Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by dainformant(m): 9:40am
A Nigerian man identified as Nasir has revealed his surprise after seeing some items being used by Nigerians commonly in a Turkish Museum. According to him, the authorities put the items in the Turkish museum because they are old and no longer in use....

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-surprised-finding-items-turkish-museum-photos.html

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by iamJ(m): 9:44am
grin
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by olatade(m): 9:44am
Nigeria...A fourth world country cry

42 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by Evablizin(f): 10:17am
grin


Omoh see charcoal iron weh dem design with white paint,i don forget the colour of ma own,wetin be that colour self? grin grin grin

17 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:22am
most of these our leaders should be kept in museum or in the zoo

Nigeria is the only con3 that recycle dumb sh!t
most of our tailors here in naija uses this







the only tin I will do for Nigerians is to cry for them

9 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by 1shortblackboy: 10:45am
charcoal iron lwkmd. a tailor in Naija who does not have a charcoal iron is that one a tailor?

62 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by 2horsePOWER(m): 10:51am
1shortblackboy:
charcoal iron lwkmd. a tailor in Naija who does not have a charcoal iron is that one a tailor?

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by thesolutions: 11:04am
If they donate those to Nigeria, they will be helping a lot of people in their business.

So much waste of resourceful products around the world.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by Benita27(f): 11:13am
All he snapped are actually obsolete. From the charcoal Iron, black n white Television, the cooker to sewing machine.

Aside the charcoal Iron and black n white television, the cooker and sewing machine have been rebranded.
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by Learnstuffs(m): 11:18am
Which means Nigeria is still a museum grin

15 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by ada9ja(f): 11:23am
celebrating Naija


will start my soon
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by adetoroamos(m): 11:23am
lolz..... we r still using this in Nigeria naw,
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by Ygbolo: 11:30am
Wetin person no go see
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by lelvin(m): 11:30am
Hehe... Although ah was expecting to see baba's pant grin

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by Gulderbottle85: 11:30am
Evablizin:
grin


Omoh see charcoal iron weh dem design with white paint,i don forget the colour of ma own,wetin be that colour self? grin grin grin



Wait make I epp you think am

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by parzdor(m): 11:30am
eaa
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by CaptainJeffry: 11:31am
That sewing machine is still in my vilage house. My parents got it as a wedding gift in the 80s. cheesy

5 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 11:32am
k
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by rotexteymie(f): 11:32am
Chineke angry
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by Mashdee: 11:32am
Ayam Speechless
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by modelmike7(m): 11:32am
Wow. Interesting. Singer Singer, good old singer!!!
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by khalids: 11:32am
So sorry to be spamming the front page......
Please urgent help is needed
http://www.nairaland.com/4136217/bukky-needs-urgent-medical#61936704
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by EWAagoyin(m): 11:33am
Benita27:
All he snapped are actually obsolete. From the charcoal Iron, black n white Television, the cooker to sewing machine.

Aside the charcoal Iron and black n white television, the cooker and sewing machine have been rebranded.
abeg where you see cooker

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by TRUTH2020: 11:33am
THE ZOO IS GOOD FOR NOTHING OTHER THAN KILLING OF HER CITIZENS
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by AishaBuhari: 11:33am
1shortblackboy:
charcoal iron lwkmd. a tailor in Naija who does not have a charcoal iron is that one a tailor?
We're still in the 19th century cheesy

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by thunderbabs(m): 11:33am
DOUBLEWAHALA:
most of these our leaders should be kept in museum or in the zoo

Nigeria is the only con3 that recycle dumb sh!t
most of our tailors here in naija uses this

Na water plenty for your eyes







the only tin I will do for Nigerians is to cry for them
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by jerryBoss1(m): 11:33am
My Ipob brothers & Nwamaikpe will say Pres Buhari should be put inside the same museum with his ideology and cabals grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by Livefreeordieha(m): 11:34am
DOUBLEWAHALA:
most of these our leaders should be kept in museum or in the zoo

Nigeria is the only con3 that recycle dumb sh!t
most of our tailors here in naija uses this







the only tin I will do for Nigerians is to cry for them
are u saying u have no plans of atikulating like the moronz spamming us with his campaign tricks here....������
Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by Nymeria247(m): 11:34am
Benita27:
All he snapped are actually obsolete. From the charcoal Iron, black n white Television, the cooker to sewing machine.

Aside the charcoal Iron and black n white television, the cooker and sewing machine have been rebranded.

There is no cooker. I hope it is not the gramophone that you are calling cooker?

8 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by PETUK(m): 11:34am
I almost mistook it for someone's house, because it's a regular house utensils for 9ja

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV by thedondada(m): 11:34am
These things that are still in many homes in Nigeria.

Charcoal iron and that sewing machine are normal resources of the Nigerian tailor. Even those who are fashion designers have them in the backroom out of sight.

That tv is still in many peoples homes.

If you still use that tape player in this time chai. The change should begin with you.

Museum of all places. We are a 5th world country.

1 Like

