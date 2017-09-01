₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,508 members, 3,885,524 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 09:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) (3028 Views)
|Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:53pm
SHOCKING footage has emerged showing the terrifying moment a pair of snakes do battle in a woman’s shower after falling through her skylight.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4577981/two-pythons-fight-in-mums-shower-after-falling-through-skylight-in-australia/
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 8:02pm
Hmm
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by purem(m): 8:05pm
COUNTING THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE DAWUD MENTION LALASTICLALA ON DIS THREAD IS LIKE COUNTING THE NUMBER OF STARS IN THE SKY
abi na lie
2 Likes
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 8:08pm
They are fighting in your bathroom and you get hand snap foto
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by AntiWailer: 8:09pm
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by OkuFaba(m): 8:12pm
Fighting for the love of Lalasticlala...
Lala come and seperate your people oo
2 Likes
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by julietkcee(f): 8:21pm
Wow! This lady geh mind o...
If it is meh.. #villagepeoplethings
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by TheControversy: 8:23pm
Snakes can't have sex in peace again?
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:27pm
Na wa o ..... this is not a normal first response to two snakes fighting lol yeye woman
Na to run comot from house ..faint outside .. can’t be fainting next to the slitherings
1 Like
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by danieljessy: 8:41pm
She get mind they take picture
Why some people upon seeing them go b like
"Holy ghost fire,back to sender,back to sender"
#villagepeoplethings
1 Like
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by shabalistic: 8:48pm
If na my people for Naija, they will say those creasure or snakes where sent to them by one of there relatives in there village. Naija I hail thee
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:53pm
danieljessy:
Some people will be like...
But the woman is dumb oo...risking her life for pictures! She forgot pictures don't always tell the true story.
1 Like
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 8:57pm
U no know say den dey f.uck? Even me I no go Gree comot prick even doh u nack me cutlass
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:18pm
Hmm! This is some Nagin stuffs.
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 9:19pm
Australia the home of snakes
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by yeahh(m): 9:19pm
Lol if na Nigeria now den go say na winch
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:20pm
Petrina said: "We've known there was a snake living on the roof for about four months. We've heard it sliding around up there and thumping over the rafters.'
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 9:20pm
Every snake don turn to python just to induce oga Lalastic
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:20pm
The snakes were fighting over whose picture Lala would make his wallpaper and take to nairalands front page
listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
1 Like
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by abdelrahman: 9:21pm
lalasticlala children are troube makers.
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by adeniyi55: 9:22pm
She can still wait na
Me don run
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by sorextee(m): 9:22pm
How did she know they are males??
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 9:22pm
I know it will hit FP, whether it's alive or dead. Lala no Dey use eye read post wey get snake inside
Na like dis Lala go push ham enter FP
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by nathanccr(m): 9:22pm
Whoaaaaa! That would have scared the heck outta me
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by mayorkyzo: 9:22pm
Did she take permission from the snakes b4 posting their pics on social media
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by inosend: 9:23pm
okay o.
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by Emaprince: 9:23pm
Lalas247:hehehe I love your personal text.
And you look cute too.
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by AleAirHub(m): 9:23pm
Lalasticlala d Lalasticlala
So this how you roll abi
why you and your friend no land my area so that boiz go chop
