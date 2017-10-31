Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / EFCC Returning N11.9M Stolen By RCCG Deacon To Church (Photos) (12702 Views)

The amount was said to have been stolen by a deacon of the RCCG, Cyril Idakwoji.



The South-South Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mr. Ishaq Salihu, explained on Wednesday, that Idakwoji, a former employee of Access Bank, was the account officer of the church for the bank.



He said the suspect diverted the church funds to private use instead of transferring them to the church’s bank account.



#WeFightForYou: EFCC returns N11,984,844.11 to Ps Barango of @RCCGHQ Region 5, PH, recovered from Ameh Idakwoji, banker/Account Officer.

Where is the picture



Stupid

Synagogue Church of all Nations impacts more lives than RCCG.



They give to the poor and hopeless but this people aka RCCG are hell bent on taking your money.



Just as nnamdi kanu said, "Why don't you convert your 70% Muslims and preach to them before going to a 99% Christian region to preach your Scam messages.



On Sunday they'll do Thanksgiving service for return of this money and you'll give offering for more Uncovering by EFCC. 20 Likes 1 Share

End time deacon

The love of money.......which some coveted after.

Judas in real time Judas in real time 2 Likes

But where is lalasticlala sef...



Some Pentecostal churches are business centres

Were are they keeping politicians own? EFFC thief people

Nonsense,why must the reporter add the name of the church?



Why attaching the name of a whole church to the sin of one person who probably might not even be a true member of Rccg he claimed to be.

The church is so big that anyone can claim to be its member/ deacon.

Also, why did EFCC not tell us the names of mosques, churches and religion of looters it caught in the past?



May God almighty punish anyone satan is using against the church of God. 1 Like

That name sounds Biafran.



No wonder the church keeps appointing people from the west to head the Church in all its parish, because they don't trust brothers from the other side.



I am a member of the RCCG so I know what I'm saying. 3 Likes

jankara news

Biety:

Nonsense,why must the reporter add the name of the church?



Shey d thing pain you abi? As ur pastor yansh Don open. Shey d thing pain you abi? As ur pastor yansh Don open. 19 Likes 1 Share









Business centre indeed :- How the church take.make that kind moneyBusiness centre indeed :- 4 Likes

MyNewJackeT:

Synagogue Church of all Nations impacts more lives than RCCG.



They give to the poor and hopeless but this people aka RCCG are hell bent on taking your money.



Just as nnamdi kanu said, "Why don't you convert your 70% Muslims and preach to them before going to a 99% Christian region to preach your Scam messages.



On Sunday they'll do Thanksgiving service for return of this money and you'll give offering for more Uncovering by EFCC. lord please forgive this one,he is just ignorant.



Immediately i saw kanu in this post i knew the message therein came from the mind one of the youths in SE kanu sucessfully brainwashed with his divisive messages and propaganda on radio biafra so nobody should take his post seriously.

I pray you'll not end up like kanu. lord please forgive this one,he is just ignorant.Immediately i saw kanu in this post i knew the message therein came from the mind one of the youths in SE kanu sucessfully brainwashed with his divisive messages and propaganda on radio biafra so nobody should take his post seriously.I pray you'll not end up like kanu. 6 Likes

Biety:

lord please forgive this one,he is just ignorant.



Immediately i saw kanu in his post then i know he is one of the youths in SE kanu brainwashed by his divisive messages so nobody should take his post serious.



I pray you'll not end up like kanu.





what did I say in my post that's a lie?



if you don't answer me you're a hypocrite.



who do they pay returns to, is it me that the RCCG pays weekly returns to or you.



it seems you're the one whose been brain washed, truth is you'll never benefit from that church. If you think your life is better because of the church you go to, then you are the one whose been scammed. what did I say in my post that's a lie?if you don't answer me you're a hypocrite.who do they pay returns to, is it me that the RCCG pays weekly returns to or you.it seems you're the one whose been brain washed, truth is you'll never benefit from that church. If you think your life is better because of the church you go to, then you are the one whose been scammed. 3 Likes

Can't wait to start seeing the monies recover from the corrupt politicians.







