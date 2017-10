Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Proposes To Another Corper In Cross River State (Photos) (1356 Views)

The dude proposed publicly and she gladly said "YES". They both will be doing their POP in two days time (Nov 2nd, 2017), when they will round up their service programme.





I think guy should look for work first or Is it a nice move by the dude?



Checks friends comments



Comments

NEVER RUSH INTO PROPOSING TO A GIRL YOU MET IN LESS THAN 12MONTHS.

A lifetime commitment require a great deal of care.

I wish them speedy move to the alter sha.

camera stunt...we know that kind thing 1 Like

these people are now playing with marriage .that's why there's high level of divorce.



the thing don't carry dignity anymore

no be by this o, kneeling down doesn't put food on the table nor pay the bills cos when the chips are down, those 3 riff raffs with their hands up in the picture won't be able to save your behind.

Someone you've barely known for 9 months. Anyways, congrats

Might be fake

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew







Nonsense! bringing innocent children to the world to suffer

Honestly speaking all these kneeling down proposal doesnt fit our people , it looks odd with blacks . why are africans always trying to copy the whites ?





Wait first...who started that kain story sef?? Federal allocation coming your wayWait first...who started that kain story sef??

Corper wedding without job

Don't worry Nysc is almost over. Reality will fall on you within a week

kneeling down to propose is normal...how is a news now.....nairaland lack news ni

the hustle is real. State-sponsored marriage confirmed

THE GAL SHE IS VERY MUCH USELESS,NO SIGN OF SURPRISE OR VALUE ON HER UGLY FACE,WAS SHE EXPECTING THE RING BEFORE?

NONSENSE.

Nonsense! infact , it is baba nla nonsense infact , it is baba nla nonsense

You created this thread, for us to start discussing on what exactly?