had nothing to smile about. However, they are strongly demanding their resources why not give it to them, I have been able to build five bungalows at different locations in Nasarawa and Benue with the trading of groundnut.
