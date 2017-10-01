Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade (11346 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





She took to her Snapchat to seek the advise of experienced parents, as she’s finding it difficult to tame her daughter, Imade.



Sophie says, whenever she punishes her daughter for something wrong she did, she gets this feeling of guilt, and she immediately wants to hug her and tell her sorry, for punishing her.



“Everytime I have to spank my toddler or punish her for doing something wrong, I immediately want to hug her and tell her sorry.”, She wrote on snapchat



She continued; “Issa struggle to even keep a stern face, But I do it for the culture anyways. But then, I don’t want to raise a spoiled brat and I don’t want to be an overly strict mom either. This parenting ish isn’t easy!!”



Below is her Full note;

“Dear parents with older kids, does this feeling of “guilt” right after you spank your kid for being naughty every go away?”



“Cos every time I have to spank my toddler or punish her for doing something wrong I immediately want to hug her and tell her sorry. Issa struggle to even keep a stern face, But I do it for the culture anyways.”



“I don’t want to raise a spoiled brat and I don’t want to be an overly strict mom either. This parenting ish isn’t easy!! Where’s the perfect parent handbook?! Somebody send me a copy.”



Then she got the perfect advise from a mother, which reads; “Yes It does love. What I do is after spanking her I call her and explain why I did and reassure her of my love for her and not to do it again with a cuddle of course”.



Screenshots below;





http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/parenting-is-not-easy-sophie-momodu.html Davido’s First Baby Mama, Sophie Momodu , has said being a mother, and parenting overall, is something she’s finding difficult.She took to her Snapchat to seek the advise of experienced parents, as she’s finding it difficult to tame her daughter, Imade.Sophie says, whenever she punishes her daughter for something wrong she did, she gets this feeling of guilt, and she immediately wants to hug her and tell her sorry, for punishing her.“Everytime I have to spank my toddler or punish her for doing something wrong, I immediately want to hug her and tell her sorry.”, She wrote on snapchatShe continued; “Issa struggle to even keep a stern face, But I do it for the culture anyways. But then, I don’t want to raise a spoiled brat and I don’t want to be an overly strict mom either. This parenting ish isn’t easy!!”Below is her Full note;Screenshots below;





Same hoe who Davido calls "Mama imade" (cus she is a tout) instead of some sweet pet name?



Even my grandfather didn't call his wife that kindda odd name till he died.



Lol... Pass. Sophia momodu? The popular snapchat hoe that got pregnant for Davido?Same hoe who Davido calls "Mama imade" (cus she is a tout) instead of some sweet pet name?Even my grandfather didn't call his wife that kindda odd name till he died.Lol... Pass. 48 Likes 2 Shares

Raising up a child is never a easy task 1 Like

it's not always easy coupled with the fact that u are a baby mama 6 Likes

***okada abeg carry me go romance section*** 18 Likes

when you were doing it you didn't know, why didn't u seek for advice before opening those legs 15 Likes

See who dey call herself parent 1 Like 1 Share





When davido wanted to collect imade and give her to his sister to look after because you were smoking cannabis and breastfeeding you resorted to crying and reporting to your uncle that you wanted your baby back.



Some foolish people even supported you, saying that you should have custody of the child because you’re the mother (An irresponsible one at that). Now you’re coming to Snapchat of all places to seek for parental advise.



I just hope you don’t spoil that girl to the point of no return. Just carry your cross alone jeje. Mtcheew...When davido wanted to collect imade and give her to his sister to look after because you were smoking cannabis and breastfeeding you resorted to crying and reporting to your uncle that you wanted your baby back.Some foolish people even supported you, saying that you should have custody of the child because you’re the mother (An irresponsible one at that). Now you’re coming to Snapchat of all places to seek for parental advise.I just hope you don’t spoil that girl to the point of no return. Just carry your cross alone jeje. 5 Likes 1 Share

"Cos when I spank her for doing something wrong, I immediately want to hug her."



She hasn't experienced some things kids do that will make you want to give them thunder slap. Lol. 11 Likes 1 Share

u re stupid, when you re doing it you didn't know it wouldn't be easy to parent her abi, just don't train her the way u trained yourself or the way your parents trained you, son that she won't be a baby mama in future

THIS ONE DON DEY TIRE FOR IMADE SMALL SMALL. 4 Likes

lol



Just like we had "First wife, Second Wife, Third wife" back in the days...



Now what we got are "First baby mama, Second Baby mama, Third baby mama"...



May God not make any reasonable girl a First baby mama jare



"Issa struggle" Just imagine the version of English this woman is using... prolly she thinks that she is still a kid! 1 Like

I like that name. MagicalMoonBaby 1 Like



Deal with it A lion cannot give birth to a goat...Deal with it

Who send you?

Unik3030:

it's not always easy coupled with the fact that u are a baby mama You wicked sha You wicked sha 2 Likes

During the time you were opening your legs for Davido did you ask for advise? Abeg carry your cross alone.

You've got to do the two to have a balance.

yeye post. when you dey open dem legs. you didn't know. sigh

Give her 30 billions for the account ohh 1 Like

I almost gave a fvck

With the over 200k that comes with the motherhood you still complaining. Girl my mama raised 5 of us with less than 10k monthly in today's money

it's necessary once in awhile

When you are h’enjoing it. U didn’t ask for advice. Okay kwantinue

K

Olosho - whatever that means sha.

when u and devido dey gada shout u no know na so e go b

Parenting actually isn't easy, they will disturb you even in the dream. God I only ask for spirit of patient to endure and take care of them in your own way so that I won't wound them one day

But, fuckingg is easy abi

Olosho. You have one child and you are complaining. Anyway that’s what happened to a one night stand olosho without home training. Trying to be relevant.

Ok apart from the child what else do you do. Which company are you working for or biz you own. Many mothers with children go to mile 12 as early as 5am and comes back late at night, takes care of the children and cook food for the family and they never complain. Here you are jobless and bleeping up and down with free money and complaining. Anyway in Davido voice Dele Momodu is my boy.

OLX







SELL IT





MUMU BABY MAMA