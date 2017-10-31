₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,508 members, 3,885,524 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 09:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) (12702 Views)
|EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by adem30: 6:42pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last week handed over two cheques totalling N11.9m to a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Rivers State, in case you missed it.
The amount was said to have been stolen by a deacon of the RCCG, Cyril Idakwoji.
The South-South Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mr. Ishaq Salihu, explained on Wednesday, that Idakwoji, a former employee of Access Bank, was the account officer of the church for the bank.
He said the suspect diverted the church funds to private use instead of transferring them to the church’s bank account.
#WeFightForYou: EFCC returns N11,984,844.11 to Ps Barango of @RCCGHQ Region 5, PH, recovered from Ameh Idakwoji, banker/Account Officer.
https://mobile.twitter.com/officialEFCC/status/923232873301278721
1 Share
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by shevchenko(m): 6:44pm
Where is the picture
Stupid
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by MyNewJackeT: 6:45pm
Synagogue Church of all Nations impacts more lives than RCCG.
They give to the poor and hopeless but this people aka RCCG are hell bent on taking your money.
Just as nnamdi kanu said, "Why don't you convert your 70% Muslims and preach to them before going to a 99% Christian region to preach your Scam messages.
On Sunday they'll do Thanksgiving service for return of this money and you'll give offering for more Uncovering by EFCC.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 6:50pm
End time deacon
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by thorpido(m): 6:52pm
The love of money.......which some coveted after.
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Nukilia: 6:54pm
Judas in real time
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Keneking: 6:55pm
But where is lalasticlala sef...
Some Pentecostal churches are business centres
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 6:59pm
Were are they keeping politicians own? EFFC thief people
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Biety: 7:01pm
Nonsense,why must the reporter add the name of the church?
Why attaching the name of a whole church to the sin of one person who probably might not even be a true member of Rccg he claimed to be.
The church is so big that anyone can claim to be its member/ deacon.
Also, why did EFCC not tell us the names of mosques, churches and religion of looters it caught in the past?
May God almighty punish anyone satan is using against the church of God.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by hatchy: 7:02pm
That name sounds Biafran.
No wonder the church keeps appointing people from the west to head the Church in all its parish, because they don't trust brothers from the other side.
I am a member of the RCCG so I know what I'm saying.
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by lucky999: 7:03pm
jankara news
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Sylver247: 7:17pm
Biety:
Shey d thing pain you abi? As ur pastor yansh Don open.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 7:22pm
How the church take.make that kind money
Business centre indeed :-
4 Likes
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Biety: 7:25pm
MyNewJackeT:lord please forgive this one,he is just ignorant.
Immediately i saw kanu in this post i knew the message therein came from the mind one of the youths in SE kanu sucessfully brainwashed with his divisive messages and propaganda on radio biafra so nobody should take his post seriously.
I pray you'll not end up like kanu.
6 Likes
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by MyNewJackeT: 7:48pm
Biety:
what did I say in my post that's a lie?
if you don't answer me you're a hypocrite.
who do they pay returns to, is it me that the RCCG pays weekly returns to or you.
it seems you're the one whose been brain washed, truth is you'll never benefit from that church. If you think your life is better because of the church you go to, then you are the one whose been scammed.
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:30pm
Can't wait to start seeing the monies recover from the corrupt politicians.
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by deepwater(f): 8:31pm
It is a pity that the fear of God does not exist in us.
That is a huge chunk....
I pray the church inject that money into the lives of the parishioners, the suffering is too much
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Promismike(m): 8:31pm
Lol. Nollywood and Bollywood government. Government of movie.
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by sodsak: 8:31pm
Collected from a thief and returned to another thief
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by TheControversy: 8:32pm
Returning money stolen by a thief to another thief. Don't quote me, I'm not feeling fine
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Harmored(m): 8:33pm
MyNewJackeT:
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by mexyk(m): 8:33pm
Biety:Evil must be exposed wherever it is hiding.
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 8:34pm
Biety:Nobody is generalising any church here. They're simply saying that a top pastor stole and they helped catch him- and are now returning money back to the church. If the press release was ambiguous as my post, you people would still complain that its propaganda and lies.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:34pm
Interesting
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by femi4: 8:34pm
MyNewJackeT:Your post made no impact. A banker stole the money FYI
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Lomprico2: 8:35pm
hatchy:
And you are a bigot.
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by martineverest(m): 8:35pm
Can't say anything
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:35pm
WHEN THEM GO RETURN THE ONE POLITICIANS STOLE TO NIGERIA
ABI NUTIN TO RETURN COS ALL NA PROPAGANDA
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 8:36pm
Glory be to God. ..... bt i wonder why Nairaland open posts relating to Christianity to all to comment, i've tried commenting on Islamic posts and I was askd to swear something. Am nt trying to be religious here bt i think am making sense.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 8:36pm
Wow.....
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 8:36pm
hatchy:But your words are so vile and far from being christ-like. You haven't really absorbed what Christianity is all about
|Re: EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 8:37pm
femi4:Thank you jare
Religious Man Has Kept His Hand Raised For 38 Years (PIC) / What's Wrong With Sitting At The Back During A Church Service / 10 Things You Really Don’t Know About Christ
Viewing this topic: vickydevoka, Banga1(m), brodalikeme(m), ahmedolawale, pocal, uzoexcel(m), peerless2(m), Helpfromabove(m), DLuciano, ALMUSTAQIM(m), anibi9674, Tecno66, emajoe, omosuper(m), jeff44(m), Olubi15, einsteinclub, zoba88, ebysandra(f), jide219(m), DaniDani(m), OMOAKINS, ademonaco1, sijuwade5, Bolajid, toksbaba2000, simoke(m), kcjazz(m), mtprofessor5(m), Noneroone(m), Iambees(m), truthbitterpill, udemejack(m), Water2015, onuwaje(m), eban20, adeniyi00(m), kaakaa1(m), othniel1234, OKOOMOGE, NemoNKjunior, adun99(f), SaintLHUMMY, styles2009, engrshakespeare, Metallurgist, Propertyexpert, demolaprof(m), franchuks(m), crunchyg(m), adgab(m), wilbow2k3(m), Dieumerci(m), fargo(m), jameshow, Alphalite(m), Niccoloimhotep, fedundiran(m), Jamalj, vital123, oladele239(m), ettacool(m), babyface98, cliffsador, Iyemik, jeremiah123, kaysco, ademola721gmai(m), chinexchiboy(m), Evidence1000(m), Geomartinsurvey(m), Babatall, Dimaya, Decapo, ajahinnousa, ItchingPreek(m), mobaking, marshalj01(m), nachious(m), Jatinzbusinessc(m), kenben, ryd3(m), dolly28190, BrightKonsult, ndudiogeleka, xxxtedyxxx(m), richtech, melodyirish(m), saitechh(m), file1(m), jibsen(m), luiginho2xl(m), igeoff, adeblow(m), dulkebe, zinosleek(m), Dogalmighty17, olagbola55(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23