According to reports, the police said they won't arraign them in court but would counsel them in the presence of their parents and release them.



Meanwhile, two couples were also arrested and paraded at the police command for armed robbery and gunrunning. A couple supplied the arms while the other couple undertook the robbery..



Something tells me these are some of the python dance escapees seeking asylum in the creeks. I understand even the mmm himself took refuge somewhere around the creeks 4 Likes





I still dont get what people gain from taking hard drugs and smoking





Where are the parents?

It seems everyone is just giving birth with no means of taking care of the child







Hard drug like Tm...for body pain



Abi weed... For inspiration 1 Like 1 Share

"The police said the teenagers were abusing drugs including Indian Hemp and that they were also engaged in heavy drinking of alcohol."



Hmm! These kids look more like codeine sipping kids than indian hemp smoking kids. 2 Likes

Unbelievable!!! Police to counsel them and set them free? I know such a thing is impossible esp in Nigeria Police force.The parents must drop something jor. This one won't be bail money but Counselling Charges..Oga must surely chop. 24 Likes

Catch them Young 1 Like

mtsheeew lubish





When dem turn counsellors? So they are trying to say the parents will not spend a dime to have their children back in their custody?? ..... If this happens, let Buhari win 2019 elections! Nigerian police.?When dem turn counsellors? So they are trying to say the parents will not spend a dime to have their children back in their custody??..... If this happens, let Buhari win 2019 elections! 5 Likes

70 out of which 90% are innocent.

For their mind they have arrested people engaged in drug abuse.





Why don't they go deep into the criminal hideouts in the area to arrest the baddest guys?



Counsel my foot. 1 Like

south south youths and rascality are 5 and 6

this is a state that rank 2nd in oil revenue

see how the sate governors are stealing their common wealth

most of them are so dumb to know this

but they willl not blame their governor

instead they will all FG

this people really need education 1 Like

Operation python one corner dance

There will be no leaders in 50 years time. We would have to borrow or hire leaders from foreign countries. Mark it down. 1 Like

To believe that their parents did naming ceremony and abdicate their responsibilities is just appalling

Na this same people go post pictures on Facebook and type, Street pays.

nawa oo why would they be misbehaving in school of all places, I thought they were sent to Go and learn how to read and write

This is seriously serious! 1 Like

Proper counseling will help manage this situation.





Obsession..

Hmmmm... This one Na the whole village them go pack Na....

Get them certified psychotherapist who specializes in Adolescent counselling.

God save us

Tff

That phrase "wanting to belong" is the magnetic compass that have ruined many destinies!! We need correctional facilities to help this uprisg of crime among teenages. The church isnt helping either; always hyping good emotions.

The arrest is not complete without arresting every house hold over their. Criminal state.



Nowadays , there is not up to half percent of good parent in this whole world