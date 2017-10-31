₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos
|Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by kobo123: 4:05pm
Tiwa Savage’s son with Tunji ‘Tee Billz’ Balogun is just too adorable.
Popular Nigerian music artist Tiwa Savage shares adorable photos her baby, Jamil Balogun all swagged up in red outfit and blinks on his neck.
See photos below..
http://edition.soundoro.com/tiwa-savages-son-jami-swagged-new-photos/
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by Swaggzkid: 4:09pm
Isokay
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by itspzpics(m): 4:37pm
Oya cute kid
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by childrenday15(m): 4:55pm
Nice one
If anybody try to steal my 3rd to comment....THUNDER
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by Johnbosco77(m): 4:55pm
Fyn boy....
Money join to maketh a pickin to fyn
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by Spaxon(f): 4:55pm
Lovely
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by taiyesoul(m): 4:55pm
T Billz right now...
4 Likes
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by oluwasegun007(m): 4:55pm
o boi.... blood is thicker than water oooo
this boi resemble n papa...
fyn boi.
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by nextstep(m): 4:56pm
OK... Halloween costume... dressed like LL Cool J circa 1989
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by Amberon11: 4:56pm
And people used to call this kid ugly.
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by ayxmania: 4:56pm
Jamil,
Don't follow your mom's lifestyle (she's a badass smoker), also ignore your dad's junkie lifestyle. Choose a good and responsible life for yourself. The sky is your starting point.
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by CEEcey(f): 4:56pm
The boy get big head
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 4:56pm
I hope the boy know him fada oo?
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by enemyofprogress: 4:57pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by chimerase2: 4:58pm
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by Redhot111(m): 4:58pm
So this fyn boy go dey see him mama dey Unclad upandan in the name of music. Hmmmm thank God 4 my mama oo
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by seki86: 4:58pm
Cute boy
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by inotice: 5:00pm
Good old memories.I remember the days of JAMIL yoghurt we do buy when coming back from school in the hot blazing sun.Sold for twenty twenty naira then.nice ice cream.No be now.You there not find ice cream of that same quality for even 200naira.#Bringbackoldnaija.
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by naptu2: 5:00pm
He's dressed up to look like LL Cool J in 1985-1989.
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:00pm
Money is good oo, o boy double your hustle my pikin must fine pass these cute boy ooo
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by isetilaye: 5:05pm
tiwa is really taking good care of this handsome young fella
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by teresafaith(f): 5:05pm
I gat to be honest this jam jam abi which kin mumu name him mama dey call am no fine, just average even gan sef na money make am dey dat average
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by ifedayor: 5:06pm
Cute boy
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by Oluwatosin678(m): 5:07pm
dat adidas na fake
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by Ishilove: 5:11pm
naptu2:He is definitely channeling LL Cool J
|Re: Jamil Balogun, Tiwa Savage's Son Swagged Up In New Photos by cameeeeel(m): 5:13pm
cute boy
