₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,564 members, 3,885,728 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 01:04 AM

Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (7) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 (17949 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by sirfee(m): 9:52pm On Oct 31
Josh44s:
That awkward moment when all your over 1.5 goal are all playing 0-0 at first half and the ones you ignored are playing 2-2 and 1-1. You will be asking yourself why bad luck dey always follow you anywhere you go
grin That awkward moment your villagers decided to use your head as the venue for their annual meeting.

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by chily11: 9:53pm On Oct 31
bumheit:
work on your English

1 Like

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 9:53pm On Oct 31
Chelsea will now chase the game which is good news for utd
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by callydon(m): 9:55pm On Oct 31
Roma 2-0 Chelsea

AS Roma vs Chelsea Match (LIVE STREAMING)

http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/10/as-roma-vs-chelsea-match-live-streaming.html
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by brightalo17: 9:57pm On Oct 31
bumheit:
work on your English
Wetin concern English with 2.0?

2 Likes

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by ottohan(m): 9:57pm On Oct 31
El sharaway pls do a hatrick here
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 9:57pm On Oct 31
From what i'm seeing,Hazard is the only person we should worry about on sunday because this Morata is too fragile to be a threat

1 Like

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by gentle136(m): 9:59pm On Oct 31
Chelsea will surely bounce back. D game is not lost
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by cstr1000: 10:00pm On Oct 31
prodiG:
From what i'm seeing,Hazard is the only person we should worry about on sunday because this Morata is too fragile to be a threat
I don't know which is more funny.
That conte believes that baka-fab is good enough against Roma or that a manure fan thinks united are on the same level as Roma.
Strootman alone is better than everybody in the manure team.
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:00pm On Oct 31
Both Lukaku and Morata are overrated

8 Likes

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 10:01pm On Oct 31
Conte's SACK LETTER is at the edge of the printer, only waiting for signature. Oh Chelsea.

grin grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:01pm On Oct 31
cstr1000:

I don't know which is more funny.
That conte believes that baka-fab is good enough against Roma or that a manure fan thinks united are on the same level as Roma.
Strootman alone is better than everybody in the manure team.
Ok.Enjoy your 2nil

6 Likes

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Durhleepee(f): 10:02pm On Oct 31
Chelshit weh done grin
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:04pm On Oct 31
See morata
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by SpyAC(m): 10:05pm On Oct 31
Wht is rong wt dis guyz nw
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:05pm On Oct 31
3nil

1 Like

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by openmine(m): 10:06pm On Oct 31
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy yesssssssohhhh
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 10:06pm On Oct 31
Hahahahahaha!
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by xynerise(m): 10:06pm On Oct 31
Chineke meeeeee grin
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:07pm On Oct 31
Issawa work oh grin grin

RMA 3-0 CHE

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by mukina2: 10:07pm On Oct 31
chai grin grin grin grin
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:07pm On Oct 31
prodiG:
Ok.Enjoy your 2nil
grin The guy is confused.




Goallllllllllll
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by HERSLEY(f): 10:07pm On Oct 31
Sekem sekem sekem grin grin
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by microbaris: 10:08pm On Oct 31
Michael Jackson Mr conte we demand an explanation what went wrong. Chai see the life of my darling club in ROME
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by BabaIjebuXL(m): 10:08pm On Oct 31
grin grin grin ........ Roma just made my day.
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:08pm On Oct 31
mukina2:
chai grin grin grin grin

You updating the scoreboard at the speed of light grin grin

1 Like

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:08pm On Oct 31
aieromon:
Issawa work oh grin grin
RMA 3-0 CHE
Up Chelshit

3 Likes

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by ekhai(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
MOD update scores now. Our brothers dey collect for Rome.

2 Likes

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
this will definitely affect Chelsea morale wen dey play united on Sunday.though both are average teams I just pray Chelsea defeats manure on Sunday. I don't enjoy man u style of play , they are too predictable and they lack creativity in the midfield. two average teams its going to b a game of luck. cos na boring game we go c, repeat of man u Liverpool. I go prefer draw soup sha

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by samisj4real(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Later one person wey no sabi watch football go dey argue how Ronaldo take sabii pass MESSI..... Its a crime to humanity in comparing Ronaldo to MESSI??

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by ottohan(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Hahahaaha...
Chelsea neva see anytin!!!
Maybe dey shuld bring ing Batshuayi to inspire dem
Re: Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 10:12pm On Oct 31
Chelsi defense is hilarious

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply)

Top 10: Mario Balotelli’s Craziest Moments As A Manchester City Player / Euro 2012: Portugal Vs Spain (2 - 4) On Penalties On 27th June 2012 / Lionel Messi Investigated For Fraud In Spain

Viewing this topic: Csami(m), Davosukar(m), gerreer3, majamajic(m), menace1, ropoalade, Remsilla(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m) and 22 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.