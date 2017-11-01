₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Explorers(m): 5:06am On Oct 31
Dr Jen Gunter has spoken out about men demanding or expecting their partner's vagina to have an artificial smell.
The Canadian gynecologist revealed she once dumped a boyfriend for complaining about the smell of her genitals.
Dr Gunter has urged women not to feel ashamed and feel they have to resort to buying harmful products that create artificial odours.
She says they upset the vagina's natural pH balance and leave you at a greater risk of infections like gonorrhoea and even HIV.
She's had a strong opinion on the recent trends for women cleaning their vaginas with cucumbers and Vicks' Vaporub.
She wrote: 'I once dated a guy who insinuated my vagina did not smell right.
For example, he thought my hair would be better if it were straight.
Sadly I took the bait, it wasn't.
'He thought I would look better if I dressed a certain way. Again I took the bait. I just felt worse.'
When it came around to telling me how my vagina could be better it finally clicked that this is a form of control that men often use.'
Fortunately I am an appropriately confident vagina expert and I dumped his sorry ass.
Dr Gunter went on to urge women to not fall into the same trap.
She said: 'If you think you have a medical condition, see a doctor.
If your partner insinuates that an artificial smell is preferable to the smell of a normal vagina they are the one who has an issue.'
Telling women how they can be better is a classic way of tapping into body image issues and honestly in my personal opinion it is a form of abuse.
Dr Gunter has previously stressed that women should be aware that douches are unnecessary and even dangerous as our intimate areas are designed to clean themselves.
She once tweeted: 'A vagina takes care of itself. Like a self cleaning oven.
However, it states that 'a strong vaginal odor for instance, a "fishy" smell might be abnormal and could indicate a problem.'
WHEN SHOULD I SEE A DOCTOR OVER YOUR VAGINAL ODOR?
It is completely normal for your vagina to have a slight odor.
Abnormal vaginal odor that happens because of infection or another problem is usually associated with other vaginal signs and symptoms such as itching, burning, irritation or discharge.
Common causes of abnormal vaginal odor include:
*.Bacterial vaginosis, this is an overgrowth of normally occurring vaginal bacteria and the most common vaginal infection that causes a vaginal odor.
*.Poor hygiene
*.A retained or forgotten tampon left in place for several days
*.Trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection also can lead to vaginal odor.
Chlamydia and gonorrhea infections usually don't cause vaginal odors. Neither do yeast infections.
Less commonly, abnormal vaginal odor may result from:
*.Rectovaginal fistula (an abnormal opening between the rectum and vagina that allows feces to leak into the vagina)
*.Cervical cancer
*.Vaginal cancer
If you're concerned about an abnormal or persistent vaginal odor, see your doctor for a vaginal exam especially if you have other signs and symptoms such as itching, burning, irritation or discharge.
In the meantime, to minimize vaginal odor:
1.Wash your external genital area: During regular baths or showers, use a very small amount of mild, unscented soap and lots of water.
2.Avoid douching: All healthy vaginas contain bacteria and yeast.
The normal acidity of your vagina keeps bacteria and yeast in check.
But douching can actually upset this delicate balance.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5031657/Vaginas-smell-Women-urged-DUMP-men-complain.html
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by darkmarky(m): 5:09am On Oct 31
Ok so what is the natural smell of vagina...?,
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Chipappii(m): 5:09am On Oct 31
The gynecologist, the smelling pusy, the owner of the smelling pusy, the smell itself, all of them are mad.
And they will still want you to eat them out.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Millsz(m): 5:09am On Oct 31
lemme pitch my tent here
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by dayleke(m): 5:40am On Oct 31
The V has its own sweet natural smell ........
Anything out of that is not acceptable.
Any shift to the right or left of that is a no no...
No powder smell and no fishy smell either....
If na powder smell or perf smell, she dey try cover up smtin....
If fishy smell, you know the rest.... OYO u dey..
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Mrkumareze(m): 5:43am On Oct 31
Some.peoole own do smell when they passing by, is that also natural?
