₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,508 members, 3,885,524 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 09:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) (2469 Views)
|Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 5:56pm
Queen Precious Emezi, Other Miss Ambassador For Peace Winners Visit Children Of Disable Community [url][/url]
The newly crowned Miss Ambassador For Peace winners led by Queen Precious Emezi visited Children of the disable community in Abuja to celebrate with them as they plan to launch out their projects soon. It was indeed an emotional moments for the queens as they shared food for the kids and the parents at the isolated village in FCT.
They were also received by the Traditional ruler of the community and other council of elders in the palace. Following the charity reception with the disable community, the Miss Ambassador For Peace Queens had an exclusive interview session on popular Kakaaki programme on AIT, where they discussed about their forthcoming projects, peace related matters and other sundry issues.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/10/touching-queen-precious-emezi-other.html?m=0
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 5:58pm
@alexreports
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by iamJ(m): 6:12pm
Hot drinks and 20 n chin chin and 10 doughnut
If I slap this girl eh
1 Like
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 8:00pm
Nice gesture
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by dayo2me(m): 8:00pm
nice one
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:00pm
I'm going to feed the poor on my street and post the pixs on No. So what next?
Do you know millions that contribute to charity on a daily basis without frivolous publicity?
Pathetic
1 Like
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:00pm
Cool move.
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 8:00pm
Good for her
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 8:00pm
The other lady went to take pictures..
If she really cared, she'd have done better than sharing plastic bottles of fanta and coke.
Publicity stunt.
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by Bolter96: 8:01pm
That's quite dope.
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 8:01pm
This one better pass cucumber video
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 8:03pm
NICE GESTURE
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 8:03pm
Camera rolling
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by Ibrahim9090: 8:05pm
Noted
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by dessz(m): 8:05pm
is she doing this to gain fame or due to her heart.because those that take unnecessary pics at any of their "kind" gestures are just hypocritical.
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 8:05pm
Sirheny007:She mainly went there for the camera
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by mosho2good: 8:06pm
I Wanted to buy book in a bookshop,
then I saw some books with the following Titles:...
(1) How to look Beautiful/Handsome
by: Obasanjo.
I was confused!
(2). Food that will make you grow tall
by: Osita Iheme (pawpaw).
I was so confused!!
(3). My Love for Nigeria
by: Abubakar Shekau.
very surprised!
(4). Tips on how to get Married
by: Genevieve Nnaji.
I was shocked!
(5).The Joy of Poverty
by: Aliko Dangote.
Over shocked!!
(6).Guidelines on how to pass your English Language.
by: Patience Jonathan.
I just fainted!!!!!
Abeg if it's u,
which of them would you buyj
��....
� Conductor asked one of his passengers:
Wey ur money?
Passenger replied: I b staff.
Conductor queried: Which kind staff u b?
-u b police?
No!
-u b soldier?
No!
-u b navy?
No!
-u b air force?
No!
So wetin u be now! Abeg pay ya money
D passnger replied: I b Boko haram!
�����
All d passngers shouted: WHAAT!!! Conductor u dey mad? Oga Boko sorry sir,abeg no vex,we go pay 4 u sir. Everybdy screamed;DRIVER NEXT JUNCTION OWA O!. Driver said e be like na here i go drop too!
��� Abi if you are there will you continue with your journey? Make somebody laugh at the moment and forget every troubles of life and don't laugh alone share it to all your friends in your contact list....
3 Likes
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by Spylord48: 8:07pm
Alexreports and anything model are like 5 and 6.
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:09pm
There is love in sharing
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:11pm
T
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by danieljessy: 8:20pm
Doing something for the media that doesn't come from your heart is a waste of time
She no even Fine sef
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by edo3(m): 8:38pm
All i see is just some set of oloshos trying to get the attention of sugar daddies.
|Re: Precious Emezi Feeds Children Of The Disabled (Photos) by Hayerh: 8:44pm
(0) (Reply)
Kim Kardashian Is Dissed At The Golden Globes But Attends Their After Parties / Say Hello To Mercy Johnson's Baby, Purity (PIC) / Empress Njamah Planned 2face's Wedding&organised Mercy Johnson's Weddingwardrobe
Viewing this topic: sydelle(f), itzamy, Shayba(m), seyeoloruntola(m), MrHandsome2013, sequential and 5 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22