Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 09:26 PM
How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by CHESTER48(m): 7:43pm
Is there anybody, noticing this except me. I'm 22. I know I m young. I have 3 shops. So I decided to use one for betting. And I forgot that it needs constant electricity. I bought fuel of 4k the first time and it last only 4 days. I almost ran mad. My profit from the betting shop was so poor. I knew I was already making money for the betting company.
I had to fuel my tank, buy data to browse, and thermal paper rolls. At the end of the week the betting company give me crap. I'm so disappointed that I had to spend 5600,naira every week to buy fuel.
We only have Nepa light or eedc at night. From 9pm. Making it so impossible to survive. I have to pay eswama, pay Enugu North etc. And yet nothing. I pay for shop, and the betting company pay me peanuts. Though I'm quitting them already.
But. Later Nepa or eedc will bring 100k to us and tell us to pay, for light we don't use only at night from 9pm. Men this country is bleeped. When the wicked rule the masses suffer. Fuel is 145 against 60 naira or 87 on Jonathan. And no light. And nobody is saying anything. No p
Please share ur experience on how u survive with lack of electricity and high fuel costs. Save some life
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by 9jvirgin(m): 9:04pm
This is just an example of the pain Nigerians go through everyday. I and a friend watched the CNN series of "Anthony Bourdain in Lagos" 2 weeks ago and after the programme, she asked me; Why don't the government provide for the people? I was speechless for an hour and did not know where to start from.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by TEYA: 9:05pm
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by FitnessDoctor: 9:05pm
Simply, plannin before hand. The light was not so good and I knew I would have to spend a lot on fuel so I didn't rush into the business. I had many options. I could get an inverter to keep the power supply within my reach and also get a prepaid (recharge card meter) to keep these BEDC men away.
It has not been easy but the early planning really helped me. Now, things are better and the light stays longer even up to 6 hours (from 12pm - 6 pm)
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by ADAMUdaCOWBOY: 9:06pm
Business? Good thing about rearing cows is you don't need any electricity. I don't need electricity for my business OP.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by kay29000(m): 9:06pm
100K bill? That is too much.
My business is strictly online, and my laptop battery is strong, so I buy 1k fuel at the beginning of the week, and by weekend, I buy 500 Naira fuel extra...that's all. 1K5 fuel for the week. And I switch on the gen at least 5 hours daily. Please note that I use that small blue Gen (I Better Pass My Neighbor).
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by coolhamid(m): 9:06pm
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by Amberon11: 9:06pm
Its easy, start a business that is not electricity dependent.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by wunmi590(m): 9:06pm
OP, I honestly feel your pains.
I have a street younger brother who is a confirmed cobbler, very good at what he does, so one day he was discussing with me that he needed to go to the university so as to upgrade his status.
I adviced him of his decision, to go back and further more, but never to leave his hand work.
But, he made a revelation on how PHCN has been treating him, which has made him lost alot of jobs.
This country is just shi.t, you go to school no work when you finish, and those who even have hand work, they are not working due to light issue.
My fiancée who is a zoologist come fashionister have been finding it very hard to use some machine that uses light, sometimes she has to resort to the manual machines.
God would help us in this country.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by Edoi(m): 9:06pm
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by Nevee: 9:07pm
It's simple! Fuel the gen and pass the cost to the consumers. That largely explains the surge in commodity prices recently. Cost of production has been on the high side.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by TechPanda(m): 9:07pm
light these days in Warri have been impressive, but its either am missing out or its of no use to me
cos BEDC came to cut our light about 6 months back. Till now, we're waiting for them to comman connect it by theirself. The bill they gave us is outragious
Nepa!
They just brought light now now, infact lemme go and plug my laptop in neighbour's house , hustle must continue.
I'd be back
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by IBreakRules: 9:08pm
starting a business in Naija is a huge task considering factors like this
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by eleojo23: 9:09pm
As long as Nigeria's electricity issues persist, inverters are the best option.
If you have the money and you can get an honest installer who would use good batteries and panels (if solar) then you are good to go.
Although the bigger your energy requirements, the more batteries and inverter capacity you will need which translates to more installation cost.
But on the long run, it is worth it if you manage the system well.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by mrphysics(m): 9:09pm
I thought you were Sharing your experience until you went political. Kindly bring GEJ back then we continue
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by sirxbit(m): 9:09pm
Amberon11:Which better business non need electricity?
Abeg tell me
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by jamariwolf(f): 9:09pm
I work online. I'm a freelancer and sometimes I would have a job to deliver quickly and no light to charge laptop. it's so frustrating. this country won't kill someone.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by sureheaven(m): 9:09pm
The money used in buying petrol and diesel is killing.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by kellsnazzy(m): 9:10pm
There's no light in my area here in Aba, many service transformers around faulks road are downed by vandals since 2months and they're saying nothing about it
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by sotall(m): 9:10pm
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by chelsea1116: 9:11pm
I wldnt knw my guy cos wia I am...I m scared smtn is rili wrong cos dis days notin good coms 2 naija..wia I stay we hv approximately 20hrs of power in a day...I m rili njoyn it o bt I m scared..abeg mk una no tlk on dis too mch b4 bu bu effect wil fall on my light.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by Saverin: 9:12pm
Meanwhile in Germany, power companies are paying people to use electricity.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by Nbote(m): 9:12pm
D same way Nigerians have always survived... Dats y d cost of doing business in dis country is hell.. But yet we only hear of improved power in d news while we know d only thing dat has improved is d speed with which dey bring d next bill
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by nairavsdollars: 9:13pm
Na generator ooo
If I see Fashola and I don't flog him, call me mugun
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by chily11: 9:15pm
[quote author=kay29000 post=61954007]100K bill? That is too much.
My business is strictly online, and my laptop battery is strong, so I buy 1k fuel at the beginning of the week, and by weekend, I buy 500 Naira fuel extra...that's all. 1K5 fuel for the week. And I switch on the gen at least 5 hours daily. Please note that I use that small blue Gen (I Better Pass My Neighbor).[/qute] What's the nature of your business, lemme drag my mind back from were it is going.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by chily11: 9:17pm
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by kay29000(m): 9:17pm
[quote author=chily11 post=61954283][/quote]
I write and sell books on Amazon.com
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by chily11: 9:18pm
kay29000:thats good. Now my mind is here with me.
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by shallysgirl: 9:20pm
Why not try solar, or check out mtn luminous....
CHESTER48:
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by marisdgreat(f): 9:20pm
chelsea1116:maybe na ugwuaji or monaque side u dey stay
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by kay29000(m): 9:20pm
|Re: How Are You Surviving In Your Business With Electricity Problem? by pxjosh(m): 9:23pm
jamariwolf:Same with me. Sometimes I have to quickly revise an order, but cos there's no light I have to wait till eternity. I wouldn't think twice about leaving this country once a slight opportunity presents itself.
We're damn suffering here. Both power and data
