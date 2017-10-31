Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " (5091 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



So, a few days back, a Viral Post on Facebook, by a Guy, Enyeobi Donatus made round.



Apparently, Donatus gave an advise to guys on how to properly “rape” a lady. He wrote on his Facebook: “Well for the guys that are interested, before you rape make sure you punch her neck first so she can be unconscious, then it will be easy to get into her pants, am posting out of experience, take it or leave it.”



After his post, someone buzzed him via Direct Message, and urged him to take down the post.. But he didn’t, he stood by his words. Below is what he said;



An NGO, “Stand End to Rape” posted screenshots of his post, and urged anyone with information as regards how to find him, to come forward.



VIA :



cC; lalasticlala So, a few days back, a Viral Post on Facebook, by a Guy, Enyeobi Donatus made round.Apparently, Donatus gave an advise to guys on how to properly “rape” a lady. He wrote on his Facebook: “Well for the guys that are interested, before you rape make sure you punch her neck first so she can be unconscious, then it will be easy to get into her pants, am posting out of experience, take it or leave it.”After his post, someone buzzed him via Direct Message, and urged him to take down the post.. But he didn’t, he stood by his words. Below is what he said;An NGO, “Stand End to Rape” posted screenshots of his post, and urged anyone with information as regards how to find him, to come forward.VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/enyeobi-donatus-wanted/ cC; lalasticlala

He certainly belongs in the zoo... Hopeless idi-ot 1 Like

mudda fu@cking E-diot

Imagine the level of pain this guy has put women through. This is a sad and barbaric individual, it pains me to see jungle justice but someone like this will be a good statistics for jungle justice. 4 Likes 1 Share

Wao

Put bounty on the nigga, and watch his friends snitch on him 11 Likes

He who the gods want to destroy, they first make mad! 11 Likes 1 Share

He will use his mouth to fan himself like hand fan soon





O ma to fenu fera bi abebe laipe 1 Like

He looks mentally unstable

He's gonna end up in jail soon!

I'm against abortions but when i see individuals like this, i always have a rethink





An abortion could have prevented this failure from existence





psychopath 1 Like

What kind of mo'R'on sleeps with an unconscious woman? A psycho I guess 2 Likes

Pussý landed the bìtch in trouble.



Well truth is they will never find him until there is a bounty on him. Trust Nigerians to locate him within 24hrs 1 Like

Seems the quest to trend on social media has made some people to go insane. Really don't think the guy really is a rapist, might have posted it just for him to trend. 4 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes, married people need condom, not because of std o, just to block children like this from coming into this world 2 Likes

This boy is foolishly stupid

His village People are strong

We have sick people in this world. Just too sick

Rape is not something to joke with



and TBH I don't know what's enjoyable in raping someone, I feel the most enjoyable part of sex is not the cumming but the journey to it, its enjoyable when your partner is responding to your moves and it gives some sort of high, this makes me think that rape would hardly be enjoyable for the perpetrator 2 Likes

Good

They guy is a fool of first order. He should be brought to book

e fink u can just coman talk on social media anyhow?....kontinu running ooo

Some people just like wahala.. All I see are crazy people

What a foolish boy.

These kind of people need not mingle with normal human beings.

There are still a good number of them out there.

#Saynotorape 1 Like

teejay4all:

So someone can't teach how to rape in Peace? Well his wife might get the practical lesson

Imagine what you posted here. You need to be raped in your cancerous anus so that you can know what women go through. Eediot. Imagine what you posted here. You need to be raped in your cancerous anus so that you can know what women go through. Eediot. 1 Like

When you finally find him, punch his neck till he's unconscious and shove a mopping stick down is a*s 1 Like







May be the father will bring him.





I trust Nigerians









Join me in earning just employ me for the search. Getting him is simple just tag it with a reward.May be the father will bring him.I trust NigeriansJoin me in earning just employ me for the search.