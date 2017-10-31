₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,412 members, 3,885,175 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 05:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) (1385 Views)
|2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by Makapedia: 4:46pm
@VIVIANGIST
Here are the Live Pictures from 2017 National Festival of Arts and Culture Holding in Kaduna State , Northern Part of Nigeria.
Updates below,
Dep Gov @bantexkd is now representing @GovKaduna at the opening ceremony of the Nat Festival of Arts and Culture. The Emir Of Zazzau is here
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-pictures-2017-national-festival-of-arts-and-culture/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by Makapedia: 4:48pm
more : http://www.viviangist.ng/live-pictures-2017-national-festival-of-arts-and-culture/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by ayxmania: 4:52pm
Lemme sidown for one corner and watch them confused people do their thing.
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 4:53pm
. What a Colorful event
culture is life
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:53pm
Is this National? It shld be name Hausa/Fulani art n cultural festival.
There is nobody that will travel frm one part of Nigeria to the other on road dat wont curse our leaders, traveling frm minna to Ibadan all of us in d car cursed them frm minna to Ibadan. Travelling frm minna to Akure we cursed dem frm minna to Akure ( bad road everywhere). Like to stamp d CURSE. Share to cancel the CURSE.
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by ateamblezing(f): 4:53pm
Cool pictures
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by Josenice(m): 4:53pm
First page
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by horleryeday92(m): 4:53pm
cool
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by seki86: 4:53pm
Make brain
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by Jephz(m): 4:53pm
beautiful culture í ½í¸í ½í¸
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 4:54pm
Colourful.....
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 4:54pm
Where is Bahari and lai mohammed?
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by Henitan24(f): 4:54pm
Beautiful
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by judecares1: 4:59pm
I DONT KNOW THE REASON WHY THE NORTHERNS KEEP CLAMORING FOR POWER WHEN THERE RELIGION FORBID THEM SETTING ON A CHAIR.
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by CEEcey(f): 5:00pm
Look at their faces
Why must it be in the North?
Nonsense!!!
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by MasterKim: 5:01pm
Is this a Muslim thing?
|Re: 2017 National Festival Of Arts And Culture (Live Photos) by Etizz: 5:04pm
MasterKim:
almost wanna ask...
(0) (Reply)
We Need To Bring Back Slavery. / Chris And Chris Limited Employment Oportuniy / I Want To Join The Nigerian Army Recruitments 71rri Let's Meet Here To Prepare
Viewing this topic: Mosaku147, Markn, adegoody(m), Dycaptain(m), Anslemchiboy(m), logadims, akelicious(m), elmessiahs(m), iamOdino(m), AgbenuAnna(f), blueskies(f), EnaibeSam and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20