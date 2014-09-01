₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,200 members, 3,884,592 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 12:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) (1995 Views)
|Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by Sakie: 10:16am
The beautiful actress just shared this cute throwback photo of her self at 10years which she captioned
"A return to innocence"
Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba57CUKhxKD/
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by iamJ(m): 10:17am
see armpit like fried chicken wing
#No Filter Attitude
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by biacan(f): 10:20am
fyn girl....... but den say wen I dey small I be like oyibo
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by cyndy1000(f): 10:33am
wao pretty right from childhood didn't change at all
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by ouzo1(m): 10:36am
biacan:
In ice prince's voice somebody lied
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by modelmike7(m): 12:16pm
Beautiful from birth....
Same smile, SAME COMPLEXION.
Not like some of them that would have bleached from this lovely chocolate/ebony complexion to an oyibo, that even their family members won't be able to recognising them.
#TeamEbony&NaturalFairComplexion
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by GodblessNig247(m): 12:16pm
biacan:
Pic pls
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by superior1: 12:16pm
The innocence don comot cloth now bah?
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by joystickextendr: 12:17pm
not bad
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by GodblessNig247(m): 12:17pm
The facial look did not change.
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by BizLifeE: 12:17pm
What is my business with this?
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by Maj196(m): 12:17pm
V
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by TheSCRYPT: 12:17pm
iamJ:
Stale.
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 12:17pm
Since they have murdered all the snakes in Nigeria,
We will continue to bear seeing this kind of irrelevant news on the front page..
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by LagosismyHome(f): 12:17pm
Nice.....no change at look. still looks exactly the same
fine girl beautiful woman
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by chuks34(m): 12:17pm
shes beautiful as always
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by Antoeni(m): 12:18pm
Follow come beauty
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by booqee(f): 12:18pm
wow really beautiful from the beginning..
the beauty remained, same as her complexion unlike most of the ladies these days that have turned from black to white...
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by teacherbim(f): 12:18pm
Beautiful then and now,I so much like her,she has no bad records in the entertainment industry also doing good in her marriage
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by Sava4: 12:19pm
Akande is a biafra name, not a Yoruba name...
Buhari most remove foregner from biafra in government..
Trade does not mean. Biafra can not be in government in a trade.
Biafra can not be appointed into any government position in state or in abuja
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by chloride6: 12:19pm
How you know how to make Amala?
Your billionaire father in law needs lots of Amala.
Ibadan men don't joke with Amala.
Nice picture by the way
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by iamceemeon(f): 12:19pm
Nice
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by Yameater(f): 12:20pm
iamJ:See your mouth like ojionu
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by Pavore9: 12:21pm
Retained her complexion.
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by SlayQueenSlayer: 12:21pm
biacan:
Wetin con appun to you Na?
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by maxiuc(m): 12:22pm
|Re: Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) by Gudgudz: 12:22pm
Beautiful woman.
(0) (Reply)
Scholarship / Exclusive: Busta Rhymes To Remix Faze's Originality [his Best African Song] / Hybikay Vs Wizkid , Two Young Talent: Check Out
Viewing this topic: topgun98, austinauto(m), smilingface(m), MisterGrace, silvester2012, teacherbim(f), miltonchux(m), sanpipita(m), Google63(m), chloride6, SOGOABIJA(m), Samjay009(m), bayulll011, PrincessNazor(f), StoneColdBiceps(m), Dandsome, Dare14, Titay(f), people3, elysian777, okadoo, babadee1(m), Egein(m), iyatrustee(f), afredgeorge1477, lovelove2323, peacebe1815, Biddypearl(f), leexey(m), fanifowose, djojo(m), chike1147, Obierika, EvaJael(f), Roseey0(f), Bis1234(f), Horluwatomisihn(f), bolanlesdiary, aleeyus(m), markode777, FESPO(m), marelmedia, edgeP(m), Mattiegold, Geogeo1, beethoven, olaruchi, Deseo(f), Sholexyz(m), DABMarkNig2019, anitank(f), propertydeyng, osayuwamwen(m), Jethrolite(m), SlayQueenSlayer, ENGINEous(m), Dannjay(m), bobofellaini(m), Nevee, mallamabank, SAJA, KingOvo(m), HananHezron, Chevalier(m), ebullient19(f), honeyjoyce(f), walearoy(m), phyphor, tdbankplc, Phaanie, dominique(f), Benjom(m), fedundiran(m), Ryhzome, IVORY2009(m), webminister, gentle136(m), kilokeys(m), Spidermon, Tolutheo(m), kingdaro(m), kcprince, Erngie(f), sandypees, Daddyboy101(m), bayo4sure87, genxris, Louis03, DeepSight(m), vanpeele, loodba, Martins3973, breakeven, walcuts(m), Gruvychuky(f), laescatua(m), Lordseyad(m), freshmann, restructure, levisglory, Awoo88, macphilip, Romeo3(m), fascowilly(m), gesin, tetelogo, sowetto(m), Tweetysparkles(f), Larrydogged07, krownjoy97, Afam4eva(m), Gomd and 203 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9