Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador"
Abuja Based popular artist brothers, Mamuzee Twins have flagged-off one of their many projects to empower young male and female Nigerians through a pageant contest " Miss And Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador". The first ever contest designed to educate the masses and the contestants on the importance of knowing the Mineral resources and general knowledge of the Nigerian nation.
Speaking to cross section of journalists in Abuja during the unveiling, the Mamuzee Twins said that the contest is not the usual pageant we see every other time but an Initiative to encourage Nigerians to know their country and what makes it the giant of Africa. According to them " the Miss & Mr Nigerian Resources Ambassador entails that the contestant possesses the three Bees - which is Brain, Boldness and Beautiful and must have the knowledge of the natural, Mineral and Human resources inherent in Nigeria"
The unisex contest which involves winning cash and cars is also designed to promote made in Nigeria product as the star prizes of cars are made by Innoson Motors. The most anticipated pageant show is already attracting contestants between the ages of 18 to 35 years old as forms are begining to sell like hot cake.
Watch the Unveiling Of the Made in Nigeria star Prizes by Innoson Motors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mo8pR9L2wcE
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/10/wow-mamuzee-twins-unveil-innoson-made.html?m=0
1 Share
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by itspzpics(m): 10:41am
Ohhh nice
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:44am
@alexreports
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by PenisCaP: 10:55am
Mamuzee ? . Wait,, are they The singers of "YAHOOZEE"
God knows if they have been perfoming in the cave.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by colizee(m): 10:56am
This guys still dey exist?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by helphelp: 10:56am
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Obierika: 10:58am
Good way to re-launch themselves...
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Tintinnoty(m): 10:59am
Wow
the resemblance no be for here
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by AutoReportNG: 10:59am
Hmmmm
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Dething: 10:59am
That is a good promo for made in Nigeria products. But why will a man get an SUV while the lady will get a sedan? I hope there is gender equality here.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by tuna4servi(m): 11:00am
Noted and seen
1 Like
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by smithsydny(m): 11:00am
ewelcomed
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Ygbolo: 11:01am
Support local brands
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Getintouch2004(m): 11:03am
Dething:
My thought as well
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by ikorodureporta: 11:05am
In d absence of psquare
1 Like
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by chuksjuve(m): 11:06am
Support our local brand
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by okenwaa(m): 11:06am
I think say "igboo" bn craze one of them
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by anitapreeti(f): 11:07am
Nice
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Mckandre(m): 11:08am
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Sirheny007(m): 11:08am
PenisCaP:
This your Moniker..
I tire..
3 Likes
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by holyidol: 11:11am
Good one, there is nothing like patronizing our own made!
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by PenisCaP: 11:16am
Sirheny007:
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Magnifico2000: 11:24am
I guess psquare are in disharmony and too ecpensive to contract thats why they went for these pple.
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by dayleke(m): 11:26am
Lol....
NLers at it again.
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Antoeni(m): 11:30am
Mamuzee twins still dey together,and Psquare don Scatter,maybe because no Jude for Der family
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by jerryBoss1(m): 11:45am
Another reason to bleep young girls I like that idea
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by castrol180(m): 12:00pm
Another olosho and pedophile in the making...
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by bullbull: 12:15pm
Foregin Made. Car.. like this is bad for economy
|Re: Mamuzee Twins Unveil Innoson Cars For "Miss & Mr Nigeria Resources Ambassador" by Kagarko(m): 12:24pm
jerryBoss1:
what do you mean with the picture? And if what I'm thinking is correct then you deserve to be banned.
Seun need to do something about this guy honestly.
picture carrying Islamic text relating it to bleeping or pageantry.
