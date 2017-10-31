Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets With Boss Mustapha, New SGF (Photos) (4954 Views)

Recall, President Muhammad Buhari formally sacked suspended Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal. M. Lawal yesterday and replaced him with Boss Mustapha who until his appointment was the Director General of the Nigeria inland Waterways.



Now, the president has met with the new SGF, hails from Adamawa state.



This was made known by the presidency's official twitter account..



They tweeted;



President @MBuhari met with the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the State House, today.



See photos below;







See tweet below;



Looters of Nigeria LTD. 3 Likes 1 Share

Please do us proud. we dont want to hear anything about grass cutting this time around.

WHY ALWAYS FROM NORTH?

Please represent the Northern Christians well this time around



All the best 2 Likes

Good job but this appointment has no bearing with good times or good things to come. In some countries, appointments are celebrated because of what the appointees are bringing on board. What do we call this senseless appointment. 1 Like

Boss... Wow the guy is actually taller than Buhari

As if u r just meeting him for d first time. Pls tell us something new

APC/OBJ/TINUBU cutting ATIKU'S wing since 1809BC 2 Likes

2 months from now, u people will start shouting thief here and there

why must he be a northerner?

Government of dullards by dullards and for dullardeens.

Ride on Baba

Is like buhari is dumb.I never hear his voice for a long time now.Only pictures and nothing else, not even a single word .It seems he Is getting shy these days

Northern agenda.. Am tired of this country

Buhari is no longer the tallest person in the Villa.

Wetin 2 dictionaries dey do on baba table? 1 Like

Congrats to him.

They don't care about the ordinary Nigerians, don't be fooled, they joined politics to become wealthy and live free life and loot for their children and great grandchildren!



Abeg no cut grass fr IDP 1 Like

I heard he is the first cousin of Babachir. So it looks like pmb compensated d family. He must have said: 'you see, i didn't want to sack your son but the people put pressure on me. Bring another of your son to fill in d blank.'

wishes u success in ur new office 1 Like

What are they cooking for nigerians?

clevvermind:

WHY ALWAYS FROM NORTH? MUMU is just a replacement not a new post. MUMU is just a replacement not a new post. 1 Like

SGF IS FOR CHRISTIANS... I DONT KNOW WHY... NIGERIA BELONGS TO EVERYBODY... BUHARI WANT TO CHRISTANISE NIGERIA 1 Like

...and as always, the 'red cap' VP is always there to welcome new appointees...

DrRasheed:



MUMU is just a replacement not a new post. SO THE REPLACEMENT MUST COME FROM THE NORTH? PLS NO INSULT OK. SO THE REPLACEMENT MUST COME FROM THE NORTH? PLS NO INSULT OK.

clevvermind:

WHY ALWAYS FROM NORTH?

BECAUSE NORTH IS IN NIGERIA AND THERE MUST BE ONLY 1 SGF, WHICH MUST COME FROM NIGERIA. BECAUSE NORTH IS IN NIGERIA AND THERE MUST BE ONLY 1 SGF, WHICH MUST COME FROM NIGERIA.

Nice shoe SGF Sir......

PRUDENT AND ASTUTE LEADERS.

BOSS FOR 2023.!