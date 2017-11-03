₦airaland Forum

5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:08am On Oct 31
Currently planning on moving or buying a house in Lagos? Then you should consider this places in Lagos, especially if you have kids.

We'll be ranking this based on schools, crime and safety, accessibility, quiet and peaceful domain and ideal environment for families.

1. Ikoyi

Ikoyi is one of the best neighbourhoods on the coveted Lagos Island. It has some great schools and plenty of choices to make a pick from, from nursery through secondary. Crime and safety rank favourably, and the quiet and peaceful feel of the place makes for just the ideal environment for families.

2. Yaba

Yaba located on Lagos mainland is known as the Silicon Valley of Nigeria. Majority of internet start-ups like Co-Creation hub, Andela and others has turned Yaba to one of the most sought-after locations.
Yaba may not be better than many places in terms of housing and economics, but it has good public schools and generally an ideal environment for families. The nightlife is unlike any other, with trendy eateries, hip bars and stylish clubs aplenty.
It also accommodates major schools in Lagos like The University of Lagos located in Akoka, Queens College and Yaba College of Technology making Yaba a place for the younger generation.

3. Ikeja

Ikeja is regarded as the central business district of Lagos. It houses most government parastatals with both the Governor’s office and government house located in Ikeja.
Ikeja is also a highly industrial area with several companies and really good schools.
Let's not fail to mention the Government Residential Areas that are very conducive for your children.

4. Magodo

Although Magodo lies toward the outskirts of Lagos in close proximity to Ikeja and Ojodu Berger. Magodo is basically a residential area that is known to be home to some affluent people of society.
It may not be better than many places in terms of accessibility, but it has good public schools and generally an ideal environment for families.

5. Lekki - Ajah

Lekki to Ajah axis is another area in Lagos that offers an excellent setting for families looking to settle in the state.
Ajah might sound like some remote middle-of-nowhere place, but it actually does offer some great employment opportunities.

When you throw in additional perks such as friendly residents, great schools and jobs that are just around the corner, and top-notch medical facilities, you couldn’t wish for more.


https://amp.pulse.ng/lifestyle/food-travel-arts-culture/5-best-places-to-live-in-lagos-id7508007.html

Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by sKeetz(m): 1:18am On Oct 31
Op, where is ikorodu on your list?!? undecided
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:56am On Oct 31
sKeetz:
Op, where is ikorodu on your list?!? undecided
Base on the factors on which this lists are compiled, Ikorodu can't make the list.
Like you don't know crime rates in ikorodu is very high
Criminals dwells in that area a lot...
Eyan Badoo grin cheesy

6 Likes

Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by emmy4lov(m): 3:02am On Oct 31
13ShadesOfMay:
Base on the factors on which this lists are compiled, Ikorodu can't make the list.
Like you don't know crime rates in ikorodu is very high
Criminals dwells in that area a lot...
Eyan Badoo grin cheesy

op I totally disagree with that .. can you compare crime rate in Ikorodu to some part in Ikeja eg (computer village) or Oshodi..?

Badoo is long wiped out of Ikorodu, so far Ikorodu is peaceful, affordable and a has a good mixture of rich and poor leaving together.

1 Like

Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by fatdon2(m): 4:28am On Oct 31
Ajegunle suppose to be on that list
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by peripepe(m): 7:40am On Oct 31
WHAT ABOUT SURULERE?
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by coursednigerian(m): 9:00am On Oct 31
Everybody will want to call and represent his area now .....
Abeg you ppl should chill he did justice to it ... Sentiments aside, because even if you think your area is the best because you enjoy it ...
The rest of the world would disagree
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by pointblank247(m): 9:21am On Oct 31
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by TheManOfTheYear: 9:30am On Oct 31
peripepe:
WHAT ABOUT SURULERE?
Thank you very much.
Surulere is the best place in Lagos to live in.
It is not exclusive to the rich or poor alone. Vibrant nightlife in places like Ojuelegba,Lawanson etc

Very accessible because it serves as a link between the Island and Mainland. Rich and Poor live here.

OP is high on Baygon

5 Likes

Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by phadriz(m): 11:55am On Oct 31
I think Yaba should be replaced with Gbagada

2 Likes

Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by tycoon3(m): 12:43pm On Oct 31
Agege still better than some listed above
...choice...
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by freeman95(m): 8:29pm
Okoko grin
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by 9jvirgin(m): 8:29pm
The best place to live is not in Lagos, not in Nigeria or Africa.
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 8:29pm
grin grin grin grin

Number 5 the Number 5...Ichagakwa Anya?

Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by DopeBoss(m): 8:29pm
Tnx For Telling Us Where To Live...

..Op Where Do U Liveundecided?

..Btw Repping #Ikorodu
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by modelmike7(m): 8:29pm
WHERE IS IKORODU? ??
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by LadyGoddiva(f): 8:29pm
Lekki is now like Ojuelegba. It's now mostly commercialized, heavy traffic, too much noise and touts in the form of okada riders.
Yaba keh? When they're areas like Gbagada, Surulere, Magodo and so on.
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by Lukenitheooo6(m): 8:29pm
op you for say five places to live for the rich only we go understand nii
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by Ayo4251(m): 8:30pm
H
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by wunmi590(m): 8:30pm
You just listed places with high cost of living, so you expect somebody with a salary of 70k to live in that's place ba?
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by KevinDein: 8:30pm
Ogudu
Perfectly fine with ogudu angry
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by kay29000(m): 8:31pm
Bariga...very accessible from everywhere in Lagos.
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by muller101(m): 8:31pm
Op look for a way and slot in IKORODU ABEG
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by purem(m): 8:32pm
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by whitering: 8:32pm
E
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by iamJ(m): 8:32pm
Lagos Lagos


And the mods don't even stay there
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by CynthiaChi(f): 8:33pm
Ikeja ke? Well, if one was to overlook the level of crime there, it is a good place to live
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by uduvwurode(m): 8:33pm
beautiful city of Lagos
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by danieljessy: 8:33pm
Yaba is not supposed to be there
Some parts of that place are heavily flooded when rain pours undecided
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by yeyerolling: 8:33pm
Crap
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by myners007: 8:33pm
VI is missing
Re: 5 Best Places To Live In Lagos by ignis(f): 8:33pm
really?

(0) (1) (Reply)

