Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:53pm
SHOCKING footage has emerged showing the terrifying moment a pair of snakes do battle in a woman’s shower after falling through her skylight.

The terrifying clip shows two huge pythons twisting and turning with their tails completely tangled together as they wrestle on the bathroom floor.



Mum-of-one Petrina Murphy, 41, filmed the hellish scene after the animals came crashing through the skylight at her home in Byfield, Queensland, Australia.

The PR worker said: "I saw them tangled around each other through the skylight so I got the broom and used the handle to get them to fall out into the shower.

"They had really wrapped themselves around each other and their tails were all knotted up.

"Some people who've seen the video have asked if they're mating but they're definitely two males fighting.

"Even though they were fighting, I knew they weren't going to attack me.

"They were more focused on each other and pythons are actually usually pretty docile unless you annoy them."


She continued: "After they fell through, I closed all the doors so they were just sliding around in the bathroom and then I used the broom to sweep them outside.

"They didn't seem that bothered when I was sweeping them out. One took off pretty quickly but the other one kept trying to head in the direction of the bins so I was talking to it. I must sound mad.

"I know a lot of people would have made a run for it just at the sight of them.

"For people with a phobia it would be like something out of a nightmare but I've never been particularly scared of snakes and we're pretty used to them out here."

Petrina added: "I would much rather get rid of them myself and know they're gone than have to deal with worrying about them finding their own way into the house.

"Waking up with one wrapped around my arm or them deciding to join Callum and I when we're watching TV, now that would be a shock.

"I'm just glad the shower was clean so I was able to get some photos and video without it being embarrassing."

Petrina said the snakes have been slithering around on her roof throughout Australia's winter months with the mum and her son Callum, 16, regularly hearing them moving around.

And she revealed she has had to deal with their urine dripping through the ceiling.

Petrina said: "We've known there was a snake living on the roof for about four months. We've heard it sliding around up there and thumping over the rafters.

"Seeing two was a bit of a surprise but we live near a national park so snakes are something you get used to.

"The most annoying thing about having them up there was when they peed. Something would drip through the ceiling and you'd think it was water. Realising it was snake pee made me cranky.

"We haven't had any rain here for about three months so the snakes come looking for where we keep our water. They just want a drink.

"A lot of people would have seen them and just had to get in their car and drive away but I'm alright with snakes and spiders – even the huge ones. It's ticks that freak me out.

"If I find a tick on me I'm terrified but if a snake's in my bathroom that's no problem."



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4577981/two-pythons-fight-in-mums-shower-after-falling-through-skylight-in-australia/
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 8:02pm
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by purem(m): 8:05pm
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 8:08pm
They are fighting in your bathroom and you get hand snap foto
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by AntiWailer: 8:09pm
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by OkuFaba(m): 8:12pm
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by julietkcee(f): 8:21pm
Wow! This lady geh mind o...

If it is meh.. #villagepeoplethings grin
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by TheControversy: 8:23pm
Snakes can't have sex in peace again?
Snakes can't have sex in peace again? undecided
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:27pm
Na wa o ..... this is not a normal first response to two snakes fighting sad undecided lol yeye woman

Na to run comot from house ..faint outside .. can’t be fainting next to the slitherings

Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by danieljessy: 8:41pm
She get mind they take picture

Why some people upon seeing them go b like

"Holy ghost fire,back to sender,back to sender"grin grin
#villagepeoplethings

Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by shabalistic: 8:48pm
If na my people for Naija, they will say those creasure or snakes where sent to them by one of there relatives in there village. Naija I hail thee
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:53pm
danieljessy:
She get mind they take picture

Why some people upon seeing them go b like

"Holy ghost fire,back to sender,back to sender"grin grin
#villagepeoplethings

Some people will be like... grin

But the woman is dumb oo...risking her life for pictures! She forgot pictures don't always tell the true story.

Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 8:57pm
U no know say den dey f.uck? Even me I no go Gree comot prick even doh u nack me cutlass

Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:18pm
Hmm! This is some Nagin stuffs.
Hmm! This is some Nagin stuffs.
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 9:19pm
Australia the home of snakes
Australia the home of snakes
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by yeahh(m): 9:19pm
Lol if na Nigeria now den go say na winch
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:20pm
Petrina said: "We've known there was a snake living on the roof for about four months. We've heard it sliding around up there and thumping over the rafters.'
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 9:20pm
Every snake don turn to python just to induce oga Lalastic

Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:20pm
The snakes were fighting over whose picture Lala would make his wallpaper and take to nairalands front page grin

listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle

Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by abdelrahman: 9:21pm
lalasticlala children are troube makers.
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by adeniyi55: 9:22pm
She can still wait na shocked



Me don run

Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by sorextee(m): 9:22pm
How did she know they are males??
How did she know they are males??
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 9:22pm
I know it will hit FP, whether it's alive or dead. Lala no Dey use eye read post wey get snake inside tongue

Na like dis Lala go push ham enter FP grin grin

Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by nathanccr(m): 9:22pm
Whoaaaaa! That would have scared the heck outta me
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by mayorkyzo: 9:22pm
Did she take permission from the snakes b4 posting their pics on social media grin cheesy
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by inosend: 9:23pm
okay o.
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by Emaprince: 9:23pm
Lalas247:


Na wa o ..... this is not a normal first response to two snakes fighting sad undecided lol yeye woman

Na to run comot from house ..faint outside .. can’t be fainting next to the slitherings
hehehe I love your personal text.

And you look cute too.
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by AleAirHub(m): 9:23pm
Lalasticlala d Lalasticlala

So this how you roll abi grin grin grin
why you and your friend no land my area so that boiz go chop tongue tongue tongue
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by TechPanda(m): 9:23pm
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by mrdickhead: 9:24pm
This is how God will put confusion among your enemies when they come to attack you.

praise the lord
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by hanassholesolo: 9:25pm
lol
Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by wayne4loan: 9:25pm
Lala in Australia
Lala in Australia

