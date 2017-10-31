₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by 36govs: 9:18am
So, a few days back, a Viral Post on Facebook, by a Guy, Enyeobi Donatus made round.
Apparently, Donatus gave an advise to guys on how to properly “rape” a lady. He wrote on his Facebook: “Well for the guys that are interested, before you rape make sure you punch her neck first so she can be unconscious, then it will be easy to get into her pants, am posting out of experience, take it or leave it.”
After his post, someone buzzed him via Direct Message, and urged him to take down the post.. But he didn’t, he stood by his words. Below is what he said;
An NGO, “Stand End to Rape” posted screenshots of his post, and urged anyone with information as regards how to find him, to come forward.
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by 36govs: 9:29am
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Benjom(m): 9:31am
He certainly belongs in the zoo... Hopeless idi-ot
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by boman2014: 3:56pm
mudda fu@cking E-diot
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by 9jvirgin(m): 4:35pm
Imagine the level of pain this guy has put women through. This is a sad and barbaric individual, it pains me to see jungle justice but someone like this will be a good statistics for jungle justice.
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by coolthesystem(m): 4:35pm
Wao
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Jilam: 4:35pm
Put bounty on the nigga, and watch his friends snitch on him
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by careytommy7(m): 4:36pm
He who the gods want to destroy, they first make mad!
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Harbeyg09(m): 4:36pm
He will use his mouth to fan himself like hand fan soon
O ma to fenu fera bi abebe laipe
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by FarahAideed: 4:37pm
He looks mentally unstable
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by modelmike7(m): 4:37pm
He's gonna end up in jail soon!
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by numerouno01(m): 4:37pm
I'm against abortions but when i see individuals like this, i always have a rethink
An abortion could have prevented this failure from existence
psychopath
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Bluetooth2: 4:37pm
What kind of mo'R'on sleeps with an unconscious woman? A psycho I guess
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Papiikush: 4:37pm
Pussý landed the bìtch in trouble.
Well truth is they will never find him until there is a bounty on him. Trust Nigerians to locate him within 24hrs
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Olalan(m): 4:37pm
Seems the quest to trend on social media has made some people to go insane. Really don't think the guy really is a rapist, might have posted it just for him to trend.
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by lollypeezle(m): 4:37pm
Sometimes, married people need condom, not because of std o, just to block children like this from coming into this world
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by asawanathegreat(m): 4:37pm
This boy is foolishly stupid
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Lakeside79(m): 4:37pm
His village People are strong
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by step1: 4:37pm
We have sick people in this world. Just too sick
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by hopefulLandlord: 4:37pm
Rape is not something to joke with
and TBH I don't know what's enjoyable in raping someone, I feel the most enjoyable part of sex is not the cumming but the journey to it, its enjoyable when your partner is responding to your moves and it gives some sort of high, this makes me think that rape would hardly be enjoyable for the perpetrator
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Evablizin(f): 4:38pm
Good
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Teobaba(m): 4:38pm
They guy is a fool of first order. He should be brought to book
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by freshboy88(m): 4:39pm
e fink u can just coman talk on social media anyhow?....kontinu running ooo
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by spartan50(m): 4:39pm
Some people just like wahala.. All I see are crazy people
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by afroniger: 4:39pm
What a foolish boy.
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Sirheny007(m): 4:39pm
These kind of people need not mingle with normal human beings.
There are still a good number of them out there.
#Saynotorape
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by 9jvirgin(m): 4:39pm
teejay4all:
Imagine what you posted here. You need to be raped in your cancerous anus so that you can know what women go through. Eediot.
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Lemonade01(m): 4:40pm
When you finally find him, punch his neck till he's unconscious and shove a mopping stick down is a*s
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by ekensi01(m): 4:40pm
Getting him is simple just tag it with a reward.
May be the father will bring him.
I trust Nigerians
Join me in earning just employ me for the search.
|Re: Facebook Rape Instructor Enyeobi Donatus Wanted By " Stand End To Rape NGO " by Giddymoney(m): 4:40pm
See the mofo face self
