A lady with the haddle "enitanmarquis" on insatagram shared the story of how she was was robbed in the traffic at night while driving from VI to surulere,Lagos.
The lady claims she was stabbed nine times and her phone and bag collected.see screenshots below
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba3vU04n3aF/
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by jbreezy: 5:10pm
Chai...i can't believe i made FTC...chai...now i believe d prophet dat said somtin good was coming my way diz wk
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by DanielsParker: 5:11pm
oh no, who did this?
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by chuksdewigs(m): 5:11pm
....
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by kingdoncome: 5:11pm
May her gentle soul rest in peace
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by Akinwerndey: 5:11pm
Pic of the injured girl? Everybody sha wan blow with internet invented lies. Stabbed nine times and you fit type and post pic for IG. Ordinarily na ICU the girl suppose dey sef.
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by bigass(f): 5:11pm
She could contract HIV had the robbers stabbed someone who was infected before stabbing her
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by meliziz12(m): 5:11pm
Wow this is pathetic?made front page?
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by 9jvirgin(m): 5:11pm
Oh wow! This is the reason why I prefer to spend time in Jamaica and Bahamas for vacation; I keep having this feeling that I wont be safe when I come home. The last time I came and travelled to Ekiti to see my dad was the scariest journey of my life. Over 30 police check points from Lagos to Ado Ekiti and they were begging for money all the way.
God please save Nigeria.
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by nairavsdollars: 5:11pm
No governor has invested in security in Nigeria as much as Ambode. The Police should wake up and do their jobs. Sorry lady
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by fatdon2(m): 5:11pm
Buhari see wetin you cause
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by Jackeeh(m): 5:12pm
Sorry oh
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by ajibolabd: 5:12pm
hahahaahaha, attention!!!!
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by bunchyproject(m): 5:12pm
Man Is So Unkind To Mankind.........
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by pejuakinab: 5:12pm
Heartless kids of d street
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by alphaconde(m): 5:12pm
thats sad
far back as 2004 black face sang about that apgongbon
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by Johnbosco77(m): 5:12pm
Sorry mammm
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by abbeyoye2001(m): 5:12pm
PELE YOUNG LADY
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by ALAYORMII: 5:13pm
Apongbon
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by MrMicholo(m): 5:13pm
I don't if anybody else think the way I do but if I was a thief and got the opportunity to rob a girl... I go press breastt tire....
.
Something must kill a man...
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by Sirheny007(m): 5:13pm
9jvirgin:
MrMicholo:
Jackeeh:
nairavsdollars:
chuksdewigs:
So much for a consolation
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by 9jvirgin(m): 5:13pm
Akinwerndey:
Look at your life, you will need an award for stoopidity.
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by Sexytemi(f): 5:14pm
Hmm, same issue was brought up on "your view" this morning, we all just need to be vigilant this period, may God protect each and everyone of us o.
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by anthonybj: 5:15pm
Upon say sars don full outside now.
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by Antoeni(m): 5:15pm
Their Days are Numbered
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by holysainbj(m): 5:15pm
DanielsParker:what a question
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by GCFR95(m): 5:15pm
Indeed this is barbaric... Really wonder what the next few years holds for us.
Young men should take up the responsibility to work and not to commit crimes in a bid to make fast money.
Crime doesn't pay.
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by missyb08(f): 5:15pm
This is so sad
Sorry to the lady, wishing her quick recovery
|Re: Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos by Keneking: 5:15pm
Ambode sef...an extremely useless government of insecurity