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by TechPanda(m): 9:23pm
.
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by mrdickhead: 9:24pm
This is how God will put confusion among your enemies when they come to attack you.
praise the lord
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by hanassholesolo: 9:25pm
lol
|Re: Pythons Fight In Australian Woman's Bathroom (Photos) by wayne4loan: 9:25pm
Lala in Australia
Help Is It Possible To Upgrade My Laptop From 2gig / Yankee Or Jand To Study / Wierdest Stuff
Viewing this topic: Onyema1(m), Samuelakindeji, Omoedeki(m), Inkredible(m), Reese1, sorextee(m), Azeez532(m), fuwatayo(m), starman18(m), Olowoniking, tolux247(m), MrBrownJay1(m), pecoprince, Oyindidi(f), Eddiemorphinez(m), Halifaxguy, Carshopper(m), Paulex05(m), matuskyoo7(m), Bibidear(f), k10, cbright4real(f), elderken(m), Ausken(m), puregrace, mogentle(m), Donmos(m), HORLADSTAR(m), archymacho, sutsirave(m), yusuf01(m), otis54(m), ishaku4life2012(m), akunauba, ceeroh(m), Proudlyngwa(m), samo50(m), wahihi(m), haryurmide(m), simayg, amunkita(m), Ebemusty(m), inspired4real, Ahmadgani(m), Agboola321(m), danieldinho, teniola55(m), Authenticity(m), joganut(m), TechPanda(m), whiskystan, Samayus, awikonko(m), mosthigh33(f), inosend, olalekan0606(m), EvilMetahuman, johndwayy(m), oyetunder(m), XtephenXL, Viktor1000(m), gr8gem(f), Estherfabian(f), Damian077, obaataaokpaewu, Ruler2, Bigblogman(m), oodualover, ImohWilliams1(m), Nawtiblayse(m), RSVP(m), codedmr, erekaa(m), seasy, igwe44(m), hometruth, temmyt20(m), Armorall, CaisyGidson(m), blackjackson284(m), tonyblair4life(m), Unekz(m), Ariano, RexRoy(m), wildcatter23(m), Ayospanish(m), Itzurboi(m), Humility017(m), chimex38, Adekunzy(m), oz4real83(m), monsterg(m), zolatokunbo(m), sofeco(m), Josnac(m), ceny6(m), jimbson, nwakibe, iyobs7(f), ogbujajnr, mayorkyzo, Kennydoc(m), abdoolorunwa(m), Etenco, Caveman27, Iambehorlah(m), Vizboy1, Asidethetruth, anyisco(m), Mikeonyeibo, dominique(f), TiiY, SIRmuel86(m), jeffmyson(m), Sharplakezy(m), Oyinda32(m), Knsley(m), Penaldo, stainchris(m), ibromatic7, beejay1207(m), teflonjake(m), orimahspence, Jake101(f), anuoladipupo(m), hansyllo(m), Adeshowkey(m), kenex4ever(m), Mobre(f), jiggalo(m), Rexleo(m), klarke(m), hanassholesolo, favoured247(m), abercrombie(m), popov, Jigba(f), malache(m), renminbiyuan(f), Bostin(m), HottestFire, DeRay98(m), iamladipo, macfaded(m), ProfessorXX(m), Lemmejoor(m), Ifeconwaba(m), Glocee(f), TRUENORTHERNER, princemartinsG(m), se0un(m), Emmanuel555(m), Nightie(f), charlesazeh(m), 4everGrand(m), samtinx(m), paxnka, Babagirls(m), AuroraB(f), Amaso99(m), Thermythorpe(f), Aboladey01(m), TefBarzz(m), anidan(m), sheggsliveth, nocosomia, Appliedmaths(m), alekside(m), baba11(m), Mars88(m), bamidelee, Hountondan, princeohiku(m), RALPHOW(m), oviejnr(m), ecgreb(m), omoola007(m), websiteman, Carrottop(m), mizznkem, kumalee, richyboi(m), EROMS38(m), babythug(f), dadalicious, solexy4u(m), dandaddy(m), ElPhenomenal(m), rottentomatoes, Epoxyworld, merits(m), Luther0147, santakris, yinkeys(m), ilyasmuy, senboy204(m), gost, stephenUgh, Tamarapetty(f), abisolaji, papachy(m), adeniyi55, ncoolsome(m), agborodun, Adagunduro, uzor2(m), wiseguy(m), Adegbulugbe(m), imafidorfriday, adetkid(m), octoroon, holyfather(m), Dongreat(m), Paperwhite(m), shawdon(m), Asour, Abbelyte04(m), luke007(m), donleo92(m), King4Roller, FengChui(m), Simplefemo(m), Milldon(m), kcprince, fergieboy(m), Gten(m), mastertunji(m), qreem231(m), Iyeogwu1, tsmith(f), tripleaa, gozzlin, dubie92, BlessedFellow01, chibrasil(m), frankilolo, megautche, Aroboi(m), hok4u(f), priesthood13, AFROHOUSE(m), cyntobless(f), Cyberdroid, adebaba5, Cachez(m), chibuike67(m), littlewonders, gergemam, walex25(m), Theultimate(m), ambsteve, Emmykonking01, anibo2(m), mcPhuture(m), MrLyzzo(m), oshibote1, Spykey, Frankaka8(m), zionwinn, Partyrider(m), Belle88(f), DagashSamson, Bismarck10(m), Psalm45(f), mrMeen(m), getencored(m), OMEGA009(m), kiddoiLL(m), MARQUIZ(m), ranson(m), arsenic33(m), sunhine, Vuvuzela101, wayne4loan, wahleyz(m), geozone, maxti, engrshakespeare, kenny1911, rinzylee(m), numerouno01(m), dolarland(m), okk4sure, Idrico(m), slinkky(m), Cladez(m), godspeed, nwabobo, afrikanns, Iceskidd(m), larrygee05, livinus009(m), hotD, mineANDurs(f), RaaGhu, Randy91(m), prisomic(f), HiDee2(m), sierralleone197(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), keemsleek(m), Nduxzy, Stanleyafam(m), AleAirHub(m), elsse(m), Sylvia4416, mrdickhead, 08064978510(m), Ossaic66(m), Mynd44, chindos(m), theamadila(m), SimonRose(m), 3kay945(m), mathewLonger, nabshui(f), Ranchhoddas(m), bos24(m), Ratugal, oluwatodimu1(m), onyx1470(m), jossykondo and 420 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19