Police officer who abducted a raped a 14 year old girl in Anambra has been arrested, to be arraigned in court soon



The Anambra state police command says it has arrested police officer, Bara'u Garba, who abducted and raped a 14-year-old girl, Maryam, in Anambra state.

A statement released by the Delta state command says the erring police officer would soon be charged to court. Read the statement below

'The Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of F/No 275601 CPL Bara'u Garba attached to 7PMF Sokoto but deployed to Anambra State on special duty for the alleged abduction and defilement of a 14yrs old girl of Hausa Quarters in Asaba Delta State.

The erring policeman was arrested, defaulted and detained accordingly; and is facing Police internal disciplinary procedures. He will be arraigned before the appropriate Court of the land as soon as the criminal investigation against him is concluded.

This is indeed an isolated case and does not reflect the core values and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force. Justice will not only be done but seen to have been done.

Thank you.

CP GARBA BABA UMAR Psc

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

ANAMBRA STATE POLICE COMMAND,

AWKA'.





Good... Let them keep us updated on the final judgement. 1 Like

even police dey rape what is this country turning into 1 Like

How can someone be this unfortunate? 3 Likes

lucky999:

even police dey rape what is this country turning into





The country is turning Up-Side-Down since one individual disrespect the court of law and seems to be above the rule of law.





Too bad. The country is turning Up-Side-Down since one individual disrespect the court of law and seems to be above the rule of law.Too bad.

What's wrong with the mods here This news already made front page last weekWhat's wrong with the mods here

A good development.

It maybe an isolated case far as policemen are concerned but is commonplace from whence the culprit policeman hails from. 1 Like

We need to see his picture in handcuff.... Thunder fire you... 1 Like

When are they going to arrest Buhari for defiling Aisha at 9 nawaoWhen are they going to arrest Buhari for defiling Aisha at 9

I wonder why policemen are in one sex scandal or the other...from thier oga at top down to d constable

Really? Let wait and see, if you aren't going to be your brother's keeper or watch your brother's back...

