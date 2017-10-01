₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by stephenduru: 6:55pm
A student of Electrical Engineering department, Auchi Polytechnic, who was involved in a fatal accident at Ewu last week, died just few days after his graduation. According to his last Facebook post via Itz Rog Royal: "Sign out things.. It's been God all the way few days to my graduation, not easy to be an engineer.. Godovereverything."
May his gentle soul rest in peace. Amen. Born 1993, left 2017.
What a wicked world!.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/student-of-auchi-polytechnic-dies-in.html?m=1
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by stephenduru: 6:56pm
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by swazpedro(m): 7:02pm
Rip
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by Homeboiy(m): 7:11pm
Say anything u feel like saying
But to me it's his enemies A.k.A village people
Na their hand work
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by Leonbonapart(m): 7:47pm
witches and wizards featuring village people
God help us
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by Ayo4251(m): 7:47pm
B
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by modelmike7(m): 7:48pm
Too sad
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by hyfr(m): 7:48pm
Another soul lost due to embezzlement of funds that was meant to fix that dilapidated road. All naija politicians and their generations will continue suffering for eternity
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by hyfr(m): 7:48pm
Homeboiy:While that might be the cause of this painful exit, take a good look at the road, which death trap could be more deadly than this?
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:48pm
God please save Nigeria. This is too much for a nation to bear.
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by FarahAideed: 7:48pm
Village people are not giving graduates time these days
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by davss02(m): 7:49pm
Oops! Death is inevitable...
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:50pm
Homeboiy:
Wake up to reality bro. What is happening in Nigeria is unprecedented and beyond village people.
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by funnynation(m): 7:50pm
RIP
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by unitysheart(m): 7:50pm
Sad sad. Sorry for this loss. God isn't wicked to cause this. No one should tell me he was destined to die this way.
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by EliteBiz: 7:50pm
Tragic
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by mikestarex(m): 7:51pm
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by dhardline(m): 7:51pm
Life... May we be sincere enough not only to hear the truth but to likewise do.
R. I. P young lad
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by Guilderland1: 7:52pm
Oh village witch, Dat is how they just killed my neighbor today, who will train those little children?
Nairaland, should I travel village this Xmas or stay here?
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by doctimonyeka(m): 7:52pm
Nothing dey this life....
Lord have mercy..
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by congorasta: 7:52pm
lawd
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by webbro007(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by JON01: 7:53pm
GOE ....RIP
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by congorasta: 7:54pm
[quote author=mikestarex post=61919897] no b lie no b
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by arinze3131(m): 7:54pm
RIP BRO
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by fatymore(f): 7:54pm
May it not be our portion.. Convocation in a bit...
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by kay29000(m): 7:55pm
Hmm
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by congorasta: 7:55pm
KingofDenero:do you want the fate of this boy to fall on you
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by Thegamingorca(m): 7:55pm
This is good
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by abdeiz(m): 7:56pm
What kind of terrible accident is this?...its too gory to look at, that person in the front seat was freaking beheaded. I think I'm scarred for life.
Rip in peace to the departed not only in this crash but to all who left the living around the world today.
|Re: Student Of Auchi Polytechnic Edo Dies In Accident A Day After Graduation(pics) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:56pm
Oh God save ur children from untimely death
