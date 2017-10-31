₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by britzreus: 3:22pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today met the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, 24 hours after he appointed him..
Recall, President Muhammad Buhari formally sacked suspended Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal. M. Lawal yesterday and replaced him with Boss Mustapha who until his appointment was the Director General of the Nigeria inland Waterways.
Now, the president has met with the new SGF, hails from Adamawa state.
This was made known by the presidency's official twitter account..
They tweeted;
President @MBuhari met with the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the State House, today.
See photos below;
See tweet below;
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by britzreus: 3:23pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by chibabe259(f): 3:25pm
Looters of Nigeria LTD.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by SecondEva: 3:29pm
Please do us proud. we dont want to hear anything about grass cutting this time around.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 3:32pm
WHY ALWAYS FROM NORTH?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by adem30: 4:23pm
Please represent the Northern Christians well this time around
All the best
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 4:31pm
Good job but this appointment has no bearing with good times or good things to come. In some countries, appointments are celebrated because of what the appointees are bringing on board. What do we call this senseless appointment.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 4:32pm
Boss... Wow the guy is actually taller than Buhari
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 4:34pm
As if u r just meeting him for d first time. Pls tell us something new
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 4:34pm
APC/OBJ/TINUBU cutting ATIKU'S wing since 1809BC
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by Giddymoney(m): 4:34pm
2 months from now, u people will start shouting thief here and there
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by MrDandy(m): 4:34pm
why must he be a northerner?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by Rapuru14: 4:34pm
Government of dullards by dullards and for dullardeens.
Ride on Baba
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by Spylord48: 4:35pm
Is like buhari is dumb.I never hear his voice for a long time now.Only pictures and nothing else, not even a single word .It seems he Is getting shy these days
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by spartan50(m): 4:35pm
Northern agenda.. Am tired of this country
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 4:35pm
Buhari is no longer the tallest person in the Villa.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by Winners72(m): 4:35pm
Wetin 2 dictionaries dey do on baba table?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by awikonko(m): 4:35pm
Congrats to him.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by ourchoice(m): 4:35pm
They don't care about the ordinary Nigerians, don't be fooled, they joined politics to become wealthy and live free life and loot for their children and great grandchildren!
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by pawesome(m): 4:35pm
Abeg no cut grass fr IDP
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by biggy26: 4:35pm
I heard he is the first cousin of Babachir. So it looks like pmb compensated d family. He must have said: 'you see, i didn't want to sack your son but the people put pressure on me. Bring another of your son to fill in d blank.'
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by raphaeladeyele: 4:35pm
wishes u success in ur new office
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 4:35pm
What are they cooking for nigerians?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 4:36pm
clevvermind:MUMU is just a replacement not a new post.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by xtreemk: 4:39pm
SGF IS FOR CHRISTIANS... I DONT KNOW WHY... NIGERIA BELONGS TO EVERYBODY... BUHARI WANT TO CHRISTANISE NIGERIA
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:39pm
...and as always, the 'red cap' VP is always there to welcome new appointees...
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 4:40pm
DrRasheed:SO THE REPLACEMENT MUST COME FROM THE NORTH? PLS NO INSULT OK.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by godox2(m): 4:44pm
clevvermind:
BECAUSE NORTH IS IN NIGERIA AND THERE MUST BE ONLY 1 SGF, WHICH MUST COME FROM NIGERIA.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by ask4double(m): 4:45pm
Nice shoe SGF Sir......
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by godox2(m): 4:46pm
PRUDENT AND ASTUTE LEADERS.
BOSS FOR 2023.!
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) by TundeHashim(m): 4:48pm
MrDandy:The North has the President, The South has the VP, the SGF must go to the North while the next ranking cabinet Minister comes from the south...That's how it's been done. during GEJ, his SGF were all from the south. Also during Yar'aduas tenure, his SGF (babagana kingibe - Borno) was also from the North...That's the power sharing between our elites, especially at the Federal Executive Council
