Recall, reports emerged that the screen goddess had her baby at an unknown hospital in Accra, with the father of her baby by her side.





Now, YEN.com.gh has gathered that the father of Yvonne’s new baby is a fashion photographer, based in London.



Hmmmm...naso

I still ain't buying this story about her having a baby. Nothing like that on her Instagram page, and I never saw one pic of her with a baby bump over the months...and she posts pics of herself constantly. 2 Likes

so we should all be photographers in essence? 4 Likes

Ok

OK.

Advanced olosho na her headache ooooo

so he snapped his way into her heart.. Issorite 1 Like 1 Share

So? Nairaland is falling hands these days. How can this make front page? 1 Like

can we go back to nairaland of 2009 pls 5 Likes 1 Share

IGBA YEN NKO.

E

I'm just here to see a picture of Yvonne Nelson.

After all the show, na common paparazzi? 1 Like

And so what? Thank God he is not a kidnapper

How is this news?

I tot Davido was responsible



"After everything, Ordinary camera man"

Average african amebo will be like.."After everything, Ordinary camera man" 3 Likes

after One upcoming actress will say she cannot hang out with an hustler,



























continue, we re watching!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Like

Congratulations

lilmax:

My brother the earlier d better, a word is enough for the wise

The guy no get job, simple!

? Why r nigerian female celebs falling our guys hand na, i'm so sure she will neva date a nigerian photographer nt to talk of bleeping him...Smh! Photographer? Why r nigerian female celebs falling our guys hand na, i'm so sure she will neva date a nigerian photographer nt to talk of bleeping him...Smh!

Ur lies knows no boundary.

Ordinary photographer?mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

She's not olosho like Nigeria actresses

And so?

kay29000:

what if those pics were taken when she isn't with a baby bump? i mean, what if those pics were taken last year or sometimes close behind the time of the baby bump??

Ordinary photographer