₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,412 members, 3,885,175 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 05:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) (1356 Views)
|Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:12pm
As shared by a facebook user Mbam Ifeanyi Gabriel, it actually happened today during their final clearance at Abi LGA cross river state.
The dude proposed publicly and she gladly said "YES". They both will be doing their POP in two days time (Nov 2nd, 2017), when they will round up their service programme.
I think guy should look for work first or Is it a nice move by the dude?
Checks friends comments
https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1197546750389386&id=100004022173062&set=gm.1732308993508030&source=48
1 Like
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:13pm
Comments
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 4:37pm
NEVER RUSH INTO PROPOSING TO A GIRL YOU MET IN LESS THAN 12MONTHS.
A lifetime commitment require a great deal of care.
I wish them speedy move to the alter sha.
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by Yhelay(m): 4:49pm
camera stunt...we know that kind thing
1 Like
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:02pm
these people are now playing with marriage .that's why there's high level of divorce.
the thing don't carry dignity anymore
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by instinctg(m): 5:10pm
no be by this o, kneeling down doesn't put food on the table nor pay the bills cos when the chips are down, those 3 riff raffs with their hands up in the picture won't be able to save your behind.
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by Kevosky: 5:11pm
Someone you've barely known for 9 months. Anyways, congrats
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by ItsAnderson: 5:12pm
Might be fake
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:12pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by webgenius234(m): 5:12pm
how romantic......
run very far from naijataxi, they are scammers oooooooooooooooooooooo
http://www.naijaict.com/2017/10/12-proofs-naijataxi-is-scamfraud-ponzi.html
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:13pm
Kk
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by glo4chuks: 5:13pm
noted
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 5:13pm
Nonsense! bringing innocent children to the world to suffer
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by isetilaye: 5:13pm
Honestly speaking all these kneeling down proposal doesnt fit our people , it looks odd with blacks . why are africans always trying to copy the whites ?
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by sirusX(m): 5:13pm
Federal allocation coming your way
Wait first...who started that kain story sef??
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by castrol180(m): 5:13pm
.
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:13pm
Corper wedding without job
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by Papiikush: 5:13pm
Don't worry Nysc is almost over. Reality will fall on you within a week
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by Oluwatosin678(m): 5:13pm
kneeling down to propose is normal...how is a news now.....nairaland lack news ni
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by bignoisemaker: 5:13pm
the hustle is real. State-sponsored marriage confirmed
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by judecares1: 5:14pm
THE GAL SHE IS VERY MUCH USELESS,NO SIGN OF SURPRISE OR VALUE ON HER UGLY FACE,WAS SHE EXPECTING THE RING BEFORE?
NONSENSE.
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by isetilaye: 5:14pm
bettercreature:infact , it is baba nla nonsense
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by Flashh: 5:14pm
You created this thread, for us to start discussing on what exactly?
|Re: Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) by olatunyemi(m): 5:14pm
They must know each other from school and lucked to serve in the same place, but if they just know each other during the service year, then we call this instant noodles marriage.
(0) (Reply)
A Very Good Opportunity For Corpers During And After Service Year / Corpers Congrats / N59,990 Inverter And Battery For Smart Students (07081516945)
Viewing this topic: drsugar, Deen100, icebot, tonyedouglas(m), tayooluwole, Maltaleeza(f), torin, Ncanpresident(m), wahlay(m), Emperorone(m), Windflower(f), slimshadyl(m), Seankay323, TheAngry1, hotwax, tonyzeal(m), Niyisun, Efewestern, aleeyus(m), OBAGADAFFI, ForeverYourng(m), Makamuanwuo(m), MeanChris(m), promeezb(f), ironheart(m), Divay22(f), rayenigma, Notatribalist(m), franktea, money121(m), Konkoja, Explorerx, Eddiemorphinez(m), chloedogie, CircleOfWilis, Mcdion, johnpablo541, brownciga, excellgraphics(m), Welrez(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), ayxmania, khalids, edupedia, hezyfem(m), djlaqua91(m), paris10, Kayfowobaf(m), Oluwatosin678(m), slimmaintenance(m), Naboski12(m), Reeberry, waywardpikin(m), Koolking(m), oluseyiforjesus(m), kennyclassic, AshiwajuFoward, abdallah9566(m), abumohadaji, winkmart, CandidNotes, Preciousrose001, iyobs7(f), HenryThegreat1(m), onemanonewife, olaruchi, annnikky(f), michony505(m), tuakzyfyn(m), edwinho, luchee(f), 12go(m), amsassy(f), bukas15(m), olatunyemi(m), rali123(f), dynamicshow, choo, zonga, Blueboy0402, Teco2(m), isetilaye, ItsAnderson, lawrenzi, Michelle55(f), agakeem, bodivi, shevchenko(m), dohyn(m), Rebelutionary, DoubleObee(m), tonob, Fayoski, JoyBB(f), TeeAL(m), digitalheadline(m), herrlekan(m), jajainall(m), fortunexx, Aledze, s3nn2x(m), phakinolol(m), BLESSMME, castrol180(m), eyitayo007(m), classicB(f), slyrone(m), Bimiafashion(f), udbyron1(m), greatest777(m), peace2all(m), Papiikush, KinzyeWriter(m), sirusX(m), Kingxway, amukejk, adeyanju65(m), TheFlex(m), CNNN, bidexolumanish(m), snnaija(f), heykinzz(m), Boyooosa(m), Mikepoza, WeissBarlow, Flashh, babankd, greatmarshall(m), venoc200(m), delugajackson(m), obinnauma, Mystic216, AnaMezza, Adiwana, musty1147(m), Larrey(f), Afam4eva(m), Justinvent, gunuvi(m), SEEDORF441(m), Lordkratus(m), victorious01, Shehucom(m), leyeakanji(m), toyzeal(m), Fummylola, seunoj, alabosian(m), Luvdbyursista(m), NosaH(m), Abmalcom(m), Kevosky, origima, lilmax(m), Veryrudeswagg(m), chara019(f), umulobi, bignoisemaker, Kalman(m), divineRx(f), ugorom, yaksdavirus, LadyJasper, Greenbullet(m), obongkaks, IKdImpeccable(m), himurax007(m), felixomor, instinctg(m), k2wise, fatdon2(m), Mighttty, Engrobiorah(m), Willie2015, Casmir14(f), madridguy(m), Olalekan27, Romeo3(m), olasmiles, columnar, amazinggrace7, ifyboi(m), UfuomaUN(m), Oletubo(m) and 292 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6