Currently planning on moving or buying a house in Lagos? Then you should consider this places in Lagos, especially if you have kids.



We'll be ranking this based on schools, crime and safety, accessibility, quiet and peaceful domain and ideal environment for families.



1. Ikoyi



Ikoyi is one of the best neighbourhoods on the coveted Lagos Island. It has some great schools and plenty of choices to make a pick from, from nursery through secondary. Crime and safety rank favourably, and the quiet and peaceful feel of the place makes for just the ideal environment for families.



2. Yaba



Yaba located on Lagos mainland is known as the Silicon Valley of Nigeria. Majority of internet start-ups like Co-Creation hub, Andela and others has turned Yaba to one of the most sought-after locations.

Yaba may not be better than many places in terms of housing and economics, but it has good public schools and generally an ideal environment for families. The nightlife is unlike any other, with trendy eateries, hip bars and stylish clubs aplenty.

It also accommodates major schools in Lagos like The University of Lagos located in Akoka, Queens College and Yaba College of Technology making Yaba a place for the younger generation.



3. Ikeja



Ikeja is regarded as the central business district of Lagos. It houses most government parastatals with both the Governor’s office and government house located in Ikeja.

Ikeja is also a highly industrial area with several companies and really good schools.

Let's not fail to mention the Government Residential Areas that are very conducive for your children.



4. Magodo



Although Magodo lies toward the outskirts of Lagos in close proximity to Ikeja and Ojodu Berger. Magodo is basically a residential area that is known to be home to some affluent people of society.

It may not be better than many places in terms of accessibility, but it has good public schools and generally an ideal environment for families.



5. Lekki - Ajah



Lekki to Ajah axis is another area in Lagos that offers an excellent setting for families looking to settle in the state.

Ajah might sound like some remote middle-of-nowhere place, but it actually does offer some great employment opportunities.



When you throw in additional perks such as friendly residents, great schools and jobs that are just around the corner, and top-notch medical facilities, you couldn’t wish for more.



https://amp.pulse.ng/lifestyle/food-travel-arts-culture/5-best-places-to-live-in-lagos-id7508007.html

Op, where is ikorodu on your list?!?

sKeetz:

Op, where is ikorodu on your list?!? Base on the factors on which this lists are compiled, Ikorodu can't make the list.

Like you don't know crime rates in ikorodu is very high

Criminals dwells in that area a lot...

13ShadesOfMay:

Base on the factors on which this lists are compiled, Ikorodu can't make the list.

Like you don't know crime rates in ikorodu is very high

Criminals dwells in that area a lot...

Eyan Badoo

op I totally disagree with that .. can you compare crime rate in Ikorodu to some part in Ikeja eg (computer village) or Oshodi..?



Ajegunle suppose to be on that list

WHAT ABOUT SURULERE?

Everybody will want to call and represent his area now .....

Abeg you ppl should chill he did justice to it ... Sentiments aside, because even if you think your area is the best because you enjoy it ...

The rest of the world would disagree

13ShadesOfMay:

Currently planning on moving or buying a house in Lagos? Then you should consider this places in Lagos, especially if you have kids.



We'll be ranking this based on schools, crime and safety, accessibility, quiet and peaceful domain and ideal environment for families.



1. Ikoyi



Ikoyi is one of the best neighbourhoods on the coveted Lagos Island. It has some great schools and plenty of choices to make a pick from, from nursery through secondary. Crime and safety rank favourably, and the quiet and peaceful feel of the place makes for just the ideal environment for families.



2. Yaba



Yaba located on Lagos mainland is known as the Silicon Valley of Nigeria. Majority of internet start-ups like Co-Creation hub, Andela and others has turned Yaba to one of the most sought-after locations.

Yaba may not be better than many places in terms of housing and economics, but it has good public schools and generally an ideal environment for families. The nightlife is unlike any other, with trendy eateries, hip bars and stylish clubs aplenty.

It also accommodates major schools in Lagos like The University of Lagos located in Akoka, Queens College and Yaba College of Technology making Yaba a place for the younger generati

You did not mention that yaba left is also in yaba



peripepe:

WHAT ABOUT SURULERE? Thank you very much.

Surulere is the best place in Lagos to live in.

It is not exclusive to the rich or poor alone. Vibrant nightlife in places like Ojuelegba,Lawanson etc



Very accessible because it serves as a link between the Island and Mainland. Rich and Poor live here.



I think Yaba should be replaced with Gbagada 2 Likes

Agege still better than some listed above

The best place to live is not in Lagos, not in Nigeria or Africa.





..Op Where Do U Live ?



WHERE IS IKORODU? ??

Lekki is now like Ojuelegba. It's now mostly commercialized, heavy traffic, too much noise and touts in the form of okada riders.

Yaba keh? When they're areas like Gbagada, Surulere, Magodo and so on.

op you for say five places to live for the rich only we go understand nii

You just listed places with high cost of living, so you expect somebody with a salary of 70k to live in that's place ba?



Perfectly fine with ogudu OguduPerfectly fine with ogudu

Bariga...very accessible from everywhere in Lagos.

Op look for a way and slot in IKORODU ABEG

And the mods don't even stay there

Ikeja ke? Well, if one was to overlook the level of crime there, it is a good place to live

beautiful city of Lagos



Some parts of that place are heavily flooded when rain pours Yaba is not supposed to be thereSome parts of that place are heavily flooded when rain pours

VI is missing