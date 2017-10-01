₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Below is a picture of about 70 teenagers, aged 12 to 17 who were arrested by the police at criminal hideouts in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The police said the teenagers were abusing drugs including Indian Hemp and that they were also engaged in heavy drinking of alcohol.
According to reports, the police said they won't arraign them in court but would counsel them in the presence of their parents and release them.
Meanwhile, two couples were also arrested and paraded at the police command for armed robbery and gunrunning. A couple supplied the arms while the other couple undertook the robbery..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/teenagers-ages-12-17-apprehended-raid-criminal-hideouts-photo.html
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by python1: 6:40pm
Something tells me these are some of the python dance escapees seeking asylum in the creeks. I understand even the mmm himself took refuge somewhere around the creeks
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by madridguy(m): 6:56pm
python1:
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by CEEcey(f): 7:25pm
I still dont get what people gain from taking hard drugs and smoking
Where are the parents?
It seems everyone is just giving birth with no means of taking care of the child
Parent of this days are failing in their responsibility.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Homeboiy(m): 7:27pm
Hard drug like Tm...for body pain
Abi weed... For inspiration
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by kay29000(m): 8:16pm
"The police said the teenagers were abusing drugs including Indian Hemp and that they were also engaged in heavy drinking of alcohol."
Hmm! These kids look more like codeine sipping kids than indian hemp smoking kids.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Spylord48: 8:17pm
Unbelievable!!! Police to counsel them and set them free? I know such a thing is impossible esp in Nigeria Police force.The parents must drop something jor. This one won't be bail money but Counselling Charges..Oga must surely chop.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by cremedelacreme: 8:17pm
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by apesinola001(m): 8:18pm
Catch them Young
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by ngmgeek(m): 8:18pm
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by iluvdonjazzy: 8:19pm
mtsheeew lubish
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Felixalex(m): 8:19pm
Nigerian police.?
When dem turn counsellors? So they are trying to say the parents will not spend a dime to have their children back in their custody?? ..... If this happens, let Buhari win 2019 elections!
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Danelo(m): 8:19pm
70 out of which 90% are innocent.
For their mind they have arrested people engaged in drug abuse.
Why don't they go deep into the criminal hideouts in the area to arrest the baddest guys?
Counsel my foot.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by laurel03: 8:19pm
south south youths and rascality are 5 and 6
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by saraki2019(m): 8:20pm
this is a state that rank 2nd in oil revenue
see how the sate governors are stealing their common wealth
most of them are so dumb to know this
but they willl not blame their governor
instead they will all FG
this people really need education
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Simeony007(m): 8:23pm
Operation python one corner dance
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by 9jvirgin(m): 8:23pm
There will be no leaders in 50 years time. We would have to borrow or hire leaders from foreign countries. Mark it down.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by free2ryhme: 8:23pm
To believe that their parents did naming ceremony and abdicate their responsibilities is just appalling
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Titto93(m): 8:23pm
Na this same people go post pictures on Facebook and type, Street pays.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by richfriendsng: 8:23pm
nawa oo why would they be misbehaving in school of all places, I thought they were sent to Go and learn how to read and write
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by modelmike7(m): 8:25pm
This is seriously serious!
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by princepp1(m): 8:25pm
Proper counseling will help manage this situation.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by olamil34(m): 8:26pm
i give on humanity
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Sirheny007(m): 8:27pm
python1:
Obsession..
You will get tired eventually.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Solomonudofia(m): 8:27pm
Hmmmm... This one Na the whole village them go pack Na....
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Pavore9: 8:28pm
Get them certified psychotherapist who specializes in Adolescent counselling.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Androidvillaz: 8:28pm
God save us
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by EddyNumerouno(m): 8:29pm
Tff
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by daveP(m): 8:30pm
That phrase "wanting to belong" is the magnetic compass that have ruined many destinies!! We need correctional facilities to help this uprisg of crime among teenages. The church isnt helping either; always hyping good emotions.
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by Dearlord(m): 8:30pm
The arrest is not complete without arresting every house hold over their. Criminal state.
Nowadays , there is not up to half percent of good parent in this whole world
|Re: 70 Teenagers Arrested In Yenagoa During Raid. See What Police Will Do To Them by snapshot: 8:30pm
Big lie,this happened on sunday,the police went into a popular hotel in yenagoa and raided everybody claiming they allow under age into their premises,this has been their way of operation lately,all these bailed themselves,i was there to bail one of my cousins.shame on Nigerian police.
