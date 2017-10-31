₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by sirfee(m): 9:52pm On Oct 31
Josh44s:That awkward moment your villagers decided to use your head as the venue for their annual meeting.
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by chily11: 9:53pm On Oct 31
bumheit:
1 Like
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 9:53pm On Oct 31
Chelsea will now chase the game which is good news for utd
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by callydon(m): 9:55pm On Oct 31
Roma 2-0 Chelsea
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by brightalo17: 9:57pm On Oct 31
bumheit:Wetin concern English with 2.0?
2 Likes
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by ottohan(m): 9:57pm On Oct 31
El sharaway pls do a hatrick here
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 9:57pm On Oct 31
From what i'm seeing,Hazard is the only person we should worry about on sunday because this Morata is too fragile to be a threat
1 Like
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by gentle136(m): 9:59pm On Oct 31
Chelsea will surely bounce back. D game is not lost
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by cstr1000: 10:00pm On Oct 31
prodiG:I don't know which is more funny.
That conte believes that baka-fab is good enough against Roma or that a manure fan thinks united are on the same level as Roma.
Strootman alone is better than everybody in the manure team.
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:00pm On Oct 31
Both Lukaku and Morata are overrated
8 Likes
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 10:01pm On Oct 31
Conte's SACK LETTER is at the edge of the printer, only waiting for signature. Oh Chelsea.
2 Likes
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:01pm On Oct 31
cstr1000:Ok.Enjoy your 2nil
6 Likes
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Durhleepee(f): 10:02pm On Oct 31
Chelshit weh done
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:04pm On Oct 31
See morata
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by SpyAC(m): 10:05pm On Oct 31
Wht is rong wt dis guyz nw
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:05pm On Oct 31
3nil
1 Like
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by openmine(m): 10:06pm On Oct 31
yesssssssohhhh
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 10:06pm On Oct 31
Hahahahahaha!
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by xynerise(m): 10:06pm On Oct 31
Chineke meeeeee
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:07pm On Oct 31
Issawa work oh
RMA 3-0 CHE
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by mukina2: 10:07pm On Oct 31
chai
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:07pm On Oct 31
prodiG:The guy is confused.
Goallllllllllll
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by HERSLEY(f): 10:07pm On Oct 31
Sekem sekem sekem
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by microbaris: 10:08pm On Oct 31
Michael Jackson Mr conte we demand an explanation what went wrong. Chai see the life of my darling club in ROME
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by BabaIjebuXL(m): 10:08pm On Oct 31
........ Roma just made my day.
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:08pm On Oct 31
mukina2:
You updating the scoreboard at the speed of light
1 Like
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:08pm On Oct 31
aieromon:Up Chelshit
3 Likes
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by ekhai(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
MOD update scores now. Our brothers dey collect for Rome.
2 Likes
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
this will definitely affect Chelsea morale wen dey play united on Sunday.though both are average teams I just pray Chelsea defeats manure on Sunday. I don't enjoy man u style of play , they are too predictable and they lack creativity in the midfield. two average teams its going to b a game of luck. cos na boring game we go c, repeat of man u Liverpool. I go prefer draw soup sha
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by samisj4real(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Later one person wey no sabi watch football go dey argue how Ronaldo take sabii pass MESSI..... Its a crime to humanity in comparing Ronaldo to MESSI??
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by ottohan(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Hahahaaha...
Chelsea neva see anytin!!!
Maybe dey shuld bring ing Batshuayi to inspire dem
|Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Chelsi defense is hilarious
1 Like
