Speaking on Monday, October 30, at the closing ceremony of exercise Operation Crocodile Smile II in 6 division Nigerian army, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, the army boss said the army belonged to the Nigerian people.



He said: "The Nigerian Army is indeed the only professional Army belonging to the Nigerian people and will never do anything to harm law abiding citizens of this great nation.”



Meanwhile, the Nigerian army on Saturday, October 28, said no fewer than 399 suspects were arrested for various offences during the Exercise Crocodile Smile 2 in Lagos and Ogun states.



The 35 Artillery Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen Bassey Adonkie, disclosed this while giving an appraisal of the exercise during the closing ceremony of the Crocodile Smile 2 at 192 Battalion, Ajilete, Ogun state.



He said the Crocodile Smile 2 was aimed at flushing out pipeline vandals, kidnappers and miscreants.



See some photos of the event below:





Good. 3 Likes

The poster above me is an imposter













Buratai is a terrorist 13 Likes

This man does his job with fierceness, ferocity and sternness. This is the only thing I admire about him; I would love him to stage a coup and take over this country. 4 Likes

BURATAI- The name that strikes terror into IPOBIANS both home and abroad

BURATAI- The name that sends our DILECTOR into perpetual exile

Well done sir! 13 Likes

Buratai... The propagandist ...

We have technically defeated bokoharam ...

Defeat ko Defeat Nii 8 Likes

Using 4G network to search for the reason why i like this man. 4 Likes

I hope those miscreants are properly dealt with

We need more of the special operations to deal with these miscreants 2 Likes

And hardly were there incidents, but in the east, its a different story 1 Like

boys dey frown for street, na crocodile dey smile...sombody will now say man is a higher animal 7 Likes

The day of reckoning is coming.

The name Crocodile Smile jus d give me Joy 4 Likes

Good job from the FG. 2 Likes

Good one my general

Met his convoy going to bori while I was driving to gra where him and his boys were driving like ambulance carrying dying patient

how can d army take over police duties ffs? how can d army take over police duties ffs? 3 Likes

So Nigerian Army still uses such an outdated combat helmet....



Their counterpart in the world are advancing in their efforts to protect their soldiers from harm...



Other armies are using advanced TSA Ballistic Helmet which is constructed with multi-layers of high ballistic PE impregnated with a thermoplastic resin and we're using this scrap...



Almost all country now use this scrap for training only.... Everything we do in this Nigeria is secondhand... tufiaaaaaa 1 Like

Buratai the slayer of IPOB's and KANU the Coward. 1 Like

This corrupt General is still enjoying his many houses in Dubai. I now believe the reason David Cameron called Nigeria fantastically corrupt was because of people like this. 2 Likes

i doubt if crocordile actually smiled in pharcourt rather eaten by our gallant millitants. niger deltan kwenu 2 Likes

nairavsdollars:

BURATAI- The name that strikes terror into IPOBIANS both home and abroad

BURATAI- The name that sends our DILECTOR into perpetual exile

Well done sir! Afonjas see kanu in dia dreams and wake up screaming n crying



on behalf of ndigbo we tank u for una unsolicited publicity Afonjas see kanu in dia dreams and wake up screaming n cryingon behalf of ndigbo we tank u for una unsolicited publicity 2 Likes

Weldone sir







Real generals triumph over defeat of foreign and invading armies





Gen. Buratai triumph over torturing and killing of unarmed Nigerian citizens in the southern end of the country. 1 Like

God bless the NA Can we have operation sambisa smile and boko dance please

They should take it to ikorodu to wipe out cultist buys

Hw can dis IPoB militia think dey can ever match our great Nigeria Army 2 Likes