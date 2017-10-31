₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by STEVENcrack(m): 9:21pm
why is Gotv not showing d match
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 9:22pm
Chelsea will not win 2day's game.. im 100% sure of that.
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 9:22pm
STEVENcrack:Lol
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by AlfaSeltzer(m): 9:22pm
david luiz
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 9:23pm
Goal..roma
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:23pm
Goal ball
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Drummerboy15: 9:23pm
2-0 Stephan El shaarawy
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by daremiarchs: 9:23pm
Mustack:Martial oo
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 9:23pm
chawarma on fire
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:23pm
This Shawarma is on fire
RMA 2-0 CHE
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by openmine(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Tollicin(m): 9:23pm
2-0
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:23pm
See killing
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by AlfaSeltzer(m): 9:23pm
2 - 0
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by kidneystones(m): 9:24pm
David luiz n kante no play ni?
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by wristbangle(m): 9:24pm
Yepa!
2 - 0!
Sharwama 2 - 0 Conte
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:25pm
mukina2:
1 Like
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by AnthonyAk(m): 9:25pm
no nah so chelsea wan Bleep me up
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Jeffrey12(m): 9:25pm
roma abeg make una nor too beat chelshit ooo.... Na home 1 to 3 goals i play una... 3 or 2:0 wuld do.. Thnx in advance.......
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:25pm
Drinkwater was on the bench but he opted to play the defensively impared fabregas
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by EMMAHOT(m): 9:25pm
It's A Goaaaaalll ! ! ! Roma 2 Bby Blues Watsup
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Lucas10: 9:26pm
Chelsea will Conte soon
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Flashh: 9:26pm
:D8)
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (2 - 0) - Live by kay29000(m): 9:26pm
Nice match.
