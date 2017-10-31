Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Roma Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 31st October 2017 (17949 Views)

Josh44s:

That awkward moment when all your over 1.5 goal are all playing 0-0 at first half and the ones you ignored are playing 2-2 and 1-1. You will be asking yourself why bad luck dey always follow you anywhere you go That awkward moment your villagers decided to use your head as the venue for their annual meeting. That awkward moment your villagers decided to use your head as the venue for their annual meeting.

bumheit:

work on your English 1 Like

Chelsea will now chase the game which is good news for utd





bumheit:

El sharaway pls do a hatrick here

From what i'm seeing,Hazard is the only person we should worry about on sunday because this Morata is too fragile to be a threat 1 Like

Chelsea will surely bounce back. D game is not lost

prodiG:

From what i'm seeing,Hazard is the only person we should worry about on sunday because this Morata is too fragile to be a threat I don't know which is more funny.

That conte believes that baka-fab is good enough against Roma or that a manure fan thinks united are on the same level as Roma.

Both Lukaku and Morata are overrated 8 Likes

Conte's SACK LETTER is at the edge of the printer, only waiting for signature. Oh Chelsea.



2 Likes

cstr1000:



I don't know which is more funny.

That conte believes that baka-fab is good enough against Roma or that a manure fan thinks united are on the same level as Roma.

Chelshit weh done

See morata

Wht is rong wt dis guyz nw

3nil 1 Like

Hahahahahaha!

Chineke meeeeee





chai

prodiG:

Ok.Enjoy your 2nil The guy is confused.









Sekem sekem sekem

Michael Jackson Mr conte we demand an explanation what went wrong. Chai see the life of my darling club in ROME

mukina2:

chai

aieromon:

Issawa work oh

MOD update scores now. Our brothers dey collect for Rome. 2 Likes

this will definitely affect Chelsea morale wen dey play united on Sunday.though both are average teams I just pray Chelsea defeats manure on Sunday. I don't enjoy man u style of play , they are too predictable and they lack creativity in the midfield. two average teams its going to b a game of luck. cos na boring game we go c, repeat of man u Liverpool. I go prefer draw soup sha 2 Likes 1 Share

Later one person wey no sabi watch football go dey argue how Ronaldo take sabii pass MESSI..... Its a crime to humanity in comparing Ronaldo to MESSI?? 13 Likes 1 Share

Hahahaaha...

Chelsea neva see anytin!!!

Maybe dey shuld bring ing Batshuayi to inspire dem