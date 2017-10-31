Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? (976 Views)

Is there anybody, noticing this except me. I'm 22. I know I m young. I have 3 shops. So I decided to use one for betting. And I forgot that it needs constant electricity. I bought fuel of 4k the first time and it last only 4 days. I almost ran mad. My profit from the betting shop was so poor. I knew I was already making money for the betting company.



I had to fuel my tank, buy data to browse, and thermal paper rolls. At the end of the week the betting company give me crap. I'm so disappointed that I had to spend 5600,naira every week to buy fuel.



We only have Nepa light or eedc at night. From 9pm. Making it so impossible to survive. I have to pay eswama, pay Enugu North etc. And yet nothing. I pay for shop, and the betting company pay me peanuts. Though I'm quitting them already.



But. Later Nepa or eedc will bring 100k to us and tell us to pay, for light we don't use only at night from 9pm. Men this country is bleeped. When the wicked rule the masses suffer. Fuel is 145 against 60 naira or 87 on Jonathan. And no light. And nobody is saying anything. No p







Please share ur experience on how u survive with lack of electricity and high fuel costs. Save some life 1 Like

This is just an example of the pain Nigerians go through everyday. I and a friend watched the CNN series of "Anthony Bourdain in Lagos" 2 weeks ago and after the programme, she asked me; Why don't the government provide for the people? I was speechless for an hour and did not know where to start from. 2 Likes

Simply, plannin before hand. The light was not so good and I knew I would have to spend a lot on fuel so I didn't rush into the business. I had many options. I could get an inverter to keep the power supply within my reach and also get a prepaid (recharge card meter) to keep these BEDC men away.



It has not been easy but the early planning really helped me. Now, things are better and the light stays longer even up to 6 hours (from 12pm - 6 pm) 3 Likes 1 Share

Business? Good thing about rearing cows is you don't need any electricity. I don't need electricity for my business OP. Business? Good thing about rearing cows is you don't need any electricity. I don't need electricity for my business OP. 1 Like

100K bill? That is too much.



My business is strictly online, and my laptop battery is strong, so I buy 1k fuel at the beginning of the week, and by weekend, I buy 500 Naira fuel extra...that's all. 1K5 fuel for the week. And I switch on the gen at least 5 hours daily. Please note that I use that small blue Gen (I Better Pass My Neighbor). 2 Likes

Its easy, start a business that is not electricity dependent. 1 Like

OP, I honestly feel your pains.



I have a street younger brother who is a confirmed cobbler, very good at what he does, so one day he was discussing with me that he needed to go to the university so as to upgrade his status.



I adviced him of his decision, to go back and further more, but never to leave his hand work.



But, he made a revelation on how PHCN has been treating him, which has made him lost alot of jobs.



This country is just shi.t, you go to school no work when you finish, and those who even have hand work, they are not working due to light issue.





My fiancée who is a zoologist come fashionister have been finding it very hard to use some machine that uses light, sometimes she has to resort to the manual machines.



God would help us in this country. 2 Likes 1 Share

It's simple! Fuel the gen and pass the cost to the consumers. That largely explains the surge in commodity prices recently. Cost of production has been on the high side. 1 Like





cos BEDC came to cut our light about 6 months back. Till now, we're waiting for them to comman connect it by theirself. The bill they gave us is outragious



Nepa!



They just brought light now now, infact lemme go and plug my laptop in neighbour's house , hustle must continue.



starting a business in Naija is a huge task considering factors like this 3 Likes

As long as Nigeria's electricity issues persist, inverters are the best option.



If you have the money and you can get an honest installer who would use good batteries and panels (if solar) then you are good to go.

Although the bigger your energy requirements, the more batteries and inverter capacity you will need which translates to more installation cost.



But on the long run, it is worth it if you manage the system well. 1 Like

I thought you were Sharing your experience until you went political. Kindly bring GEJ back then we continue

Amberon11:

Its easy, start a business that is not electricity dependent. Which better business non need electricity?

I work online. I'm a freelancer and sometimes I would have a job to deliver quickly and no light to charge laptop. it's so frustrating. this country won't kill someone.

The money used in buying petrol and diesel is killing.

There's no light in my area here in Aba, many service transformers around faulks road are downed by vandals since 2months and they're saying nothing about it 1 Like

I wldnt knw my guy cos wia I am...I m scared smtn is rili wrong cos dis days notin good coms 2 naija..wia I stay we hv approximately 20hrs of power in a day...I m rili njoyn it o bt I m scared..abeg mk una no tlk on dis too mch b4 bu bu effect wil fall on my light.

Meanwhile in Germany, power companies are paying people to use electricity.

D same way Nigerians have always survived... Dats y d cost of doing business in dis country is hell.. But yet we only hear of improved power in d news while we know d only thing dat has improved is d speed with which dey bring d next bill

Na generator ooo

If I see Fashola and I don't flog him, call me mugun

nairavsdollars:

Na generator ooo

I write and sell books on Amazon.com

CHESTER48:

Why not try solar, or check out mtn luminous....

