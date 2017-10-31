Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / A Guy Impregnanted My 16 Years Old Sister. (7270 Views)

A guy of 27 years old impregnated my 16 years old sister mean while she's about to write her waec next year.

I called the guy on phone and he said he's ready to take responsibility of the girl and she will marry her , but me I don't like it that way because she's too small to bear a child and I don't want that to happen to my sister because she's the only girl in my family.

Now the question is I want her to abort the child and focus on her education but the guy said he ready and my mom called me and said that my sister said if anything should happen to her that it's on our head.

Please I want you to post it so I can hear people's opinions on this so I can know the right thing to do because I'm I'm going crazy.



Please I need a good advice on how to follow this matter. My mom want her to suffer so she can learn her lesson but me she will bring shame to me and my family. I'm just a boy of 22 years old still on the street.

clap for your sister

too young for marriage and abortion is neva d option.

Summon d elders in d family, dey wil av beta advice. 9 Likes

You should have cautioned her when you see her towing the wrong path, it would have saved you from asking people's opinion. Save the rod and.....



Back to the topic!!



I beg of you, don't abort for her, she may be giving birth to a future president, who knows. And since the guy promised full responsibility of your sister, please let her be.



I know she would be happy someday she gave birth earlier!!.

My guy she's the person with child... Take am easy with her, point out to her the kind thing she's entering into by deciding to keep the child as regards her education . At the end of the day it's her choice that matters. If na me na to abort am sha

nigeriancritic1:



You neglected your duty in pointing to her the danger of having a sexual relationship before WAEC. You have failed her and as well she failed herself. Your sister is on the way to become if not already a trainee olosho and animashaun keep kwayet Oga n face your own children,if u have nothing reasonable to say.

A child that will go wayward will surely do,no matter how many lectures n scolding u throw at her.



keep kwayet Oga n face your own children,if u have nothing reasonable to say.

A child that will go wayward will surely do,no matter how many lectures n scolding u throw at her.

I feel pity for this young man

nigeriancritic1:



You neglected your duty in pointing to her the danger of having a sexual relationship before WAEC. You have failed her and as well she failed herself. Your sister is on the way to become if not already a trainee olosho and animashaun

No I should be carrying her on my back.

No I should be carrying her on my back.

I dey Lagos dey hustle mean while they are living comfortably at ph.

danieljessy:

keep kwayet Oga n face your own children,if u have nothing reasonable to say.

A child that will go wayward will surely do,no matter how many lectures n scolding u throw at her.



I have a 16 year old daughter and i know how much of tactical talking i do to remind her that useless boy like you are everywhere without future and i showed her examples of futures. Do you have a kid yet? Come learn. Idiot!

ellagabs:

too young for marriage and abortion is neva d option.

Summon d elders in d family, dey wil av beta advice.

This my 3 years without seeing them only communicating on phone.

Skipuru:





No I should be carrying her on my back.

With technology like phone you dont need to be in ph. Since you know this is a possibility you should have warned her regularly through calls on why she should keep her thighs together. You are not worthy of a big brother.

Antina:

You should have cautioned her when you see her towing the wrong path, it would have saved you from asking people's opinion. Save the rod and.....



Back to the topic!!



I beg of you, don't abort for her, she may be giving birth to a future president, who knows. And since the guy promised full responsibility of your sister, please let her be.



. I left them since 2014 now I'm going crazy. I want to poison her self.

nigeriancritic1:



. Just go with your advice because if I should follow the way you're talking Na to enter ph go mess her up.

Skipuru:

Are you trying to throw away the knife after it has cut through and inflicted damage. Rise up to it,the latest uncle in town!

You wan risk her life





Why dont people mind their business?

Is it your husband dick that impregnated her?

Is it your tummy thats carrying the pregnancy?

Abi is it your breast that the baby will suck?

Or na your vagina go dey feel heavy and Hot?

Or are you the one they will call baby mama?

or na your name the pikin wan bear?

Or na you them wan do CS for?

Abeg warn yourself, we Nigerians are not complaining



Why dont people mind their business?
Is it your husband dick that impregnated her?
Is it your tummy thats carrying the pregnancy?
Abi is it your breast that the baby will suck?
Or na your vagina go dey feel heavy and Hot?
Or are you the one they will call baby mama?
or na your name the pikin wan bear?
Or na you them wan do CS for?
Abeg warn yourself, we Nigerians are not complaining

If I talk now, some people will be quoting me up and down

I don't even know what to say to you (op)

nigeriancritic1:



You neglected your duty in pointing to her the danger of having a sexual relationship before WAEC. You have failed her and as well she failed herself. Your sister is on the way to become if not already a trainee olosho and animashaun

Shut up

nigeriancritic1:



Are you trying to throw away the knife after it has cut through and inflicted damage. Rise up to it,the latest uncle in town!

I hate insulting people online please can you just be yourself.

Tell the elders in your family.

Abortion is never an option. 1 Like

Antina:

You should have cautioned her when you see her towing the wrong path, it would have saved you from asking people's opinion. Save the rod and.....



Back to the topic!!



I beg of you, don't abort for her, she may be giving birth to a future president, who knows. And since the guy promised full responsibility of your sister, please let her be.



She might also give birth to the future Hitler

What?



I feel for you bro'

But you not going to decide 4 your sister how to live her life, good enough your mum is there n will tek of her now n even after delivery, and the guy too I believe is ready for the responsibility





Kill the abortion thought in you ;belive me u will regret if u there it.



Stay strong man, keep up with your hustle n mek ur family proud



Bless! 3 Likes

Let her give birth to the baby.



You will be glad u did much later.



Just support her 5 Likes

nigeriancritic1:



You neglected your duty in pointing to her the danger of having a sexual relationship before WAEC. You have failed her and as well she failed herself. Your sister is on the way to become if not already a trainee olosho and animashaun

Save us sermon Mr preacher and give advice or STFU??

Okay

Okay

She should have the child. counseling is needed for her











OP you and your family failed in your responsibility to her 1 Like

justscorchone:





Is that all your senses can contribute