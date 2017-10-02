Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) (2469 Views)

Queen Precious Emezi, Other Miss Ambassador For Peace Winners Visit Children Of Disable Community [url][/url]



The newly crowned Miss Ambassador For Peace winners led by Queen Precious Emezi visited Children of the disable community in Abuja to celebrate with them as they plan to launch out their projects soon. It was indeed an emotional moments for the queens as they shared food for the kids and the parents at the isolated village in FCT.



They were also received by the Traditional ruler of the community and other council of elders in the palace. Following the charity reception with the disable community, the Miss Ambassador For Peace Queens had an exclusive interview session on popular Kakaaki programme on AIT, where they discussed about their forthcoming projects, peace related matters and other sundry issues.



Hot drinks and 20 n chin chin and 10 doughnut





If I slap this girl eh 1 Like

Nice gesture

nice one

I'm going to feed the poor on my street and post the pixs on No. So what next?



Do you know millions that contribute to charity on a daily basis without frivolous publicity?



Pathetic 1 Like

Cool move.

Good for her



If she really cared, she'd have done better than sharing plastic bottles of fanta and coke.

Publicity stunt.

The other lady went to take pictures..If she really cared, she'd have done better than sharing plastic bottles of fanta and coke.Publicity stunt.

That's quite dope.

This one better pass cucumber video

NICE GESTURE

Camera rolling

Noted

is she doing this to gain fame or due to her heart.because those that take unnecessary pics at any of their "kind" gestures are just hypocritical.

Sirheny007:

The other lady went to take pictures..

If she really cared, she'd have done better than sharing plastic bottles of fanta and coke.

Publicity stunt.



She mainly went there for the camera She mainly went there for the camera



Alexreports and anything model are like 5 and 6.

There is love in sharing

She no even Fine sef Doing something for the media that doesn't come from your heart is a waste of timeShe no evensef