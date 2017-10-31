₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Following the news of actress Yvonne Nelson giving birth to her first child over the weekend in Accra, some information about who the mysterious father of the baby is, has emerged.
Recall, reports emerged that the screen goddess had her baby at an unknown hospital in Accra, with the father of her baby by her side.
Now, YEN.com.gh has gathered that the father of Yvonne’s new baby is a fashion photographer, based in London.
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by doubler(m): 8:57pm
Hmmmm...naso
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by kay29000(m): 8:57pm
I still ain't buying this story about her having a baby. Nothing like that on her Instagram page, and I never saw one pic of her with a baby bump over the months...and she posts pics of herself constantly.
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by lilmax(m): 8:57pm
so we should all be photographers in essence?
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by Johnpsite: 8:57pm
Ok
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by Bukolar1: 8:57pm
OK.
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by Winners72(m): 8:58pm
Advanced olosho na her headache ooooo
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by Loonyy(m): 8:58pm
so he snapped his way into her heart.. Issorite
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by 9jvirgin(m): 8:58pm
So? Nairaland is falling hands these days. How can this make front page?
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by yeyerolling: 8:58pm
can we go back to nairaland of 2009 pls
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by Laitesmart(m): 8:58pm
IGBA YEN NKO.
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by Ayo4251(m): 8:58pm
E
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by theunnamed: 8:58pm
I'm just here to see a picture of Yvonne Nelson.
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by ajealadick(m): 8:58pm
After all the show, na common paparazzi?
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by sureheaven(m): 8:59pm
And so what? Thank God he is not a kidnapper
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by daywalker12911(m): 8:59pm
How is this news?
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by pyyxxaro: 8:59pm
I tot Davido was responsible
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by Alitair(m): 8:59pm
Average african amebo will be like..
"After everything, Ordinary camera man"
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by elvisgaga: 9:00pm
after One upcoming actress will say she cannot hang out with an hustler,
continue, we re watching!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by abedammy: 9:00pm
Congratulations
really tell me more
really tell me more
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by bobjack(m): 9:02pm
lilmax:My brother the earlier d better, a word is enough for the wise
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by sonnie10: 9:03pm
The guy no get job, simple!
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by DopeBoss(m): 9:03pm
Photographer? Why r nigerian female celebs falling our guys hand na, i'm so sure she will neva date a nigerian photographer nt to talk of bleeping him...Smh!
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by crackhouse(m): 9:04pm
Ur lies knows no boundary.
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by enemyofprogress: 9:07pm
Ordinary photographer?mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by Profcamsey(m): 9:08pm
She's not olosho like Nigeria actresses
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:08pm
And so?
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by chinedubrazil(m): 9:09pm
kay29000:what if those pics were taken when she isn't with a baby bump? i mean, what if those pics were taken last year or sometimes close behind the time of the baby bump??
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by StrongandMighty: 9:12pm
Ordinary photographer
|Re: Father Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Is A Photographer, Based In London by LesbianBoy(m): 9:15pm
This Yvonne Nelson sabi open leg anyhow....Hoe!
