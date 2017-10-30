Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Robbed & Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Along Apongbon, Lagos (14323 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



The lady claims she was stabbed nine times and her phone and bag collected.see screenshots below







Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba3vU04n3aF/ A lady with the haddle "enitanmarquis" on insatagram shared the story of how she was was robbed in the traffic at night while driving from VI to surulere,Lagos.The lady claims she was stabbed nine times and her phone and bag collected.see screenshots belowSource: 2 Shares

Chai...i can't believe i made FTC...chai...now i believe d prophet dat said somtin good was coming my way diz wk 4 Likes

oh no, who did this?

....

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Pic of the injured girl? Everybody sha wan blow with internet invented lies. Stabbed nine times and you fit type and post pic for IG. Ordinarily na ICU the girl suppose dey sef. 1 Like 1 Share

She could contract HIV had the robbers stabbed someone who was infected before stabbing her

Wow this is pathetic?made front page?

Oh wow! This is the reason why I prefer to spend time in Jamaica and Bahamas for vacation; I keep having this feeling that I wont be safe when I come home. The last time I came and travelled to Ekiti to see my dad was the scariest journey of my life. Over 30 police check points from Lagos to Ado Ekiti and they were begging for money all the way.



God please save Nigeria. 2 Likes

No governor has invested in security in Nigeria as much as Ambode. The Police should wake up and do their jobs. Sorry lady 4 Likes

Buhari see wetin you cause 1 Like 1 Share

Sorry oh

hahahaahaha, attention!!!!

Man Is So Unkind To Mankind.........

Heartless kids of d street Heartless kids of d street

thats sad



far back as 2004 black face sang about that apgongbon 1 Like

Sorry mammm

PELE YOUNG LADY

Apongbon

I don't if anybody else think the way I do but if I was a thief and got the opportunity to rob a girl... I go press breastt tire....

.

Something must kill a man...

9jvirgin:

Oh wow MrMicholo:

. Jackeeh:

1 nairavsdollars:

j chuksdewigs:

....



So much for a consolation So much for a consolation 5 Likes 1 Share

Akinwerndey:

Pic of the injured girl? Lies o.

Look at your life, you will need an award for stoopidity. Look at your life, you will need an award for stoopidity. 8 Likes

Hmm, same issue was brought up on "your view" this morning, we all just need to be vigilant this period, may God protect each and everyone of us o.

Upon say sars don full outside now.

Their Days are Numbered

DanielsParker:

oh no, who did this? what a question what a question





Young men should take up the responsibility to work and not to commit crimes in a bid to make fast money.



Crime doesn't pay. Indeed this is barbaric... Really wonder what the next few years holds for us.Young men should take up the responsibility to work and not to commit crimes in a bid to make fast money.Crime doesn't pay.

This is so sad

Sorry to the lady, wishing her quick recovery