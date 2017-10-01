₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by TrapHedges(m): 9:06am
Police officer who abducted a raped a 14 year old girl in Anambra has been arrested, to be arraigned in court soon
The Anambra state police command says it has arrested police officer, Bara'u Garba, who abducted and raped a 14-year-old girl, Maryam, in Anambra state.
A statement released by the Delta state command says the erring police officer would soon be charged to court. Read the statement below
'The Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of F/No 275601 CPL Bara'u Garba attached to 7PMF Sokoto but deployed to Anambra State on special duty for the alleged abduction and defilement of a 14yrs old girl of Hausa Quarters in Asaba Delta State.
The erring policeman was arrested, defaulted and detained accordingly; and is facing Police internal disciplinary procedures. He will be arraigned before the appropriate Court of the land as soon as the criminal investigation against him is concluded.
This is indeed an isolated case and does not reflect the core values and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force. Justice will not only be done but seen to have been done.
Thank you.
CP GARBA BABA UMAR Psc
COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,
ANAMBRA STATE POLICE COMMAND,
AWKA'.
source : http://www.nemezu.com/2017/10/the-anambra-state-police-command-says.html?m=1
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by AntiWailer: 9:08am
Useless man.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Benjom(m): 9:16am
Good... Let them keep us updated on the final judgement.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by lucky999: 9:24am
even police dey rape what is this country turning into
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Florblu(f): 11:10am
This man family tree should have been cut down since they saw him in it.
How can someone be this unfortunate?
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Firefire(m): 11:10am
okay.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Firefire(m): 11:10am
lucky999:
The country is turning Up-Side-Down since one individual disrespect the court of law and seems to be above the rule of law.
Too bad.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by maxiuc(m): 11:10am
;Dg
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Oyindidi(f): 11:11am
Black face like black soup.
Anuofia
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Dasherz: 11:11am
his joystick needs to be ruptured too. ..
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by AishaBuhari: 11:11am
This news already made front page last week
What's wrong with the mods here
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:12am
See the mumu face. Wearing uniform wey dey tight am sef
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Qsscruz(m): 11:12am
He goat..He must have told her that police is your friend, so relax.. Lies from the pit of hell.. This country is a disgrace..
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by chibabe259(f): 11:12am
They should render his useless dick impotent.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by modelmike7(m): 11:12am
CASTRATE THE FOOL!!
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Pavore9: 11:12am
A good development.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by edgecution(m): 11:13am
Stupid cop. Just look at his pipe.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:13am
See him rock looking face. Son of lucifer
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by doctokwus: 11:13am
Thats what they are good at,sleeping,marrying or defiling minors,smoking glue and gayism.
It maybe an isolated case far as policemen are concerned but is commonplace from whence the culprit policeman hails from.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Adeoba10(m): 11:14am
We need to see his picture in handcuff.... Thunder fire you...
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by kingdaro(m): 11:14am
Too much play with the little girl alcohol one thing led to the other next thing gbam your status changes from police officer to rapist
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by sholla20(m): 11:14am
So,he couldn't find an adult galfriend or better still go to night club,na small pikin cum dey sweet am.ahhhhh, na wa oooo.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Benjaniblinks(m): 11:14am
This Man Sef....U No Fit Find Olosho Pay Am?
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Dasherz: 11:14am
Oyindidi:at least black soup (if there's any of that) will taste delicious. .. this man here even the arch devil knows he's a bigger one .. even some excrement looks nicer than that poo he calls a face
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Ygbolo: 11:15am
End of the road
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by BUHARIjubrin: 11:15am
nawao
When are they going to arrest Buhari for defiling Aisha at 9
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by izzy4shizzy(m): 11:15am
See him face
I wonder why policemen are in one sex scandal or the other...from thier oga at top down to d constable
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Oyindidi(f): 11:15am
Dasherz:no make me laugh. I agree with you.
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by castrol180(m): 11:15am
Really? Let wait and see, if you aren't going to be your brother's keeper or watch your brother's back...
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Mckandre(m): 11:16am
Dasherz:Ur imagination gives me the creeps
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Bari22(m): 11:16am
Good job
|Re: Policeman Who Kidnapped & Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl In Anambra Finally Arrested by Hadone(m): 11:17am
AishaBuhari:If something is not wrong with the mods, then something MUST be wrong with you for failure to differentiate between the last week post and this one. Last post is talking about committing the crime while this is a brand new story telling us about his arrest
