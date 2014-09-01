Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dakore Egbuson Akande As A 10-Year-Old Girl (Throwback Photo) (1995 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





"A return to innocence"



Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba57CUKhxKD/



The beautiful actress just shared this cute throwback photo of her self at 10years which she captionedSource:

see armpit like fried chicken wing





#No Filter Attitude 1 Like

fyn girl....... but den say wen I dey small I be like oyibo 1 Like

wao pretty right from childhood didn't change at all 1 Like

biacan:

fyn girl....... but den say wen I dey small I be like oyibo



In ice prince's voice somebody lied In ice prince's voice somebody lied 1 Like

Beautiful from birth....

Same smile, SAME COMPLEXION.

Not like some of them that would have bleached from this lovely chocolate/ebony complexion to an oyibo, that even their family members won't be able to recognising them.



#TeamEbony&NaturalFairComplexion

biacan:

fyn girl....... but den say wen I dey small I be like oyibo

Pic pls Pic pls

The innocence don comot cloth now bah?

not bad





Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys not badMeanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys

The facial look did not change. 1 Like

What is my business with this?







Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng

V

iamJ:

see armpit like fried chicken wing





#No Filter Attitude

Stale. Stale. 1 Like



We will continue to bear seeing this kind of irrelevant news on the front page..

Since they have murdered all the snakes in Nigeria,We will continue to bear seeing this kind of irrelevant news on the front page..

Nice.....no change at look. still looks exactly the same



fine girl beautiful woman

shes beautiful as always 1 Like

Follow come beauty

wow really beautiful from the beginning..



the beauty remained, same as her complexion unlike most of the ladies these days that have turned from black to white...

Beautiful then and now,I so much like her,she has no bad records in the entertainment industry also doing good in her marriage 1 Like





Akande is a biafra name, not a Yoruba name...



Buhari most remove foregner from biafra in government..



Trade does not mean. Biafra can not be in government in a trade.



Biafra can not be appointed into any government position in state or in abuja Akande is a biafra name, not a Yoruba name...Buhari most remove foregner from biafra in government..Trade does not mean. Biafra can not be in government in a trade.Biafra can not be appointed into any government position in state or in abuja





Your billionaire father in law needs lots of Amala.



Ibadan men don't joke with Amala.



Nice picture by the way How you know how to make Amala?Your billionaire father in law needs lots of Amala.Ibadan men don't joke with Amala.Nice picture by the way

Nice

iamJ:

see armpit like fried chicken wing





#No Filter Attitude See your mouth like ojionu See your mouth like ojionu

Retained her complexion.

biacan:

fyn girl....... but den say wen I dey small I be like oyibo

Wetin con appun to you Na? Wetin con appun to you Na?