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by QueenSekxy(f): 5:47am On Oct 31
the only time a vagina smells is when you have an infection and when you don't take proper care of your vagina..at least wash thoroughly with warm water ..2 times a day.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by QueenSekxy(f): 5:50am On Oct 31
And whites do smell also,,these Nigerian guys insulting 9ja babes about their vagina smell can also see for themselves
mtchew
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by DanseMacabre(m): 5:53am On Oct 31
Smell is smell, but not all smells are smells. There is a huge difference between aroma and odour but they are both 'smells'.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by EmyLeo(m): 6:02am On Oct 31
#Dirty girl's slogan, keep encouraging your kind...
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by IamPatriotic(m): 6:04am On Oct 31
Dirty gynecologist, I'm sure she hasn't come in contact with a virgina that truly smells, that's why she's encouraging dirty ability.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by iamdrfresh: 6:07am On Oct 31
of course it can smell but the kind of smell coming out matters...
I'm definitely not gon stay with a girl who smells like uncooked fish down there..
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by TRADELYN: 6:25am On Oct 31
You are right to an extent...you don't need warm water Ooo!
A mild soap with normal bathing water is OK.
QueenSekxy:
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Sanemind(m): 6:26am On Oct 31
Here to observe
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by QueenSekxy(f): 6:34am On Oct 31
TRADELYN:I prefer warm water though.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Samsimple(m): 6:37am On Oct 31
Smell pass smell oohh... Some smell from vagina can choke you
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by morbeta(m): 6:42am On Oct 31
QueenSekxy:
My dear Vagina must smell because it has rite of illuminifrious passage, which is of celestial design and structure. The hubbus minass of the La campaign properties (microbial activities) that resides in the interior is enough to generate constant gizmo of odours. So it of celestial understanding that vaginal odour must be......remember vagina is full of secrets >
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by QueenSekxy(f): 6:45am On Oct 31
morbeta:yeah..it has odour..
depends on which odour just like preek.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by morbeta(m): 6:48am On Oct 31
QueenSekxy:
One is of interior design..while the other is exteriorly prolonged. While one is easily maintained the other is complicated..
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by ChewingStick(m): 6:52am On Oct 31
Vomit is catching me... Op. i will vomit here oh.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by VampireeM(f): 6:55am On Oct 31
yeyerolling pls come tell us how your imaginary pussy smells
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Adaumunocha(f): 6:58am On Oct 31
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Adaumunocha(f): 6:59am On Oct 31
ChewingStick:Yimu, peeps like you eat it like you drinking orange...
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by naijaboiy: 6:59am On Oct 31
QueenSekxy:Who ever told you we didn’t know white girls vagina can also smell? Do you think they had a special kind of püssy that prevents them from having odors? Lol.
I think the issue of the insults is because some of you girls don’t actually take care of yourself as you should and you have a man. You don’t expect him to ignore it as if it’s nothing.
When he tries to tell you about it some of you go up angrily in defense making scathing remarks and all that. I don’t know what this gynecologist is insinuating, she has succeeded in making it look like a sexist issue.
Everything is not about feminism.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by twentyk(m): 7:03am On Oct 31
Smell like suya....
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by Henitan24(f): 7:05am On Oct 31
My vagina doesn't need to be cleaned up. It smells good already. Don't try to decorate. Don't believe him when he tells you it smells like rose petals when it's supposed to smell like pussy. Washing it thrice in a day with clean water is enough to give it its natural smell.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by hopsydboi(m): 7:12am On Oct 31
QueenSekxy:Some "smell" can make a man nose lose it original function!
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by yeyerolling: 7:12am On Oct 31
VampireeM:woe unto those carry fishy or dead rat pussy upandan
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by naijaboiy: 7:14am On Oct 31
Püssy should smell but it shouldn’t smell bad. If your man has a problem with the smell of your pussy then it probably doesn’t smell nice.
Suggesting it to you so you can do something about it shouldn’t be a big deal. If you’re gonna be dumping every man who tells you the truth, you might as well stay single so you deal with your vaginal smell alone.
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by dollyjoy(f): 7:17am On Oct 31
Every lady who come across this thread will claim to have an odorless Virgina. Who are those with smelly something
|Re: Your Vagina Should Smell And If Your Man Doesn't Like It DUMP Him, Gynecologist by tunatrezy(m): 7:19am On Oct 31
Mrkumareze:
lolzz na those ones wey just bala finish