That is a huge chunk....



I pray the church inject that money into the lives of the parishioners, the suffering is too much It is a pity that the fear of God does not exist in us.That is a huge chunk....I pray the church inject that money into the lives of the parishioners, the suffering is too much

Lol. Nollywood and Bollywood government. Government of movie.

Collected from a thief and returned to another thief 1 Like

Returning money stolen by a thief to another thief. Don't quote me, I'm not feeling fine 1 Like

MyNewJackeT:





what did I say in my post that's a lie?



if you don't answer me you're a hypocrite.



who do they pay returns to, is it me that the RCCG pays weekly returns to or you.



it seems you're the one whose been brain washed, truth is you'll never benefit from that church. If you think your life is better because of the church you go to, then you are the one whose been scammed. 1 Like

Biety:

Nonsense,why must the reporter add the name of the church?



Why attaching the name of a whole church to the sin of one person who probably might not even be a true member of Rccg he claimed to be.

The church is so big that anyone can claim to be its member/ deacon.

Also, why did EFCC not tell us the names of mosques, churches and religion of looters it caught in the past?



May God almighty punish anyone satan is using against the church of God.



Evil must be exposed wherever it is hiding. Evil must be exposed wherever it is hiding. 3 Likes

Biety:

Nonsense,why must the reporter add the name of the church?



Why attaching the name of a whole church to the sin of one person who probably might not even be a true member of Rccg he claimed to be.

The church is so big that anyone can claim to be its member/ deacon.

Also, why did EFCC not tell us the names of mosques, churches and religion of looters it caught in the past?



May God almighty punish anyone satan is using against the church of God.







Nobody is generalising any church here. They're simply saying that a top pastor stole and they helped catch him- and are now returning money back to the church. If the press release was ambiguous as my post, you people would still complain that its propaganda and lies. Nobody is generalising any church here. They're simply saying that a top pastor stole and they helped catch him- and are now returning money back to the church. If the press release was ambiguous as my post, you people would still complain that its propaganda and lies. 1 Like

Interesting

MyNewJackeT:

Synagogue Church of all Nations impacts more lives than RCCG.



They give to the poor and hopeless but this people aka RCCG are hell bent on taking your money.



Just as nnamdi kanu said, "Why don't you convert your 70% Muslims and preach to them before going to a 99% Christian region to preach your Scam messages.



On Sunday they'll do Thanksgiving service for return of this money and you'll give offering for more Uncovering by EFCC. Your post made no impact. A banker stole the money FYI Your post made no impact. A banker stole the money FYI 1 Like

hatchy:

That name sounds Biafran.



No wonder the church keeps appointing people from the west to head the Church in all its parish, because they don't trust brothers from the other side.



I am a member of the RCCG so I know what I'm saying.

And you are a bigot. And you are a bigot.

Can't say anything





















ABI NUTIN TO RETURN COS ALL NA PROPAGANDA WHEN THEM GO RETURN THE ONE POLITICIANS STOLE TO NIGERIAABI NUTIN TO RETURN COS ALL NA PROPAGANDA

Glory be to God. ..... bt i wonder why Nairaland open posts relating to Christianity to all to comment, i've tried commenting on Islamic posts and I was askd to swear something. Am nt trying to be religious here bt i think am making sense. 1 Like 1 Share

Wow.....

hatchy:

That name sounds Biafran.



No wonder the church keeps appointing people from the west to head the Church in all its parish, because they don't trust brothers from the other side.



I am a member of the RCCG so I know what I'm saying. But your words are so vile and far from being christ-like. You haven't really absorbed what Christianity is all about But your words are so vile and far from being christ-like. You haven't really absorbed what Christianity is all about