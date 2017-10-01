Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian Man Visited A Museum In Turkey, Saw Charcoal Iron, Black & White TV (14748 Views)

Source; A Nigerian man identified as Nasir has revealed his surprise after seeing some items being used by Nigerians commonly in a Turkish Museum. According to him, the authorities put the items in the Turkish museum because they are old and no longer in use....Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-surprised-finding-items-turkish-museum-photos.html

Omoh see charcoal iron weh dem design with white paint,i don forget the colour of ma own,wetin be that colour self?

most of these our leaders should be kept in museum or in the zoo



Nigeria is the only con3 that recycle dumb sh!t

most of our tailors here in naija uses this















the only tin I will do for Nigerians is to cry for them 9 Likes

charcoal iron lwkmd. a tailor in Naija who does not have a charcoal iron is that one a tailor?

charcoal iron lwkmd. a tailor in Naija who does not have a charcoal iron is that one a tailor?

If they donate those to Nigeria, they will be helping a lot of people in their business.



So much waste of resourceful products around the world. 1 Like

All he snapped are actually obsolete. From the charcoal Iron, black n white Television, the cooker to sewing machine.



Aside the charcoal Iron and black n white television, the cooker and sewing machine have been rebranded.

Which means Nigeria is still a museum 15 Likes

lolz..... we r still using this in Nigeria naw,

That sewing machine is still in my vilage house. My parents got it as a wedding gift in the 80s.

Wow. Interesting. Singer Singer, good old singer!!!



All he snapped are actually obsolete. From the charcoal Iron, black n white Television, the cooker to sewing machine.



abeg where you see cooker

THE ZOO IS GOOD FOR NOTHING OTHER THAN KILLING OF HER CITIZENS

We're still in the 19th century

most of these our leaders should be kept in museum or in the zoo



Nigeria is the only con3 that recycle dumb sh!t

most of our tailors here in naija uses this



the only tin I will do for Nigerians is to cry for them

My Ipob brothers & Nwamaikpe will say Pres Buhari should be put inside the same museum with his ideology and cabals

most of these our leaders should be kept in museum or in the zoo



Nigeria is the only con3 that recycle dumb sh!t

most of our tailors here in naija uses this















are u saying u have no plans of atikulating like the moronz spamming us with his campaign tricks here....

All he snapped are actually obsolete. From the charcoal Iron, black n white Television, the cooker to sewing machine.



Aside the charcoal Iron and black n white television, the cooker and sewing machine have been rebranded.

There is no cooker. I hope it is not the gramophone that you are calling cooker?

I almost mistook it for someone's house, because it's a regular house utensils for 9ja