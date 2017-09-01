SHOCKING footage has emerged showing the terrifying moment a pair of snakes do battle in a woman’s shower after falling through her skylight.



The terrifying clip shows two huge pythons twisting and turning with their tails completely tangled together as they wrestle on the bathroom floor.







Mum-of-one Petrina Murphy, 41, filmed the hellish scene after the animals came crashing through the skylight at her home in Byfield, Queensland, Australia.



The PR worker said: "I saw them tangled around each other through the skylight so I got the broom and used the handle to get them to fall out into the shower.



"They had really wrapped themselves around each other and their tails were all knotted up.



"Some people who've seen the video have asked if they're mating but they're definitely two males fighting.



"Even though they were fighting, I knew they weren't going to attack me.



"They were more focused on each other and pythons are actually usually pretty docile unless you annoy them."





She continued: "After they fell through, I closed all the doors so they were just sliding around in the bathroom and then I used the broom to sweep them outside.



"They didn't seem that bothered when I was sweeping them out. One took off pretty quickly but the other one kept trying to head in the direction of the bins so I was talking to it. I must sound mad.



"I know a lot of people would have made a run for it just at the sight of them.



"For people with a phobia it would be like something out of a nightmare but I've never been particularly scared of snakes and we're pretty used to them out here."



Petrina added: "I would much rather get rid of them myself and know they're gone than have to deal with worrying about them finding their own way into the house.



"Waking up with one wrapped around my arm or them deciding to join Callum and I when we're watching TV, now that would be a shock.



"I'm just glad the shower was clean so I was able to get some photos and video without it being embarrassing."



Petrina said the snakes have been slithering around on her roof throughout Australia's winter months with the mum and her son Callum, 16, regularly hearing them moving around.



And she revealed she has had to deal with their urine dripping through the ceiling.



Petrina said: "We've known there was a snake living on the roof for about four months. We've heard it sliding around up there and thumping over the rafters.



"Seeing two was a bit of a surprise but we live near a national park so snakes are something you get used to.



"The most annoying thing about having them up there was when they peed. Something would drip through the ceiling and you'd think it was water. Realising it was snake pee made me cranky.



"We haven't had any rain here for about three months so the snakes come looking for where we keep our water. They just want a drink.



"A lot of people would have seen them and just had to get in their car and drive away but I'm alright with snakes and spiders – even the huge ones. It's ticks that freak me out.



"If I find a tick on me I'm terrified but if a snake's in my bathroom that's no problem."







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4577981/two-pythons-fight-in-mums-shower-after-falling-through-skylight-in-australia/