Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Parenting Is Not Easy" - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade
|“Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Drinokrane: 5:21pm
Davido’s First Baby Mama, Sophie Momodu , has said being a mother, and parenting overall, is something she’s finding difficult.
She took to her Snapchat to seek the advise of experienced parents, as she’s finding it difficult to tame her daughter, Imade.
Sophie says, whenever she punishes her daughter for something wrong she did, she gets this feeling of guilt, and she immediately wants to hug her and tell her sorry, for punishing her.
“Everytime I have to spank my toddler or punish her for doing something wrong, I immediately want to hug her and tell her sorry.”, She wrote on snapchat
She continued; “Issa struggle to even keep a stern face, But I do it for the culture anyways. But then, I don’t want to raise a spoiled brat and I don’t want to be an overly strict mom either. This parenting ish isn’t easy!!”
Below is her Full note;
“Dear parents with older kids, does this feeling of “guilt” right after you spank your kid for being naughty every go away?”
Screenshots below;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/parenting-is-not-easy-sophie-momodu.html
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Papiikush: 5:31pm
Sophia momodu? The popular snapchat hoe that got pregnant for Davido?
Same hoe who Davido calls "Mama imade" (cus she is a tout) instead of some sweet pet name?
Even my grandfather didn't call his wife that kindda odd name till he died.
Lol... Pass.
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by cyndy1000(f): 5:34pm
Raising up a child is never a easy task
1 Like
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Unik3030: 5:35pm
it's not always easy coupled with the fact that u are a baby mama
6 Likes
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by LesbianBoy(m): 5:40pm
***okada abeg carry me go romance section***
18 Likes
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Tamarapetty(f): 7:25pm
when you were doing it you didn't know, why didn't u seek for advice before opening those legs
15 Likes
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Leonbonapart(m): 7:31pm
See who dey call herself parent
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by naijaboiy: 7:32pm
Mtcheew...
When davido wanted to collect imade and give her to his sister to look after because you were smoking cannabis and breastfeeding you resorted to crying and reporting to your uncle that you wanted your baby back.
Some foolish people even supported you, saying that you should have custody of the child because you’re the mother (An irresponsible one at that). Now you’re coming to Snapchat of all places to seek for parental advise.
I just hope you don’t spoil that girl to the point of no return. Just carry your cross alone jeje.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by kay29000(m): 7:32pm
"Cos when I spank her for doing something wrong, I immediately want to hug her."
She hasn't experienced some things kids do that will make you want to give them thunder slap. Lol.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by bercarray(m): 7:32pm
u re stupid, when you re doing it you didn't know it wouldn't be easy to parent her abi, just don't train her the way u trained yourself or the way your parents trained you, son that she won't be a baby mama in future
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Jh0wsef(m): 7:32pm
THIS ONE DON DEY TIRE FOR IMADE SMALL SMALL.
4 Likes
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by BiafranBushBoy: 7:33pm
lol
Just like we had "First wife, Second Wife, Third wife" back in the days...
Now what we got are "First baby mama, Second Baby mama, Third baby mama"...
May God not make any reasonable girl a First baby mama jare
"Issa struggle" Just imagine the version of English this woman is using... prolly she thinks that she is still a kid!
1 Like
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by sobmos(m): 7:33pm
I like that name. MagicalMoonBaby
1 Like
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Afrok(m): 7:33pm
A lion cannot give birth to a goat...
Deal with it
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Sermwell(m): 7:33pm
Who send you?
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by costandi(m): 7:34pm
Unik3030:You wicked sha
2 Likes
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Ucheosefoh(m): 7:34pm
During the time you were opening your legs for Davido did you ask for advise? Abeg carry your cross alone.
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by dajebeedrys(m): 7:34pm
You've got to do the two to have a balance.
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by jamariwolf: 7:34pm
yeye post. when you dey open dem legs. you didn't know. sigh
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by awa(m): 7:34pm
Give her 30 billions for the account ohh
1 Like
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Queendoncom(f): 7:34pm
I almost gave a fvck
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Roon9(m): 7:35pm
With the over 200k that comes with the motherhood you still complaining. Girl my mama raised 5 of us with less than 10k monthly in today's money
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by hezy4real01(m): 7:35pm
it's necessary once in awhile
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by lilreese: 7:35pm
When you are h’enjoing it. U didn’t ask for advice. Okay kwantinue
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by jbreezy: 7:36pm
K
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by directonpc(m): 7:36pm
Olosho - whatever that means sha.
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by kogi2010: 7:36pm
when u and devido dey gada shout u no know na so e go b
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by jennybright(f): 7:36pm
Parenting actually isn't easy, they will disturb you even in the dream. God I only ask for spirit of patient to endure and take care of them in your own way so that I won't wound them one day
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by raymytech: 7:36pm
But, fuckingg is easy abi
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by belindar: 7:38pm
Olosho. You have one child and you are complaining. Anyway that’s what happened to a one night stand olosho without home training. Trying to be relevant.
Ok apart from the child what else do you do. Which company are you working for or biz you own. Many mothers with children go to mile 12 as early as 5am and comes back late at night, takes care of the children and cook food for the family and they never complain. Here you are jobless and bleeping up and down with free money and complaining. Anyway in Davido voice Dele Momodu is my boy.
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by baakus(m): 7:40pm
OLX
SELL IT
MUMU BABY MAMA
|Re: “Parenting Is Not Easy” - Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade by Ezigbonmadu: 7:40pm
This one too thinks she can answer to "parent"?
When I hear parents, my mind goes to responsible fathers and mothers out there, working hard to provide for their wards. Giving them discipline and also acting as role models to make them responsible people in the society.
Not a cheap olosho with an official title of baby mama.
Viewing this topic: PatriotTemidayo, olumide81(m), hooged, shallar1(m), ofiko123(m), LordHiffy(m), Taiwo20(m), Bibyken(f), tamertery(m), alphacyborg(m), lilyheaven, heckymaicon(m), deity, lloydoshalee(m), vicog2014(m), knifer(m), ibsals(m), kingovie12(m), iamphill, enkayposh, Iamemma(m), tunjilana, thekhal, treasurevee9(f), opetiti, younglawya(m), EsanEmmanuel(m), Realreeta, Abdul3391, Jagz16(m), Processor01, mechanics(m), thecontentking(f), ajoke21(f), koladami, DTOBS(m), desreek9(f), Henitan24(f), ezepalg, sidneyeze, TigerTears(m), Anitoya(f), SenatorJafar, Sammy555(m), s3nn2x(m) and 61 guest(s)
